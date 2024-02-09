NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public std::integral_constant< bool, true >

Struct Documentation

template<typename T>
struct is_shared_ptr<std::shared_ptr<T>> : public std::integral_constant<bool, true>
