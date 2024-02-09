Template Class AppWorkerService::WithCallbackMethod_ExecuteFragments

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class AppWorkerService.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public BaseClass

Class Documentation

template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_ExecuteFragments : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithCallbackMethod_ExecuteFragments()

inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_ExecuteFragments(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse> *allocator)

inline ~WithCallbackMethod_ExecuteFragments() override

inline ::grpc::Status ExecuteFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override

inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *ExecuteFragments(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*)
