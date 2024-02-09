Class VideoStreamSerializer
Defined in File video_stream_serializer.hpp
Base Type
private gxf::EntitySerializer
class VideoStreamSerializer : private gxf::EntitySerializer
Data marshalling codelet for video stream entities.
Serializes and deserializes entities with the provided component serializers. Little-endian is used over big-endian for better performance on x86 and arm platforms. Entities are serialized in the following format:
| Entity Header || Component Header | Component Name | Component | … | … | … |
Components will be serialized in the order they are added to the entity. Components without serializers will be skipped. Each component will be preceded by a component header and the name of the component. The component itself will be serialized with a component serializer. An entity header will be added at the beginning.
Public Functions
- gxf_result_t registerInterface(gxf::Registrar *registrar) override
- inline gxf_result_t initialize() override
- inline gxf_result_t deinitialize() override
- gxf_result_t serialize_entity_abi(gxf_uid_t eid, gxf::Endpoint *endpoint, uint64_t *size) override
- gxf_result_t deserialize_entity_abi(gxf_uid_t eid, gxf::Endpoint *endpoint) override
- gxf::Expected<gxf::Entity> deserialize_entity_header_abi(gxf::Endpoint *endpoint) override
struct ComponentHeader
Public Members
- uint64_t serialized_size
- gxf_tid_t tid
- uint64_t name_size
struct EntityHeader
Public Members
- uint64_t serialized_size
- uint32_t checksum
- uint64_t sequence_number
- uint32_t flags
- uint64_t component_count
- uint64_t reserved