Function holoscan::viz::Init(const char *, uint32_t, uint32_t, uint32_t, InitFlags)
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
-
void holoscan::viz::Init(const char *displayName, uint32_t width = 0, uint32_t height = 0, uint32_t refreshRate = 0, InitFlags flags = InitFlags::NONE)
Initialize Holoviz to use a display in exclusive mode.
Setup:
when multiple displays are connected: The display to be used in exclusive mode needs to be disabled in the NVIDIA Settings. Open the
X Server Display Configurationtab, select the display and under
Configurationselect
Disabled. Press
Apply.
when a single display is connected: SSH into the machine, stop the X server with
sudo systemctl stop display-manager.
- Parameters
displayName – name of the display, this can either be the EDID name as displayed in the NVIDIA Settings, or the output name provided by
xrandror
hwinfo --monitor. if nullptr then the first display is selected.
width – desired width, ignored if 0
height – desired height, ignored if 0
refreshRate – desired refresh rate (number of times the display is refreshed each second multiplied by 1000), ignored if 0
flags – init flags
-
-