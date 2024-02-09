Template Class AppWorkerService::WithCallbackMethod_GetAvailablePorts
Defined in File app_worker.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppWorkerService.
Base Type
public BaseClass
template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_GetAvailablePorts : public BaseClass
Public Functions
- inline WithCallbackMethod_GetAvailablePorts()
- inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_GetAvailablePorts(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse> *allocator)
- inline ~WithCallbackMethod_GetAvailablePorts() override
- inline ::grpc::Status GetAvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override
- inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *GetAvailablePorts(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*)