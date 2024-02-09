Template Class AppDriverService::WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments
Defined in File app_driver.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppDriverService.
Base Type
public BaseClass
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments()
- inline ~WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments() override
- inline ::grpc::Status AllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
- virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedAllocateFragments(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse> *server_unary_streamer) = 0