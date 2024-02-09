Class AppWorkerServer
Defined in File server.hpp
-
class AppWorkerServer
-
Public Functions
- explicit AppWorkerServer(holoscan::AppWorker *app_worker)
- virtual ~AppWorkerServer()
- void start()
- void stop()
- void wait()
- void notify()
- bool connect_to_driver(int32_t max_connection_retry_count = kDefaultMaxConnectionRetryCount, int32_t connection_retry_interval_ms = kDefaultConnectionRetryIntervalMs)
- std::shared_future<void> &fragment_executors_future()
- void fragment_executors_future(std::future<void> &future)
- void notify_worker_execution_finished(holoscan::AppWorkerTerminationCode code)