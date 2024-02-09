Template Class AppWorkerService::WithRawMethod_GetAvailablePorts

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class AppWorkerService.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public BaseClass

Class Documentation

template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawMethod_GetAvailablePorts : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithRawMethod_GetAvailablePorts()

inline ~WithRawMethod_GetAvailablePorts() override

inline ::grpc::Status GetAvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override

inline void RequestGetAvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ByteBuffer *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::grpc::ByteBuffer> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)
