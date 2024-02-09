NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6  Class ParameterWrapper

Class ParameterWrapper

Class Documentation

class ParameterWrapper

Class to wrap a parameter with std::any.

Public Functions

ParameterWrapper() = default

template<typename typeT>
inline explicit ParameterWrapper(Parameter<typeT> &param)

Construct a new ParameterWrapper object.

Template Parameters

typeT – The type of the parameter.

Parameters

param – The parameter to wrap.

inline ParameterWrapper(std::any value, const std::type_info *type, const ArgType &arg_type)

Construct a new ParameterWrapper object.

Parameters

  • value – The parameter to wrap.

  • type – The type of the parameter.

  • arg_type – The type of the parameter as an ArgType.

inline const std::type_info &type() const

Get the type of the parameter.

Returns

The type info of the parameter.

inline const ArgType &arg_type() const

Get the type of the parameter as an ArgType.

Returns

The type of the parameter as an ArgType.

inline std::any &value()

Get the value of the parameter.

Returns

The reference to the value of the parameter.

inline void *storage_ptr() const

Get the pointer to the parameter storage.

Returns

The pointer to the parameter storage.

© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 9, 2024
content here