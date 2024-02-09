NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Class AvailableSystemResource

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message

Class Documentation

class AvailableSystemResource : public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message

Public Types

enum [anonymous]

Values:

enumerator kCpuFieldNumber

enumerator kGpuFieldNumber

enumerator kMemoryFieldNumber

enumerator kGpuMemoryFieldNumber

enumerator kSharedMemoryFieldNumber

Public Functions

inline AvailableSystemResource()

~AvailableSystemResource() override

explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailableSystemResource(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized)

AvailableSystemResource(const AvailableSystemResource &from)

inline AvailableSystemResource(AvailableSystemResource &&from) noexcept

inline AvailableSystemResource &operator=(const AvailableSystemResource &from)

inline AvailableSystemResource &operator=(AvailableSystemResource &&from) noexcept

inline void Swap(AvailableSystemResource *other)

inline void UnsafeArenaSwap(AvailableSystemResource *other)

inline AvailableSystemResource *New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena = nullptr) const final

void CopyFrom(const AvailableSystemResource &from)

inline void MergeFrom(const AvailableSystemResource &from)

PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear () final

bool IsInitialized() const final

size_t ByteSizeLong() const final

const char *_InternalParse(const char *ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext *ctx) final

uint8_t *_InternalSerialize(uint8_t *target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream *stream) const final

inline int GetCachedSize() const final

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData *GetClassData() const final

::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final

inline bool has_cpu() const

inline void clear_cpu()

inline const std::string &cpu() const

template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_cpu(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

inline std::string *mutable_cpu()

inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_cpu ()

inline void set_allocated_cpu(std::string *cpu)

inline bool has_gpu() const

inline void clear_gpu()

inline const std::string &gpu() const

template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_gpu(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

inline std::string *mutable_gpu()

inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_gpu ()

inline void set_allocated_gpu(std::string *gpu)

inline bool has_memory() const

inline void clear_memory()

inline const std::string &memory() const

template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_memory(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

inline std::string *mutable_memory()

inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_memory ()

inline void set_allocated_memory(std::string *memory)

inline bool has_gpu_memory() const

inline void clear_gpu_memory()

inline const std::string &gpu_memory() const

template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_gpu_memory(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

inline std::string *mutable_gpu_memory()

inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_gpu_memory ()

inline void set_allocated_gpu_memory(std::string *gpu_memory)

inline bool has_shared_memory() const

inline void clear_shared_memory()

inline const std::string &shared_memory() const

template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_shared_memory(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

inline std::string *mutable_shared_memory()

inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_shared_memory ()

inline void set_allocated_shared_memory(std::string *shared_memory)

template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_cpu (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_gpu (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_memory (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_gpu_memory (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_shared_memory (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

Public Members

Impl_ _impl_

Public Static Functions

static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *descriptor()

static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *GetDescriptor()

static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection *GetReflection()

static inline const AvailableSystemResource &default_instance()

static inline const AvailableSystemResource *internal_default_instance()

Public Static Attributes

static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages = 0

static const ClassData _class_data_ = {::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, AvailableSystemResource::MergeImpl}

Protected Functions

explicit AvailableSystemResource(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena, bool is_message_owned = false)

Friends

friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper
friend struct ::TableStruct_system_5fresource_2eproto
inline friend void swap(AvailableSystemResource &a, AvailableSystemResource &b)

class _Internal

Public Types

using HasBits = decltype(std::declval<AvailableSystemResource>()._impl_._has_bits_)

Public Static Functions

static inline void set_has_cpu(HasBits *has_bits)

static inline void set_has_gpu(HasBits *has_bits)

static inline void set_has_memory(HasBits *has_bits)

static inline void set_has_gpu_memory(HasBits *has_bits)

static inline void set_has_shared_memory(HasBits *has_bits)
