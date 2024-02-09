Class VideoStreamSerializer

Data marshalling codelet for video stream entities.

Serializes and deserializes entities with the provided component serializers. Little-endian is used over big-endian for better performance on x86 and arm platforms. Entities are serialized in the following format:

| Entity Header || Component Header | Component Name | Component | … | … | … |

Components will be serialized in the order they are added to the entity. Components without serializers will be skipped. Each component will be preceded by a component header and the name of the component. The component itself will be serialized with a component serializer. An entity header will be added at the beginning.

Public Functions

gxf_result_t registerInterface ( gxf :: Registrar * registrar ) override

inline gxf_result_t initialize ( ) override

inline gxf_result_t deinitialize ( ) override

gxf_result_t serialize_entity_abi ( gxf_uid_t eid , gxf :: Endpoint * endpoint , uint64_t * size ) override

gxf_result_t deserialize_entity_abi ( gxf_uid_t eid , gxf :: Endpoint * endpoint ) override

gxf :: Expected < gxf :: Entity > deserialize_entity_header_abi ( gxf :: Endpoint * endpoint ) override

struct ComponentHeader

Public Members uint64_t serialized_size gxf_tid_t tid uint64_t name_size