NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0  Class AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter

Class AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter

Class Documentation

class AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter : public nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter

AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter class tracks every published message by attaching a MessageLabel that has a timestamp.

Public Functions

AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter() = default
gxf_result_t publish_abi(gxf_uid_t uid)

Override the DoubleBufferTransmitter::publish_abi() function. It adds a MessageLabel to the publish GXF Entity and finally calls the base class’ publish_abi() function. It gets the input message labels of every operator and then adds that consolidated message label to the published message.

For root operators, it also updates the number of published messages.

inline holoscan::Operator *op()
inline void op(holoscan::Operator *op)

Set the associated operator for this AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter. It is set at the.

See also

create_input_port() function.

Parameters

op – The operator that this transmitter is attached to.

Previous Class AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver
Next Class AppDriver
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 6, 2025
content here