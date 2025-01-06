NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0  Creating Operators

Creating Operators

Tip

Creating a custom operator is also illustrated in the ping_custom_op example.

C++ Operators

When assembling a C++ application, two types of operators can be used:

  1. Native C++ operators: custom operators defined in C++ without using the GXF API, by creating a subclass of holoscan::Operator. These C++ operators can pass arbitrary C++ objects around between operators.

  2. GXF Operators: operators defined in the underlying C++ library by inheriting from the holoscan::ops::GXFOperator class. These operators wrap GXF codelets from GXF extensions. Examples are VideoStreamReplayerOp for replaying video files, FormatConverterOp for format conversions, and HolovizOp for visualization.

Note

It is possible to create an application using a mixture of GXF operators and native operators. In this case, some special consideration to cast the input and output tensors appropriately must be taken, as shown in a section below.

Native C++ Operators

Operator Lifecycle (C++)

The lifecycle of a holoscan::Operator is made up of three stages:

  • start() is called once when the operator starts, and is used for initializing heavy tasks such as allocating memory resources and using parameters.

  • compute() is called when the operator is triggered, which can occur any number of times throughout the operator lifecycle between start() and stop().

  • stop() is called once when the operator is stopped, and is used for deinitializing heavy tasks such as deallocating resources that were previously assigned in start().

All operators on the workflow are scheduled for execution. When an operator is first executed, the start() method is called, followed by the compute() method. When the operator is stopped, the stop() method is called. The compute() method is called multiple times between start() and stop().

If any of the scheduling conditions specified by Conditions are not met (for example, the CountCondition would cause the scheduling condition to not be met if the operator has been executed a certain number of times), the operator is stopped and the stop() method is called.

We will cover how to use Conditions in the Specifying operator inputs and outputs (C++) section of the user guide.

Typically, the start() and the stop() functions are only called once during the application’s lifecycle. However, if the scheduling conditions are met again, the operator can be scheduled for execution, and the start() method will be called again.

graphviz-75ff72e35736eb2b8ccd3233ed065e0b088d5b17.png

Fig. 15 The sequence of method calls in the lifecycle of a Holoscan Operator

Warning

If Python bindings are going to be created for this C++ operator, it is recommended to put any cleanup of resources allocated in the initialize() and/or start() methods into the stop() method of the operator and not in its destructor. This is necessary as a workaround to a current issue where it is not guaranteed that the destructor always gets called prior to Python application termination. The stop() method will always be explicitly called, so we can be assured that any cleanup happens as expected.

We can override the default behavior of the operator by implementing the above methods. The following example shows how to implement a custom operator that overrides start, stop, and compute methods.

Listing 2 The basic structure of a Holoscan Operator (C++)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
#include "holoscan/holoscan.hpp"

using holoscan::Operator;
using holoscan::OperatorSpec;
using holoscan::InputContext;
using holoscan::OutputContext;
using holoscan::ExecutionContext;
using holoscan::Arg;
using holoscan::ArgList;

class MyOp : public Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(MyOp)

  MyOp() = default;

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
  }

  void start() override {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("MyOp::start()");
  }

  void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("MyOp::compute()");
  };

  void stop() override {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("MyOp::stop()");
  }
};


Creating a custom operator (C++)

To create a custom operator in C++, it is necessary to create a subclass of holoscan::Operator. The following example demonstrates how to use native operators (the operators that do not have an underlying, pre-compiled GXF Codelet).

Code Snippet: examples/ping_multi_port/cpp/ping_multi_port.cpp

Listing 3 examples/ping_multi_port/cpp/ping_multi_port.cpp

Copy
Copied!
            

            
#include "holoscan/holoscan.hpp"

class ValueData {
 public:
  ValueData() = default;
  explicit ValueData(int value) : data_(value) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("ValueData::ValueData(): {}", data_);
  }
  ~ValueData() { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("ValueData::~ValueData(): {}", data_); }

  void data(int value) { data_ = value; }

  int data() const { return data_; }

 private:
  int data_;
};

namespace holoscan::ops {

class PingTxOp : public Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingTxOp)

  PingTxOp() = default;

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
    spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out1");
    spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out2");
  }

  void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
    auto value1 = std::make_shared<ValueData>(index_++);
    op_output.emit(value1, "out1");

    auto value2 = std::make_shared<ValueData>(index_++);
    op_output.emit(value2, "out2");
  };
  int index_ = 1;
};

class PingMxOp : public Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingMxOp)

  PingMxOp() = default;

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
    spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in1");
    spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in2");
    spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out1");
    spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out2");
    spec.param(multiplier_, "multiplier", "Multiplier", "Multiply the input by this value", 2);
  }

  void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
    auto value1 = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in1").value();
    auto value2 = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in2").value();

