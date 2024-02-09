NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Class Documentation

class AppDriverServer

Public Functions

explicit AppDriverServer(holoscan::AppDriver *app_driver, bool need_driver = true, bool need_health_check = true)

virtual ~AppDriverServer()

void start()

void stop()

void wait()

void notify()

std::unique_ptr<AppWorkerClient> &connect_to_worker(const std::string &worker_address)

bool close_worker_connection(const std::string &worker_address)

std::vector<std::string> get_worker_addresses() const

std::size_t num_worker_connections() const
