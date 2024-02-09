Template Class AppWorkerService::WithCallbackMethod_ExecuteFragments
Defined in File app_worker.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppWorkerService.
Base Type
public BaseClass
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_ExecuteFragments : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithCallbackMethod_ExecuteFragments()
- inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_ExecuteFragments(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse> *allocator)
- inline ~WithCallbackMethod_ExecuteFragments() override
- inline ::grpc::Status ExecuteFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override
- inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *ExecuteFragments(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*)