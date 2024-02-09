Class Resource
Defined in File resource.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Component(Class Component)
Derived Types
public holoscan::Endpoint(Class Endpoint)
public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
-
class Resource : public holoscan::Component
Base class for all resources.
Resources such as system memory or a GPU memory pool that an Operator needs to perform its job. Resources are allocated during the initialization phase of the application. This matches the semantics of GXF’s Memory Allocator or any other components derived from the Component class in GXF.
Subclassed by holoscan::Endpoint, holoscan::gxf::GXFResource
Public Types
-
enum class ResourceType
Resource type used for the initialization of the resource.
Values:
- enumerator kNative
Native resource.
- enumerator kGXF
GXF resource.
Public Functions
- Resource() = default
- Resource(Resource&&) = default
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit Resource(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
Construct a new Resource object.
- Parameters
args – The arguments to be passed to the resource.
- ~Resource() override = default
-
inline ResourceType resource_type() const
Get the resource type.
- Returns
The resource type.
-
inline Resource &name(const std::string &name) &
Set the name of the resource.
- Parameters
- Returns
name – The name of the resource.
The reference to the resource.
-
inline Resource &&name(const std::string &name) &&
Set the name of the resource.
- Parameters
- Returns
name – The name of the resource.
The reference to the resource.
-
inline Resource &fragment(Fragment *fragment)
Set the fragment of the resource.
- Parameters
- Returns
fragment – The pointer to the fragment of the resource.
The reference to the resource.
Set the component specification to the resource.
- Parameters
- Returns
spec – The component specification.
The reference to the resource.
-
inline ComponentSpec *spec()
Get the component specification of the resource.
- Returns
The pointer to the component specification.
Get the shared pointer to the component spec.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the component spec.
-
inline virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec)
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
- virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
-
virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override
Get a YAML representation of the resource.
- Returns
YAML node including spec of the resource in addition to the base component properties.
-
inline const std::string &name() const
Get the name of the component.
- Returns
The name of the component.
-
inline Fragment *fragment()
Get a pointer to Fragment object.
- Returns
The Pointer to Fragment object.
-
inline void add_arg(const Arg &arg)
Add an argument to the component.
- Parameters
arg – The argument to add.
-
inline void add_arg(Arg &&arg)
Add an argument to the component.
- Parameters
arg – The argument to add.
-
inline void add_arg(const ArgList &arg)
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- Parameters
arg – The list of arguments to add.
-
inline void add_arg(ArgList &&arg)
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- Parameters
arg – The list of arguments to add.
Protected Attributes
- ResourceType resource_type_ = ResourceType::kNative
The type of the resource.
- std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec> spec_
The component specification.
- bool is_initialized_ = false
Whether the resource is initialized.
- enum class ResourceType