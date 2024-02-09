Class AppDriverService::Stub
Defined in File app_driver.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppDriverService.
Nested Types
Base Type
public holoscan::service::AppDriverService::StubInterface(Class AppDriverService::StubInterface)
-
class Stub : public holoscan::service::AppDriverService::StubInterface
-
Public Functions
- virtual ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response) override
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> AsyncAllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> PrepareAsyncAllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- virtual ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse *response) override
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>> AsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>> PrepareAsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- inline virtual class async *async() override
- class async : public holoscan::service::AppDriverService::StubInterface::async_interface