    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message received (count: {})", count_++);

    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message value1: {}", value1->data());
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message value2: {}", value2->data());

    // Multiply the values by the multiplier parameter
    value1->data(value1->data() * multiplier_);
    value2->data(value2->data() * multiplier_);

    op_output.emit(value1, "out1");
    op_output.emit(value2, "out2");
  };

 private:
  int count_ = 1;
  Parameter<int> multiplier_;
};

class PingRxOp : public Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingRxOp)

  PingRxOp() = default;

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
    // // Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, users can define a multi-receiver input port using 'spec.input()'
    // // with 'IOSpec::kAnySize'.
    // // The old way is to use 'spec.param()' with 'Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_;'.
    // spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {});
    spec.input<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers", IOSpec::kAnySize);
  }

  void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override {
    auto value_vector =
        op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers").value();

    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (count: {}, size: {})", count_++, value_vector.size());

    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value1: {}", value_vector[0]->data());
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value2: {}", value_vector[1]->data());
  };

 private:
  // // Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, the following line is no longer needed.
  // Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_;
  int count_ = 1;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::ops

class MyPingApp : public holoscan::Application {
 public:
  void compose() override {
    using namespace holoscan;

    // Define the tx, mx, rx operators, allowing the tx operator to execute 10 times
    auto tx = make_operator<ops::PingTxOp>("tx", make_condition<CountCondition>(10));
    auto mx = make_operator<ops::PingMxOp>("mx", Arg("multiplier", 3));
    auto rx = make_operator<ops::PingRxOp>("rx");

    // Define the workflow
    add_flow(tx, mx, {{"out1", "in1"}, {"out2", "in2"}});
    add_flow(mx, rx, {{"out1", "receivers"}, {"out2", "receivers"}});
  }
};

int main(int argc, char** argv) {
  auto app = holoscan::make_application<MyPingApp>();
  app->run();

  return 0;
}


In this application, three operators are created: PingTxOp, PingMxOp, and PingRxOp

  1. The PingTxOp operator is a source operator that emits two values every time it is invoked. The values are emitted on two different output ports, out1 (for odd integers) and out2 (for even integers).

  2. The PingMxOp operator is a middle operator that receives two values from the PingTxOp operator and emits two values on two different output ports. The values are multiplied by the multiplier parameter.

  3. The PingRxOp operator is a sink operator that receives two values from the PingMxOp operator. The values are received on a single input, receivers, which is a vector of input ports. The PingRxOp operator receives the values in the order they are emitted by the PingMxOp operator.

As covered in more detail below, the inputs to each operator are specified in the setup() method of the operator. Then inputs are received within the compute() method via op_input.receive() and outputs are emitted via op_output.emit().

Note that for native C++ operators as defined here, any object including a shared pointer can be emitted or received. For large objects such as tensors, it may be preferable from a performance standpoint to transmit a shared pointer to the object rather than making a copy. When shared pointers are used and the same tensor is sent to more than one downstream operator, you should avoid in-place operations on the tensor or race conditions between operators may occur.

If you need to configure arguments or perform other setup tasks before or after the operator is initialized, you can override the initialize() method. This method is called once before the start() method.

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
  void initialize() override {
    // Register custom type and codec for serialization
    register_converter<std::array<float, 3>>();
    register_codec<std::vector<InputSpec>>("std::vector<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>", true);

    // Set up prerequisite parameters before calling Operator::initialize()
    auto frag = fragment();

    // Check if an argument for 'allocator' exists
    auto has_allocator = std::find_if(
        args().begin(), args().end(), [](const auto& arg) { return (arg.name() == "allocator"); });
    // Create the allocator if no argument is provided
    if (has_allocator == args().end()) {
      allocator_ = frag->make_resource<UnboundedAllocator>("allocator");
      add_arg(allocator_.get());
    }

    // Call the parent class's initialize() method to complete the initialization.
    // Operator::initialize must occur after all arguments have been added.
    Operator::initialize();

    // After Operator::initialize(), the operator is ready for use and the parameters are set
    int multiplier = multiplier_;
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Multiplier: {}", multiplier);
  }

For details on the register_converter() and register_codec() methods, refer to holoscan::Operator::register_converter() for the custom parameter type and the section on object serialization for distributed applications.

Specifying operator parameters (C++)

In the example holoscan::ops::PingMxOp operator above, you have a parameter multiplier that is declared as part of the class as a private member using the param() templated type:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Parameter<int> multiplier_;

It is then added to the OperatorSpec attribute of the operator in its setup() method, where an associated string key must be provided. Other properties can also be mentioned such as description and default value:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
// Provide key, and optionally other information
spec.param(multiplier_, "multiplier", "Multiplier", "Multiply the input by this value", 2);

Note

If your parameter is of a custom type, you must register that type and provide a YAML encoder/decoder, as documented under holoscan::Operator::register_converter()

See the Configuring operator parameters section to learn how an application can set these parameters.

