Function holoscan::viz::Init(uint32_t, uint32_t, const char *, InitFlags, const char *)
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
void holoscan::viz::Init(uint32_t width, uint32_t height, const char *title, InitFlags flags = InitFlags::NONE, const char *display_name = nullptr)
Initialize Holoviz.
This creates a window using the given width and height and sets the title.
- Parameters
width – desired width
height – desired height
title – window title
flags – init flags
display_name – if the
FULLSCREENinit flag is specified, this is the name of the display to use for full screen mode. Use the output name provided by
xrandror
hwinfo --monitor. If nullptr then the primary display is selected.
