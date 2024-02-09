Class UcxSerializationBuffer

Memory buffer used by UcxComponentSerializer and UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer.

All non-tensor entities get serialized to this buffer, which will be transmitted in an active message header by UcxTransmitter.

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline UcxSerializationBuffer ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )

UcxSerializationBuffer ( ) = default

UcxSerializationBuffer ( const std :: string & name , nvidia :: gxf :: SerializationBuffer * component )

inline virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override

virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec ) override

Define the resource specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.