Specifying operator inputs and outputs (C++)

To configure the input(s) and output(s) of C++ native operators, call the spec.input() and spec.output() methods within the setup() method of the operator.

The spec.input() and spec.output() methods should be called once for each input and output to be added. The OperatorSpec object and the setup() method will be initialized and called automatically by the Application class when its run() method is called.

These methods (spec.input() and spec.output()) return an IOSpec object that can be used to configure the input/output port.

By default, the holoscan::MessageAvailableCondition and holoscan::DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition conditions are applied (with a min_size of 1) to the input/output ports. This means that the operator’s compute() method will not be invoked until a message is available on the input port and the downstream operator’s input port (queue) has enough capacity to receive the message.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
    spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in");
    // Above statement is equivalent to:
    // spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in")
    // .condition(ConditionType::kMessageAvailable, Arg("min_size") = static_cast<uint64_t>(1));

    spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out");
    // Above statement is equivalent to:
    // spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out")
    // .condition(ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordable, Arg("min_size") = static_cast<uint64_t>(1));
    ...
  }

In the above example, the spec.input() method is used to configure the input port to have the holoscan::MessageAvailableCondition with a minimum size of 1. This means that the operator’s compute() method will not be invoked until a message is available on the input port of the operator. Similarly, the spec.output() method is used to configure the output port to have the holoscan::DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition with a minimum size of 1. This means that the operator’s compute() method will not be invoked until the downstream operator’s input port has enough capacity to receive the message.

If you want to change this behavior, use the IOSpec::condition() method to configure the conditions. For example, to configure the input and output ports to have no conditions, you can use the following code:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
    spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in")
        .condition(ConditionType::kNone);

    spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out")
        .condition(ConditionType::kNone);
    // ...
  }

The example code in the setup() method configures the input port to have no conditions, which means that the compute() method will be called as soon as the operator is ready to compute. Since there is no guarantee that the input port will have a message available, the compute() method should check if there is a message available on the input port before attempting to read it.

The receive() method of the InputContext object can be used to access different types of input data within the compute() method of your operator class, where its template argument (DataT) is the data type of the input. This method takes the name of the input port as an argument (which can be omitted if your operator has a single input port), and returns the input data. If input data is not available, the method returns an object of the holoscan::expected<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>, holoscan::RuntimeError> type. The holoscan::expected<T, E> class template is used to represent expected objects, which can either hold a value of type T or an error of type E. The expected object is used to return and propagate errors in a more structured way than using error codes or exceptions. In this case, the expected object can hold either a std::shared_ptr<ValueData> object or a holoscan::RuntimeError class that contains an error message describing the reason for the failure.

The holoscan::RuntimeError class is a derived class of std::runtime_error and supports accessing more error information, for example, with the what() method.

In the example code fragment below, the PingRxOp operator receives input on a port called “in” with data type std::shared_ptr<ValueData>. The receive() method is used to access the input data. The maybe_value is checked to be valid or not with the if condition. If there is an error in the input data, the error message is logged and the operator throws the error. If the input data is valid, we can access the reference of the input data using the value() method of the expected object. To avoid copying the input data (or creating another shared pointer), the reference of the input data is stored in the value variable (using auto& value = maybe_value.value()). The data() method of the ValueData class is then called to get the value of the input data.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
// ...

class PingRxOp : public holoscan::Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingRxOp)
  PingRxOp() = default;

  void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override {
    spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in");
  }

  void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&,
               holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override {
    auto maybe_value = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in");

    if (!maybe_value) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to receive message - {}", maybe_value.error().what());
      // [error] Failed to receive message - InputContext receive() Error: No message is received from the input port with name 'in'
      throw maybe_value.error(); // or `return;`
    }

    auto& value = maybe_value.value();
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Message received (value: {})", value->data());
  }
};

Internally, message passing in Holoscan is implemented using the Message class, which wraps a std::any object and provides a type-safe interface to access the input data. The std::any class is a type-safe container for single values of any type and is used to store the input and output data of operators. The std::any class is part of the C++ standard library and is defined in the any header file.

Since the Holoscan SDK uses GXF as an execution engine, the holoscan::Message object is also encapsulated in a nvidia::gxf::Entity object when passing data among Holoscan native operators and GXF operators. This ensures that the data is compatible with the GXF framework.

