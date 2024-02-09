Template Class AppWorkerService::WithRawMethod_ExecuteFragments
Defined in File app_worker.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppWorkerService.
Base Type
public BaseClass
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawMethod_ExecuteFragments : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithRawMethod_ExecuteFragments()
- inline ~WithRawMethod_ExecuteFragments() override
- inline ::grpc::Status ExecuteFragments(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*) override
- inline void RequestExecuteFragments(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ByteBuffer *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::grpc::ByteBuffer> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)