class Message

Class to define a message.

A message is a data structure that is used to pass data between operators. It wraps a std::any object and provides a type-safe interface to access the data.

This class is used by the holoscan::gxf::GXFWrapper to support the Holoscan native operator. The holoscan::gxf::GXFWrapper will hold the object of this class and delegate the message to the Holoscan native operator.

Public Functions

Message ( ) = default Construct a new Message object.

template < typename typeT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_same_v < std :: decay_t < typeT > , Message > > >

inline explicit Message ( typeT & & value )

Construct a new Message object. Parameters value – The value to be wrapped by the message.

template < typename ValueT >

inline void set_value ( ValueT & & value )

Set the value object. Template Parameters ValueT – The type of the value. Parameters value – The value to be wrapped by the message.

inline std :: any value ( ) const

Get the value object. Returns The value wrapped by the message.