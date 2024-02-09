NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Struct Documentation

Struct Documentation

struct CLIOptions

CLI Options struct.

This struct is used to store the parsed command line arguments.

Public Functions

void print() const

Print the CLI Options.

Public Members

bool run_driver = false

The flag to run the App Driver.

bool run_worker = false

The flag to run the App Worker.

std::string driver_address

The address of the App Driver.

std::string worker_address

The address of the App Worker.

std::vector<std::string> worker_targets

The list of fragments for the App Worker.

std::string config_path

The path to the configuration file.

Public Static Functions

static std::string parse_port(const std::string &address, const std::string &default_port = "")

Return the port from the given address.

Parameters

  • address – The address to parse.

  • default_port – The default port to return if the address does not contain a port.

Returns

The port.

static std::pair<std::string, std::string> parse_address(const std::string &address)

Return the IP address and port from the given address.

Parameters

address – The address to parse.

Returns

The IP address and port.

