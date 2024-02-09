NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Struct DLManagedTensorCtx

Struct Documentation

struct DLManagedTensorCtx

Class that wraps a DLManagedTensor with a memory data reference.

This class is used to wrap a DLManagedTensor (tensor) with a shared pointer to the memory data (memory_ref). This is useful when the memory data is not owned by the DLManagedTensor, but its lifetime is tied to the DLManagedTensor.

In Holoscan SDK, this class is used to wrap a DLManagedTensor that is created by other libraries, such as CuPy, with a shared pointer to the memory data so that the memory data is reference counted and can be safely used/destroyed by the Holoscan SDK.

Public Members

DLManagedTensor tensor

The DLManagedTensor to wrap.

std::shared_ptr<void> memory_ref

The memory data reference.

