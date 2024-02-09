NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6  Template Class AppDriverService::WithGenericMethod_AllocateFragments

Template Class AppDriverService::WithGenericMethod_AllocateFragments

Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class AppDriverService.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public BaseClass

Class Documentation

template<class BaseClass>
class WithGenericMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithGenericMethod_AllocateFragments()

inline ~WithGenericMethod_AllocateFragments() override

inline ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 9, 2024
content here