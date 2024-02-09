Struct CLIOptions
Defined in File cli_options.hpp
-
struct CLIOptions
CLI Options struct.
This struct is used to store the parsed command line arguments.
Public Functions
- void print() const
Print the CLI Options.
Public Members
- bool run_driver = false
The flag to run the App Driver.
- bool run_worker = false
The flag to run the App Worker.
- std::string driver_address
The address of the App Driver.
- std::string worker_address
The address of the App Worker.
- std::vector<std::string> worker_targets
The list of fragments for the App Worker.
- std::string config_path
The path to the configuration file.
Public Static Functions
-
static std::string parse_port(const std::string &address, const std::string &default_port = "")
Return the port from the given address.
- Parameters
address – The address to parse.
default_port – The default port to return if the address does not contain a port.
- Returns
The port.
-
static std::pair<std::string, std::string> parse_address(const std::string &address)
Return the IP address and port from the given address.
- Parameters
- Returns
address – The address to parse.
The IP address and port.