Class BayerDemosaicOp

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class BayerDemosaicOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator

Operator class to demosaic the input video stream.

This wraps a GXF Codelet(nvidia::holoscan::BayerDemosaic).

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER (BayerDemosaicOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) BayerDemosaicOp()=default

inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override

Get the type name of the GXF component.

The returned string is the type name of the GXF component and is used to create the GXF component.

Example: “nvidia::holoscan::AJASource”

Returns

The type name of the GXF component.

virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override

Define the operator specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the GXF operator.

This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().

This sets the operator type to holoscan::Operator::OperatorType::kGXF.

