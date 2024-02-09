NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6  Template Class AppWorkerService::WithRawCallbackMethod_GetAvailablePorts

Template Class AppWorkerService::WithRawCallbackMethod_GetAvailablePorts

Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class AppWorkerService.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public BaseClass

Class Documentation

template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_GetAvailablePorts : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithRawCallbackMethod_GetAvailablePorts()

inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_GetAvailablePorts() override

inline ::grpc::Status GetAvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override

inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *GetAvailablePorts(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*, ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 9, 2024
content here