Template Class AppWorkerService::WithStreamedUnaryMethod_GetAvailablePorts
Defined in File app_worker.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppWorkerService.
Base Type
public BaseClass
template<class BaseClass>
class WithStreamedUnaryMethod_GetAvailablePorts : public BaseClass
Public Functions
- inline WithStreamedUnaryMethod_GetAvailablePorts()
- inline ~WithStreamedUnaryMethod_GetAvailablePorts() override
- inline ::grpc::Status GetAvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*) override
- virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedGetAvailablePorts(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse> *server_unary_streamer) = 0