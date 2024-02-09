NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6  Struct FragmentExecutionRequest::Impl_

Struct FragmentExecutionRequest::Impl_

Nested Relationships

This struct is a nested type of Class FragmentExecutionRequest.

Struct Documentation

struct Impl_

Public Members

::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::MapField<FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse, std::string, ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::TYPE_STRING, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::TYPE_MESSAGE> fragment_connections_map_

mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 9, 2024
content here