Class FragmentAllocationRequest
Defined in File app_driver.pb.h
Base Type
public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message
-
class FragmentAllocationRequest : public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message
-
Public Types
-
enum [anonymous]
Values:
- enumerator kFragmentNamesFieldNumber
- enumerator kWorkerPortFieldNumber
- enumerator kAvailableSystemResourceFieldNumber
Public Functions
- inline FragmentAllocationRequest()
- ~FragmentAllocationRequest() override
- explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized)
- FragmentAllocationRequest(const FragmentAllocationRequest &from)
- inline FragmentAllocationRequest(FragmentAllocationRequest &&from) noexcept
- inline FragmentAllocationRequest &operator=(const FragmentAllocationRequest &from)
- inline FragmentAllocationRequest &operator=(FragmentAllocationRequest &&from) noexcept
- inline void Swap(FragmentAllocationRequest *other)
- inline void UnsafeArenaSwap(FragmentAllocationRequest *other)
- inline FragmentAllocationRequest *New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena = nullptr) const final
- void CopyFrom(const FragmentAllocationRequest &from)
- inline void MergeFrom(const FragmentAllocationRequest &from)
- PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear () final
- bool IsInitialized() const final
- size_t ByteSizeLong() const final
- const char *_InternalParse(const char *ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext *ctx) final
- uint8_t *_InternalSerialize(uint8_t *target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream *stream) const final
- inline int GetCachedSize() const final
- const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData *GetClassData() const final
- ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final
- inline int fragment_names_size() const
- inline void clear_fragment_names()
- inline const std::string &fragment_names(int index) const
- inline std::string *mutable_fragment_names(int index)
- inline void set_fragment_names(int index, const std::string &value)
- inline void set_fragment_names(int index, std::string &&value)
- inline void set_fragment_names(int index, const char *value)
- inline void set_fragment_names(int index, const char *value, size_t size)
- inline std::string *add_fragment_names()
- inline void add_fragment_names(const std::string &value)
- inline void add_fragment_names(std::string &&value)
- inline void add_fragment_names(const char *value)
- inline void add_fragment_names(const char *value, size_t size)
- inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> &fragment_names() const
- inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> *mutable_fragment_names()
- inline void clear_worker_port()
- inline const std::string &worker_port() const
-
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_worker_port(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- inline std::string *mutable_worker_port()
- inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_worker_port ()
- inline void set_allocated_worker_port(std::string *worker_port)
- inline bool has_available_system_resource() const
- void clear_available_system_resource()
- inline const ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource &available_system_resource() const
- inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource *release_available_system_resource()
- inline ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource *mutable_available_system_resource()
- inline void set_allocated_available_system_resource(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource *available_system_resource)
- inline void unsafe_arena_set_allocated_available_system_resource(::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource *available_system_resource)
- inline ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource *unsafe_arena_release_available_system_resource()
- template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_worker_port (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
Public Members
- Impl_ _impl_
Public Static Functions
- static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *descriptor()
- static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *GetDescriptor()
- static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection *GetReflection()
- static inline const FragmentAllocationRequest &default_instance()
- static inline const FragmentAllocationRequest *internal_default_instance()
Public Static Attributes
- static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages = 0
- static const ClassData _class_data_ = {::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, FragmentAllocationRequest::MergeImpl}
Protected Functions
- explicit FragmentAllocationRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena, bool is_message_owned = false)
Friends
- friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata
- friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper
- friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fdriver_2eproto
- inline friend void swap(FragmentAllocationRequest &a, FragmentAllocationRequest &b)
-
class _Internal
-
Public Static Functions
- static const ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource &available_system_resource(const FragmentAllocationRequest *msg)
- enum [anonymous]