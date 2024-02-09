NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6  Class AppDriverService

Class AppDriverService

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Class Documentation

class AppDriverService

Public Types

typedef WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments<WithAsyncMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished<Service>> AsyncService

typedef WithCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments<WithCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished<Service>> CallbackService

typedef CallbackService ExperimentalCallbackService

typedef WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments<WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished<Service>> StreamedUnaryService

typedef Service SplitStreamedService

typedef WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments<WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished<Service>> StreamedService

Public Static Functions

static inline constexpr char const *service_full_name()

static std::unique_ptr<Stub> NewStub(const std::shared_ptr<::grpc::ChannelInterface> &channel, const ::grpc::StubOptions &options = ::grpc::StubOptions())

class Service : public grpc::Service

Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppDriverServiceImpl

Public Functions

Service()

virtual ~Service()

::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response)

::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse *response)

class Stub : public holoscan::service::AppDriverService::StubInterface

Public Functions

Stub(const std::shared_ptr<::grpc::ChannelInterface> &channel, const ::grpc::StubOptions &options = ::grpc::StubOptions())

virtual ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response) override

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> AsyncAllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> PrepareAsyncAllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

virtual ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse *response) override

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>> AsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>> PrepareAsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline virtual class async *async() override

class async : public holoscan::service::AppDriverService::StubInterface::async_interface

class StubInterface

Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppDriverService::Stub

Public Types

typedef class async_interface experimental_async_interface

Public Functions

inline virtual ~StubInterface()

virtual ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response) = 0

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> AsyncAllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> PrepareAsyncAllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

virtual ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse *response) = 0

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>> AsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>> PrepareAsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline virtual class async_interface *async()

inline class async_interface *experimental_async()

class async_interface

Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppDriverService::Stub::async

Public Functions

inline virtual ~async_interface()

virtual void AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) = 0

virtual void AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor *reactor) = 0

virtual void ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse *response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) = 0

virtual void ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse *response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor *reactor) = 0

template<class BaseClass>
class WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments()

inline ~WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments() override

inline ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override

inline void RequestAllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithAsyncMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithAsyncMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()

inline ~WithAsyncMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() override

inline ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest*, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse*) override

inline void RequestReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments()

inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_AllocateFragments(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse> *allocator)

inline ~WithCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments() override

inline ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override

inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *AllocateFragments(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()

inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse> *allocator)

inline ~WithCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() override

inline ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest*, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse*) override

inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest*, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse*)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithGenericMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithGenericMethod_AllocateFragments()

inline ~WithGenericMethod_AllocateFragments() override

inline ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override

template<class BaseClass>
class WithGenericMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithGenericMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()

inline ~WithGenericMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() override

inline ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest*, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse*) override

template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithRawCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments()

inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments() override

inline ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override

inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *AllocateFragments(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*, ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithRawCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()

inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() override

inline ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest*, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse*) override

inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*, ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithRawMethod_AllocateFragments()

inline ~WithRawMethod_AllocateFragments() override

inline ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override

inline void RequestAllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ByteBuffer *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::grpc::ByteBuffer> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithRawMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()

inline ~WithRawMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() override

inline ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest*, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse*) override

inline void RequestReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ByteBuffer *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::grpc::ByteBuffer> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments()

inline ~WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments() override

inline ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override

virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedAllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse> *server_unary_streamer) = 0

template<class BaseClass>
class WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished()

inline ~WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished() override

inline ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest*, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse*) override

virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse> *server_unary_streamer) = 0
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 9, 2024
content here