Class AvailableSystemResource
Defined in File system_resource.pb.h
Base Type
public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message
-
class AvailableSystemResource : public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message
-
Public Types
-
enum [anonymous]
Values:
- enumerator kCpuFieldNumber
- enumerator kGpuFieldNumber
- enumerator kMemoryFieldNumber
- enumerator kGpuMemoryFieldNumber
Public Functions
- inline AvailableSystemResource()
- ~AvailableSystemResource() override
- explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailableSystemResource(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized)
- AvailableSystemResource(const AvailableSystemResource &from)
- inline AvailableSystemResource(AvailableSystemResource &&from) noexcept
- inline AvailableSystemResource &operator=(const AvailableSystemResource &from)
- inline AvailableSystemResource &operator=(AvailableSystemResource &&from) noexcept
- inline void Swap(AvailableSystemResource *other)
- inline void UnsafeArenaSwap(AvailableSystemResource *other)
- inline AvailableSystemResource *New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena = nullptr) const final
- void CopyFrom(const AvailableSystemResource &from)
- inline void MergeFrom(const AvailableSystemResource &from)
- PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear () final
- bool IsInitialized() const final
- size_t ByteSizeLong() const final
- const char *_InternalParse(const char *ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext *ctx) final
- uint8_t *_InternalSerialize(uint8_t *target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream *stream) const final
- inline int GetCachedSize() const final
- const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData *GetClassData() const final
- ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final
- inline bool has_cpu() const
- inline void clear_cpu()
- inline const std::string &cpu() const
-
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_cpu(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- inline std::string *mutable_cpu()
- inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_cpu ()
- inline void set_allocated_cpu(std::string *cpu)
- inline bool has_gpu() const
- inline void clear_gpu()
- inline const std::string &gpu() const
-
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_gpu(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- inline std::string *mutable_gpu()
- inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_gpu ()
- inline void set_allocated_gpu(std::string *gpu)
- inline bool has_memory() const
- inline void clear_memory()
- inline const std::string &memory() const
-
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_memory(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- inline std::string *mutable_memory()
- inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_memory ()
- inline void set_allocated_memory(std::string *memory)
- inline bool has_gpu_memory() const
- inline void clear_gpu_memory()
- inline const std::string &gpu_memory() const
-
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_gpu_memory(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- inline std::string *mutable_gpu_memory()
- inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_gpu_memory ()
- inline void set_allocated_gpu_memory(std::string *gpu_memory)
- inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_shared_memory ()
- template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_cpu (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_gpu (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_memory (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_gpu_memory (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_shared_memory (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
Public Members
- Impl_ _impl_
Public Static Functions
- static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *descriptor()
- static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *GetDescriptor()
- static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection *GetReflection()
- static inline const AvailableSystemResource &default_instance()
- static inline const AvailableSystemResource *internal_default_instance()
Public Static Attributes
- static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages = 0
- static const ClassData _class_data_ = {::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, AvailableSystemResource::MergeImpl}
Protected Functions
- explicit AvailableSystemResource(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena, bool is_message_owned = false)
Friends
- friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata
- friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper
- friend struct ::TableStruct_system_5fresource_2eproto
- inline friend void swap(AvailableSystemResource &a, AvailableSystemResource &b)
-
class _Internal
-
Public Types
- using HasBits = decltype(std::declval<AvailableSystemResource>()._impl_._has_bits_)
Public Static Functions
- static inline void set_has_cpu(HasBits *has_bits)
- static inline void set_has_gpu(HasBits *has_bits)
- static inline void set_has_memory(HasBits *has_bits)
- static inline void set_has_gpu_memory(HasBits *has_bits)
- enum [anonymous]