If the input data is expected to be from a GXF operator or a tensor (in both cases, the data is an instance of nvidia::gxf::Entity), the holoscan::gxf::Entity class can be used in the template argument of the receive method to access the input data. The holoscan::gxf::Entity class is a wrapper around the nvidia::gxf::Entity class (which is like a dictionary object) and provides a way to get a tensor and to add a tensor to the entity.

The Holoscan SDK provides built-in data types called Domain Objects, defined in the include/holoscan/core/domain directory. For example, the holoscan::Tensor is a Domain Object class that represents a multi-dimensional array of data, which is interoperable with the underlying GXF class (nvidia::gxf::Tensor). The holoscan::Tensor class provides methods to access the tensor data, shape, and other properties. Passing holoscan::Tensor objects to/from GXF operators is supported.

Tip

The holoscan::Tensor class is a wrapper around the DLManagedTensorContext struct holding a DLManagedTensor object. As such, it provides a primary interface to access tensor data and is interoperable with other frameworks that support the DLPack interface.

See the interoperability section for more details.

In the example below, the TensorRx operator receives input on a port called “in” with data type holoscan::gxf::Entity.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
// ...

class TensorRxOp : public holoscan::Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(TensorRxOp)
  TensorRxOp() = default;

  void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override {
    spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in");
  }

  void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&,
               holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override {
    // Type of 'maybe_entity' is holoscan::expected<holoscan::gxf::Entity, holoscan::RuntimeError>
    auto maybe_entity = op_input.receive<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in");
    if (maybe_entity) {
      auto& entity = maybe_entity.value();  // holoscan::gxf::Entity&
      // Get a tensor from the entity if it exists.
      // Can pass a tensor name as an argument to get a specific tensor.
      auto tensor = entity.get<holoscan::Tensor>();  // std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>
      if (tensor) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("tensor nbytes: {}", tensor->nbytes());
      }
    }
  }
};

If the entity contains a tensor, the get method of the holoscan::gxf::Entity class can be used to retrieve the tensor. The get method returns a std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor> object, which can be used to access the tensor data. The nbytes method of the holoscan::Tensor class is used to get the number of bytes in the tensor.

By using the holoscan::TensorMap class, which stores a map of tensor names to tensors (std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>>), the code that receives an entity object containing one or more tensor objects can be updated to receive a holoscan::TensorMap object instead of a holoscan::gxf::Entity object. The holoscan::TensorMap class provides a way to access the tensor data by name, using a std::unordered_map-like interface.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
// ...

class TensorRxOp : public holoscan::Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(TensorRxOp)
  TensorRxOp() = default;

  void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override {
    spec.input<holoscan::TensorMap>("in");
  }

  void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&,
               holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override {
    // Type of 'maybe_entity' is holoscan::expected<holoscan::TensorMap, holoscan::RuntimeError>
    auto maybe_tensor_map = op_input.receive<holoscan::TensorMap>("in");
    if (maybe_tensor_map) {
      auto& tensor_map = maybe_tensor_map.value();  // holoscan::TensorMap&
      for (const auto& [name, tensor] : tensor_map) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("tensor name: {}", name);
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("tensor nbytes: {}", tensor->nbytes());
      }
    }
  }
};

In the above example, the TensorRxOp operator receives input on a port called “in” with data type holoscan::TensorMap. The receive method of the InputContext object is used to access the input data. The receive method returns an expected object that can hold either a holoscan::TensorMap object or a holoscan::RuntimeError object. The holoscan::TensorMap class is a wrapper around the std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>> class and provides a way to access the tensor data. The nbytes method of the holoscan::Tensor class is used to get the number of bytes in the tensor.

If the type std::any is used for the template argument of the receive method, the receive() method will return a std::any object containing the input of the specified name. In the example below, the PingRxOp operator receives input on a port called “in” with data type std::any. The type() method of the std::any object is used to determine the actual type of the input data, and the std::any_cast() function is used to retrieve the value of the input data.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
// ...

class AnyRxOp : public holoscan::Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(AnyRxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator)
  AnyRxOp() = default;
  void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override {
    spec.input<std::any>("in");
  }
  void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&, holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override {
    auto maybe_any = op_input.receive<std::any>("in");
    if (!maybe_any) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to receive message - {}", maybe_any.error().what());
      return;
    }

    auto& in_any = maybe_any.value();
    const auto& in_any_type = in_any.type();

    try {
      if (in_any_type == typeid(holoscan::gxf::Entity)) {
        auto in_entity = std::any_cast<holoscan::gxf::Entity>(in_any);
        auto tensor = in_entity.get<holoscan::Tensor>();  // std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>
        if (tensor) {
          HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("tensor nbytes: {}", tensor->nbytes());
        }
      } else if (in_any_type == typeid(std::shared_ptr<ValueData>)) {
        auto in_value = std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>(in_any);
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Received value: {}", in_value->data());
      } else {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Invalid message type: {}", in_any_type.name());
      }
    } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to cast message - {}", e.what());
    }
  }
};

Receiving any number of inputs (C++)

Instead of assigning a specific number of input ports, it may be preferable to allow the ability to receive any number of objects on a port in certain situations.

