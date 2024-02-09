Template Class AppDriverService::WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class AppDriverService.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public BaseClass

Class Documentation

template<class BaseClass>
class WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments()

inline ~WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments() override

inline ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override

inline void RequestAllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)
