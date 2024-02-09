Struct FragmentExecutionRequest::Impl_
Defined in File app_worker.pb.h
This struct is a nested type of Class FragmentExecutionRequest.
struct Impl_
Public Members
- ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::MapField<FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse, std::string, ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::TYPE_STRING, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::TYPE_MESSAGE> fragment_connections_map_
- mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_