Using IOSpec::kAnySize for variable input handling

One way to achieve this is to define a multi-receiver input port by calling spec.input<std::vector<T>>("port_name", IOSpec::kAnySize) with IOSpec::kAnySize as the second argument in the setup() method of the operator, where T is the type of the input data (as done for PingRxOp in the native operator ping example).

Copy
Copied!
            

            
  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
    spec.input<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers", IOSpec::kAnySize);
  }

Listing 4 examples/ping_multi_port/cpp/ping_multi_port.cpp

Copy
Copied!
            

            
class PingRxOp : public Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingRxOp)

  PingRxOp() = default;

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
    // // Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, users can define a multi-receiver input port using 'spec.input()'
    // // with 'IOSpec::kAnySize'.
    // // The old way is to use 'spec.param()' with 'Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_;'.
    // spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {});
    spec.input<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers", IOSpec::kAnySize);
  }

  void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override {
    auto value_vector =
        op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers").value();

    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (count: {}, size: {})", count_++, value_vector.size());

    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value1: {}", value_vector[0]->data());
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value2: {}", value_vector[1]->data());
  };

 private:
  // // Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, the following line is no longer needed.
  // Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_;
  int count_ = 1;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::ops

class MyPingApp : public holoscan::Application {
 public:
  void compose() override {
    using namespace holoscan;

    // Define the tx, mx, rx operators, allowing the tx operator to execute 10 times
    auto tx = make_operator<ops::PingTxOp>("tx", make_condition<CountCondition>(10));
    auto mx = make_operator<ops::PingMxOp>("mx", Arg("multiplier", 3));
    auto rx = make_operator<ops::PingRxOp>("rx");

    // Define the workflow
    add_flow(tx, mx, {{"out1", "in1"}, {"out2", "in2"}});
    add_flow(mx, rx, {{"out1", "receivers"}, {"out2", "receivers"}});
  }
};


Then, once the following configuration is provided in the compose() method,

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    add_flow(mx, rx, {{"out1", "receivers"}, {"out2", "receivers"}});

the PingRxOp will receive two inputs on the receivers port in the compute() method:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    auto value_vector =
        op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers").value();

Tip

When an input port is defined with IOSpec::kAnySize, the framework creates a new input port for each input object received on the port. The input ports are named using the format <port_name>:<index>, where <port_name> is the name of the input port and <index> is the index of the input object received on the port. For example, if the receivers port receives two input objects, the input ports will be named receivers:0 and receivers:1.

The framework internally creates a parameter (receivers) with the type std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>, implicitly creates input ports (receivers:0 and receivers:1), and connects them (adding references of the input ports to the receivers vector). This way, when the receive() method is called, the framework can return the input data from the corresponding input ports as a vector.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
auto value_vector =
        op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers").value();

If you add HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO(rx->description()); at the end of the compose() method, you will see the description of the PingRxOp operator as shown below:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
id: -1
name: rx
fragment: ""
args:
  []
type: kNative
conditions:
  []
resources:
  []
spec:
  fragment: ""
  params:
    - name: receivers
      type: std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>
      description: ""
      flag: kNone
  inputs:
    - name: receivers:1
      io_type: kInput
      typeinfo_name: N8holoscan3gxf6EntityE
      connector_type: kDefault
      conditions:
        []
    - name: receivers:0
      io_type: kInput
      typeinfo_name: N8holoscan3gxf6EntityE
      connector_type: kDefault
      conditions:
        []
    - name: receivers
      io_type: kInput
      typeinfo_name: St6vectorISt10shared_ptrI9ValueDataESaIS2_EE
      connector_type: kDefault
      conditions:
        []
  outputs:
    []

Configuring input port queue size and message batch condition (C++)

If you want to receive multiple objects on a port and process them in batches, you can increase the queue size of the input port and set the min_size parameter of the MessageAvailableCondition condition to the desired batch size. This can be done by calling the connector() and condition() methods with the desired arguments, using the batch size as the capacity and min_size parameters, respectively.

