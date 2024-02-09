Template Class AppDriverService::WithCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments
Defined in File app_driver.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppDriverService.
Base Type
public BaseClass
template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass
Public Functions
- inline WithCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments()
- inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_AllocateFragments(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse> *allocator)
- inline ~WithCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments() override
- inline ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
- inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *AllocateFragments(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*)