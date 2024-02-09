These are the operators included as part of the Holoscan SDK:

aja_source: support AJA capture card as source

bayer_demosaic: perform color filter array (CFA) interpolation for 1-channel inputs of 8 or 16-bit unsigned integer and outputs an RGB or RGBA image

format_converter: provides common video or tensor operations in inference pipelines to change datatypes, resize images, reorder channels, and normalize and scale values.

holoviz: handles compositing, blending, and visualization of RGB or RGBA images, masks, geometric primitives, text and depth maps

inference: performs AI inference using APIs from HoloInfer module.

inference_processor: performs processing of data using APIs from HoloInfer module. In the current release, a limited set of operations are supported on CPU.

ping_rx: “receive” and log an int value

ping_tx: “transmit” an int value

segmentation_postprocessor: generic AI postprocessing operator

tensor_rt *(deprecated)*: perform AI inference with TensorRT

v4l2_video_capture: V4L2 Video Capture

video_stream_recorder: write a video stream output as .gxf_entities + .gxf_index files on disk