Setting min_size to N will ensure that the operator receives N objects before the compute() method is called.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
  void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override {
    spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("receivers")
        .connector(holoscan::IOSpec::ConnectorType::kDoubleBuffer,
                   holoscan::Arg("capacity", static_cast<uint64_t>(2)))
        .condition(holoscan::ConditionType::kMessageAvailable,
                   holoscan::Arg("min_size", static_cast<uint64_t>(2)));
  }

Then, the receive() method can be called with the receivers port name to receive input data in batches.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
  void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&,
               holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override {
    std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>> value_vector;
    auto maybe_value = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("receivers");
    while (maybe_value) {
      value_vector.push_back(maybe_value.value());
      maybe_value = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("receivers");
    }

    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (size: {})", value_vector.size());
  }

In the above example, the operator receives input on a port called “receivers” with a queue size of 2 and a min_size of 2. The receive() method is called in a loop to receive the input data in batches of 2. Since the operator does not know the number of objects to be received in advance, the receive() method is called in a loop until it returns an error. The input data is stored in a vector, and the size of the vector is logged after all the input data is received.

To simplify the above code, the Holoscan SDK provides a IOSpec::kPrecedingCount constant as a second argument to the OperatorSpec’s input() method to specify the number of preceding connections to the input port (in this case, the number of connections to the receivers port is 2) as the batch size. This can be used to receive the input data in batches without the need to call the receive() method in a loop.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
  void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override {
    spec.input<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers", holoscan::IOSpec::kPrecedingCount);
  }

Then, the receive() method can be called with the receivers port name to receive the input data in batches.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
  void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&,
               holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override {
    auto value_vector =
        op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers").value();

    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (size: {})", value_vector.size());

    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value1: {}", value_vector[0]->data());
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value2: {}", value_vector[1]->data());
  }

In the above example, the operator receives input on a port called “receivers” with a batch size of 2. The receive() method is called with the receivers port name to receive the input data in batches of 2. The input data is stored in a vector, and the size of the vector is logged after all the input data has been received.

If you want to use a specific batch size, you can use holoscan::IOSpec::IOSize(int64_t) instead of holoscan::IOSpec::kPrecedingCount to specify the batch size. Using IOSize in this way is equivalent to the more verbose condition() and connector() calls to update the capacity and min_size arguments shown near the start of this section.

The main reason to use condition() or connector() methods instead of the shorter IOSize is if additional parameter changes, such as the queue policy, need to be made. See more details on the use of the condition() and connector() methods in the advanced topics section below (Further customizing inputs and outputs).

Copy
Copied!
            

            
  void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override {
    spec.input<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers", holoscan::IOSpec::IOSize(2));
  }

If you want to receive the input data one by one, you can call the receive() method without using the std::vector<T> template argument.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
  void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&,
               holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override {
    while (true) {
      auto maybe_value = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("receivers");
      if (!maybe_value) { break; }
      auto& value = maybe_value.value();
      // Process the input data
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (value: {})", value->data());
    }
  }

The above code will receive input data one by one from the receivers port. The receive() method is called in a loop until it returns an error. The input data is stored in a variable, and the value of the input data is logged.

Note

This approach (receiving the input data one by one) is not applicable for the holoscan::IOSpec::kAnySize case. With the holoscan::IOSpec::kAnySize argument, the framework creates a new input port for each input object received on the port internally. Each implicit input port (named using the format <port_name>:<index>) is associated with a MessageAvailableCondition condition that has a min_size of 1. Therefore, the receive() method needs to be called with the std::vector<T> template argument to receive the input data in batches at once.

If you really need to receive the input data one by one for holoscan::IOSpec::kAnySize case (though it is not recommended), you can receive the input data from each implicit input port (named <port_name>:<index>) one by one using the receive() method without the std::vector<T> template argument. (e.g., op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("receivers:0"), op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("receivers:1"), etc.). To avoid the error message (such as The operator does not have an input port with label 'receivers:X') when calling the receive() method for the implicit input port, you need to calculate the number of connections to the receivers port in advance and call the receive() method for each implicit input port accordingly.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
  void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&,
               holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override {
    int input_count = spec()->inputs().size() - 1;  // -1 to exclude the 'receivers' input port
    for (int i = 0; i < input_count; i++) {
      auto maybe_value =
          op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>(fmt::format("receivers:{}", i).c_str());
      if (!maybe_value) { break; }
      auto& value = maybe_value.value();
      // Process the input data
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (value: {})", value->data());
    }
  }

Attention

Using IOSpec::kPrecedingCount or IOSpec::IOSize(int64_t) appears to show the same behavior as IOSpec::kAnySize in the above example. However, the difference is that since IOSpec::kPrecedingCount or IOSpec::IOSize(int64_t) doesn’t use separate MessageAvailableCondition conditions for each (internal) input port, it is not guaranteed that the operator will receive the input data in order.

