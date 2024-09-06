NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.3.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.3.0  Program Listing for File gxf_executor.hpp

Program Listing for File gxf_executor.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/executors/gxf/gxf_executor.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_EXECUTOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_EXECUTOR_HPP

#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>

#include <cstdint>
#include <functional>
#include <future>
#include <list>
#include <memory>
#include <set>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <tuple>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include "../../app_driver.hpp"
#include "../../executor.hpp"
#include "../../graph.hpp"
#include "../../gxf/gxf_extension_manager.hpp"
#include "gxf/app/graph_entity.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

// Forward declarations
class Arg;
class Condition;
class Resource;

}  // namespace holoscan

namespace holoscan::gxf {

class GXFExecutor : public holoscan::Executor {
 public:
  GXFExecutor() = delete;
  explicit GXFExecutor(holoscan::Fragment* app, bool create_gxf_context = true);

  ~GXFExecutor() override;

  void run(OperatorGraph& graph) override;

  std::future<void> run_async(OperatorGraph& graph) override;

  void interrupt() override;

  void context(void* context) override;

  // Inherit Executor::context().
  using Executor::context;

  std::shared_ptr<ExtensionManager> extension_manager() override;

  static void create_input_port(Fragment* fragment, gxf_context_t gxf_context, gxf_uid_t eid,
                                IOSpec* io_spec, bool bind_port = false, Operator* op = nullptr);

  static void create_output_port(Fragment* fragment, gxf_context_t gxf_context, gxf_uid_t eid,
                                 IOSpec* io_spec, bool bind_port = false, Operator* op = nullptr);

  void op_eid(gxf_uid_t eid) { op_eid_ = eid; }

  void op_cid(gxf_uid_t cid) { op_cid_ = cid; }

  bool own_gxf_context() { return own_gxf_context_; }

  const std::string& entity_prefix() { return entity_prefix_; }

 protected:
  bool initialize_fragment() override;
  bool initialize_operator(Operator* op) override;
  bool initialize_scheduler(Scheduler* sch) override;
  bool initialize_network_context(NetworkContext* network_context) override;
  bool add_receivers(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op, const std::string& receivers_name,
                     std::vector<std::string>& new_input_labels,
                     std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>& iospec_vector) override;

  friend class holoscan::AppDriver;
  friend class holoscan::AppWorker;

  bool initialize_gxf_graph(OperatorGraph& graph);
  void activate_gxf_graph();
  void run_gxf_graph();
  bool connection_items(std::vector<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ConnectionItem>>& connection_items);

  void add_operator_to_entity_group(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t entity_group_gid,
                                    std::shared_ptr<Operator> op);

  void register_extensions();
  bool own_gxf_context_ = false;
  gxf_uid_t op_eid_ = 0;
  gxf_uid_t op_cid_ = 0;
  nvidia::gxf::Extension* gxf_holoscan_extension_ = nullptr;

  bool is_gxf_graph_initialized_ = false;
  bool is_gxf_graph_activated_ = false;

  std::string entity_prefix_;

  std::vector<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ConnectionItem>> connection_items_;

  std::list<std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity>> implicit_broadcast_entities_;

  std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> util_entity_;
  std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> gpu_device_entity_;
  std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> scheduler_entity_;
  std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> network_context_entity_;
  std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> connections_entity_;

 private:
  // Map of connections indexed by source port uid and stores a pair of the target operator name
  // and target port name
  using TargetPort = std::pair<holoscan::OperatorGraph::NodeType, std::string>;
  using TargetsInfo = std::tuple<std::string, IOSpec::ConnectorType, std::set<TargetPort>>;
  using TargetConnectionsMapType = std::unordered_map<gxf_uid_t, TargetsInfo>;

  using BroadcastEntityMapType = std::unordered_map<
      holoscan::OperatorGraph::NodeType,
      std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity>>>;

  void initialize_gxf_resources(
      std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>>& resources, gxf_uid_t eid,
      std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity);

  gxf_result_t add_connection(gxf_uid_t source_cid, gxf_uid_t target_cid);

  void create_broadcast_components(holoscan::OperatorGraph::NodeType op,
                                   BroadcastEntityMapType& broadcast_entities,
                                   const TargetConnectionsMapType& connections);

  void connect_broadcast_to_previous_op(const BroadcastEntityMapType& broadcast_entities,
                                        holoscan::OperatorGraph::NodeType op,
                                        holoscan::OperatorGraph::NodeType prev_op,
                                        holoscan::OperatorGraph::EdgeDataType port_map_val);

  bool is_holoscan() const;

  bool add_condition_to_graph_entity(std::shared_ptr<Condition> condition,
                                     std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity);

  bool add_resource_to_graph_entity(std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource,
                                    std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity);

  /* @brief Add an IOspec connector resource and any conditions to the graph entity.
*
* Helper function for add_component_arg_to_graph_entity.
*
* @param io_spec Pointer to the IOSpec object to update.
* @param graph_entity The graph entity this IOSpec will be associated with.
* @return true if the IOSpec's components were all successfully added to the graph entity.
*/
  bool add_iospec_to_graph_entity(IOSpec* io_spec,
                                  std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity);

  /* @brief Add any GXF resources and conditions present in the arguments to the provided graph
* entity.
*
* Handles Component, Resource and IOSpec arguments and vectors of each of these.
*
* @param io_spec Pointer to the IOSpec object to update.
* @param graph_entity The graph entity this IOSpec will be associated with.
* @return true if the IOSpec's components were all successfully added to the graph entity.
*/
  void add_component_args_to_graph_entity(std::vector<Arg>& args,
                                          std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity);
};

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_EXECUTOR_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 6, 2024
content here