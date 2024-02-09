NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Struct Documentation

struct FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal

Public Functions

inline PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal()

inline ~FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal()

Public Members

FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse _instance

union holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal::[anonymous] [anonymous]