This means the operator may receive the input data in a different order than the order in which the connections are made in the compose() method. Additionally, with the multithread scheduler, it is not guaranteed that the operator will receive the input data from each of the connections uniformly. The operator may receive more input data from one connection than from another.

If the order of the input data is important, it is recommended to use IOSpec::kAnySize and call the receive() method with the std::vector<T> template argument to receive the input data in batches at once.

Please see the C++ system test cases for more examples of receiving multiple inputs in C++ operators.

Building your C++ operator

You can build your C++ operator using CMake, by calling find_package(holoscan) in your CMakeLists.txt to load the SDK libraries. Your operator will need to link against holoscan::core:

Listing 5 /CMakeLists.txt

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Your CMake project
cmake_minimum_required(VERSION 3.20)
project(my_project CXX)

# Finds the holoscan SDK
find_package(holoscan REQUIRED CONFIG PATHS "/opt/nvidia/holoscan")

# Create a library for your operator
add_library(my_operator SHARED my_operator.cpp)

# Link your operator against holoscan::core
target_link_libraries(my_operator
    PUBLIC holoscan::core
)


Once your CMakeLists.txt is ready in <src_dir>, you can build in <build_dir> with the command line below. You can optionally pass Holoscan_ROOT if the SDK installation you’d like to use differs from the PATHS given to find_package(holoscan) above.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Configure
cmake -S <src_dir> -B <build_dir> -D Holoscan_ROOT="/opt/nvidia/holoscan"
# Build
cmake --build <build_dir> -j

Using your C++ Operator in an Application

  • If the application is configured in the same CMake project as the operator, you can simply add the operator CMake target library name under the application executable target_link_libraries call, as the operator CMake target is already defined.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # operator
add_library(my_op my_op.cpp)
target_link_libraries(my_operator PUBLIC holoscan::core)

# application
add_executable(my_app main.cpp)
target_link_libraries(my_operator
  PRIVATE
  holoscan::core
  my_op
)

  • If the application is configured in a separate project as the operator, you need to export the operator in its own CMake project, and import it in the application CMake project, before being able to list it under target_link_libraries also. This is the same as what is done for the SDK built-in operators, available under the holoscan::ops namespace.

You can then include the headers to your C++ operator in your application code.

GXF Operators

With the Holoscan C++ API, we can also wrap GXF Codelets from GXF extensions as Holoscan Operators.

Note

If you do not have an existing GXF extension, we recommend developing native operators using the C++ or Python APIs to skip the need for wrapping GXF codelets as operators. If you do need to create a GXF Extension, follow the Creating a GXF Extension section for a detailed explanation of the GXF extension development process.

Tip

The manual codelet wrapping mechanism described below is no longer necessary in order to make use of a GXF Codelet as a Holoscan operator. There is a new GXFCodeletOp which allows directly using an existing GXF codelet via Fragment::make_operator without having to first create a wrapper class for it. Similarly there is now also a GXFComponentResource class which allows a GXF Component to be used as a Holoscan resource via Fragment::make_resource. A detailed example of how to use each of these is provided for both C++ and Python applications in the examples/import_gxf_components folder.

Given an existing GXF extension, we can create a simple “identity” application consisting of a replayer, which reads contents from a file on disk, and our recorder from the last section, which will store the output of the replayer exactly in the same format. This allows us to see whether the output of the recorder matches the original input files.

The MyRecorderOp Holoscan Operator implementation below will wrap the MyRecorder GXF Codelet shown here.

Operator definition

Listing 6 my_recorder_op.hpp

Copy
Copied!
            

            
#ifndef APPS_MY_RECORDER_APP_MY_RECORDER_OP_HPP
#define APPS_MY_RECORDER_APP_MY_RECORDER_OP_HPP

#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp"

namespace holoscan::ops {

class MyRecorderOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MyRecorderOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator)

  MyRecorderOp() = default;

  const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "MyRecorder"; }

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;

  void initialize() override;

 private:
  Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> receiver_;
  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>> my_serializer_;
  Parameter<std::string> directory_;
  Parameter<std::string> basename_;
  Parameter<bool> flush_on_tick_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::ops

#endif/* APPS_MY_RECORDER_APP_MY_RECORDER_OP_HPP */


The holoscan::ops::MyRecorderOp class wraps a MyRecorder GXF Codelet by inheriting from the holoscan::ops::GXFOperator class. The HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class.

We first need to define the fields of the MyRecorderOp class. You can see that fields with the same names are defined in both the MyRecorderOp class and the MyRecorder GXF codelet .

