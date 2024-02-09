Class BayerDemosaicOp
Defined in File bayer_demosaic.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator(Class GXFOperator)
class BayerDemosaicOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator
Operator class to demosaic the input video stream.
This wraps a GXF Codelet(
nvidia::holoscan::BayerDemosaic).
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER (BayerDemosaicOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) BayerDemosaicOp()=default
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
Get the type name of the GXF component.
The returned string is the type name of the GXF component and is used to create the GXF component.
Example: “nvidia::holoscan::AJASource”
- Returns
The type name of the GXF component.
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
- virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the GXF operator.
This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().
This sets the operator type to
holoscan::Operator::OperatorType::kGXF.