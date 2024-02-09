NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Struct Documentation

template<typename T>
struct base_type<T, typename std::enable_if_t<std::is_base_of_v<Condition, std::decay_t<T>>>>

Public Types

using type = Condition
