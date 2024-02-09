Class AppDriverService::StubInterface
Defined in File app_driver.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppDriverService.
Nested Types
Derived Type
public holoscan::service::AppDriverService::Stub(Class AppDriverService::Stub)
-
class StubInterface
Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppDriverService::Stub
Public Types
- typedef class async_interface experimental_async_interface
Public Functions
- inline virtual ~StubInterface()
- virtual ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response) = 0
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> AsyncAllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> PrepareAsyncAllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- virtual ::grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse *response) = 0
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>> AsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse>> PrepareAsyncReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- inline virtual class async_interface *async()
- inline class async_interface *experimental_async()
-
class async_interface
Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppDriverService::Stub::async
Public Functions
- inline virtual ~async_interface()
- virtual void AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) = 0
- virtual void AllocateFragments(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor *reactor) = 0
- virtual void ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse *response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) = 0
- virtual void ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse *response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor *reactor) = 0