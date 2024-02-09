Class AvailableSystemResource::_Internal
Defined in File system_resource.pb.cc
This class is a nested type of Class AvailableSystemResource.
-
class _Internal
-
Public Types
- using HasBits = decltype(std::declval<AvailableSystemResource>()._impl_._has_bits_)
Public Static Functions
- static inline void set_has_cpu(HasBits *has_bits)
- static inline void set_has_gpu(HasBits *has_bits)
- static inline void set_has_memory(HasBits *has_bits)
- static inline void set_has_gpu_memory(HasBits *has_bits)