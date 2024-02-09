NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Class AvailableSystemResource::_Internal

Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class AvailableSystemResource.

Class Documentation

class _Internal

Public Types

using HasBits = decltype(std::declval<AvailableSystemResource>()._impl_._has_bits_)

Public Static Functions

static inline void set_has_cpu(HasBits *has_bits)

static inline void set_has_gpu(HasBits *has_bits)

static inline void set_has_memory(HasBits *has_bits)

static inline void set_has_gpu_memory(HasBits *has_bits)

static inline void set_has_shared_memory(HasBits *has_bits)
