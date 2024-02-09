Class AppDriverService::Stub

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class AppDriverService.

Nested Types

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class Stub : public holoscan::service::AppDriverService::StubInterface

Public Functions

Stub(const std::shared_ptr<::grpc::ChannelInterface> &channel, const ::grpc::StubOptions &options = ::grpc::StubOptions())

virtual ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response) override

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> AsyncAllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> PrepareAsyncAllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

virtual ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse *response) override

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>> AsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>> PrepareAsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline virtual class async *async() override

class async : public holoscan::service::AppDriverService::StubInterface::async_interface
