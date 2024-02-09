Struct GPUInfo
Defined in File gpu_info.hpp
-
struct GPUInfo
GPUInfo struct.
This struct is responsible for holding the GPU information.
Public Members
- uint64_t metric_flags = 0
The metric flags.
- uint32_t index = 0
The GPU index.
- char name[64] = {}
The GPU name.
- bool is_integrated = false
The GPU is integrated.
- nvml::nvmlPciInfo_st pci = {}
The GPU PCI information.
- char serial[30] = {}
The GPU serial number.
- char uuid[80] = {}
The GPU UUID
- uint32_t gpu_utilization = 0
The GPU utilization. Percent of time over the past sample period during which one or more kernels was executing on the GPU.
- uint32_t memory_utilization = 0
The memory utilization. Percent of time over the past sample period during which global (device) memory was being read or written.
- uint64_t memory_total = 0
The total memory (in bytes)
- uint64_t memory_free = 0
The free memory (in bytes)
- uint64_t memory_used = 0
The used memory (in bytes)
- float memory_usage = 0.0f
The memory usage (in percent)
- uint32_t power_limit = 0
The power limit (in milliwatts)
- uint32_t power_usage = 0
The power usage (in milliwatts)
- uint32_t temperature = 0
The temperature (in degrees Celsius)