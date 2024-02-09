NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Class RealtimeClock

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class RealtimeClock : public holoscan::Clock

Real-time clock class.

The RealtimeClock respects the true duration of conditions such as PeriodicCondition. It is the default clock type used in Holoscan SDK.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline RealtimeClock(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)

RealtimeClock() = default

RealtimeClock(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::RealtimeClock *component)

inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override

The underlying GXF component’s name.

virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec)

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual double time() const override

The current time of the clock. Time is measured in seconds.

virtual int64_t timestamp() const override

The current timestamp of the clock. Timestamps are measured in nanoseconds.

virtual void sleep_for(int64_t duration_ns) override

Waits until the given duration has elapsed on the clock.

virtual void sleep_until(int64_t target_time_ns) override

Waits until the given target time.

void set_time_scale(double time_scale)

Set the time scale of the clock. A value of 1.0 corresponds to realtime. Values larger than 1.0 cause time to run faster, while values less than 1.0 cause time to run more slowly.

