Function holoscan::viz::GetPresentModes
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
void holoscan::viz::GetPresentModes(uint32_t *present_mode_count, PresentMode *present_modes)
Get the supported present modes.
viz::Init()has to be called before since the present modes depend on the window.
If
present_modesis nullptr, then the number of present modes supported for the current window is returned in
present_mode_count. Otherwise,
present_mode_countmust point to a variable set by the application to the number of elements in the
present_modesarray, and on return the variable is overwritten with the number of values actually written to
present_modes. If the value of
present_mode_countis less than the number of presentation modes supported, at most
present_mode_countvalues will be written,
- Parameters
present_mode_count – number of presentation modes available or queried
present_modes – either nullptr or a pointer to an array of PresentMode values
