Class AppDriverServer
Defined in File server.hpp
-
class AppDriverServer
-
Public Functions
- explicit AppDriverServer(holoscan::AppDriver *app_driver, bool need_driver = true, bool need_health_check = true)
- virtual ~AppDriverServer()
- void start()
- void stop()
- void wait()
- void notify()
- std::unique_ptr<AppWorkerClient> &connect_to_worker(const std::string &worker_address)
- bool close_worker_connection(const std::string &worker_address)
- std::vector<std::string> get_worker_addresses() const
- std::size_t num_worker_connections() const