Class VideoStreamReplayerOp

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class VideoStreamReplayerOp : public holoscan::Operator

Operator class to replay a video stream from a file.

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (VideoStreamReplayerOp) VideoStreamReplayerOp()=default

~VideoStreamReplayerOp() override

virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override

Define the operator specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the operator.

This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().

virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override

Implement the compute method.

This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.

Parameters

  • op_input – The input context of the operator.

  • op_output – The output context of the operator.

  • context – The execution context of the operator.