Listing 7 Parameter declarations in gxf_extensions/my_recorder/my_recorder.hpp

Copy
Copied!
            

            
  nvidia::gxf::Parameter<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>> receiver_;
  nvidia::gxf::Parameter<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::EntitySerializer>> my_serializer_;
  nvidia::gxf::Parameter<std::string> directory_;
  nvidia::gxf::Parameter<std::string> basename_;
  nvidia::gxf::Parameter<bool> flush_on_tick_;


Comparing the MyRecorderOp holoscan parameter to the MyRecorder gxf codelet:

Holoscan Operator

GXF Codelet
holoscan::Parameter nvidia::gxf::Parameter
holoscan::IOSpec* nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>>
or nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Transmitter>>
std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>> nvidia::gxf::Handle<T>>
example: T is nvidia::gxf::EntitySerializer

We then need to implement the following functions:

  • const char* gxf_typename() const override: return the GXF type name of the Codelet. The fully-qualified class name (MyRecorder) for the GXF Codelet is specified.

  • void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override: setup the OperatorSpec with the inputs/outputs and parameters of the Operator.

  • void initialize() override: initialize the Operator.

Setting up parameter specifications

The implementation of the setup(OperatorSpec& spec) function is as follows:

Listing 8 my_recorder_op.cpp

Copy
Copied!
            

            
#include "./my_recorder_op.hpp"

#include "holoscan/core/fragment.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/entity.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"

#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/video_stream_serializer.hpp"

namespace holoscan::ops {

void MyRecorderOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) {
  auto& input = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("input");
  // Above is same with the following two lines (a default condition is assigned to the input port if not specified):
  //
  // auto& input = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("input")
  // .condition(ConditionType::kMessageAvailable, Arg("min_size") = static_cast<uint64_t>(1));

  spec.param(receiver_, "receiver", "Entity receiver", "Receiver channel to log", &input);
  spec.param(my_serializer_,
             "serializer",
             "Entity serializer",
             "Serializer for serializing input data");
  spec.param(directory_, "out_directory", "Output directory path", "Directory path to store received output");
  spec.param(basename_, "basename", "File base name", "User specified file name without extension");
  spec.param(flush_on_tick_,
             "flush_on_tick",
             "Boolean to flush on tick",
             "Flushes output buffer on every `tick` when true",
             false);
}

void MyRecorderOp::initialize() {...}

}  // namespace holoscan::ops


Here, we set up the inputs/outputs and parameters of the Operator. Note how the content of this function is very similar to the MyRecorder GXF codelet’s registerInterface function.

The highlighted lines in MyRecorderOp::setup above match the following highlighted statements of GXF Application YAML:

Listing 9 A part of apps/my_recorder_app_gxf/my_recorder_gxf.yaml

Copy
Copied!
            

            
name: recorder
components:
 - name: input
   type: nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver
 - name: allocator
   type: nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator
 - name: component_serializer
   type: nvidia::gxf::StdComponentSerializer
   parameters:
     allocator: allocator
 - name: entity_serializer
   type: nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer
   parameters:
     component_serializers: [component_serializer]
 - type: MyRecorder
   parameters:
     receiver: input
     serializer: entity_serializer
     out_directory: "/tmp"
     basename: "tensor_out"
 - type: nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm
   parameters:
     receiver: input
     min_size: 1


In the same way, if we had a Transmitter GXF component, we would have the following statements (Please see available constants for holoscan::ConditionType):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
  auto& output = spec.output<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("output");
  // Above is same with the following two lines (a default condition is assigned to the output port if not specified):
  //
  // auto& output = spec.output<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("output")
  // .condition(ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordable, Arg("min_size") = static_cast<uint64_t>(1));

Initializing the operator

Next, the implementation of the initialize() function is as follows:

Listing 10 my_recorder_op.cpp

Copy
Copied!
            

            
#include "./my_recorder_op.hpp"

#include "holoscan/core/fragment.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/entity.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"

#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/video_stream_serializer.hpp"

namespace holoscan::ops {

void MyRecorderOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) {...}

void MyRecorderOp::initialize() {
  // Set up prerequisite parameters before calling GXFOperator::initialize()
  auto frag = fragment();
  auto serializer =
      frag->make_resource<holoscan::StdEntitySerializer>("serializer");
  add_arg(Arg("serializer") = serializer);

  GXFOperator::initialize();
}

}  // namespace holoscan::ops


Here we set up the pre-defined parameters such as the serializer. The highlighted lines above matches the highlighted statements of GXF Application YAML:

Listing 11 Another part of apps/my_recorder_app_gxf/my_recorder_gxf.yaml

Copy
Copied!
            

            
name: recorder
components:
 - name: input
   type: nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver
 - name: allocator
   type: nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator
 - name: component_serializer
   type: nvidia::gxf::StdComponentSerializer
   parameters:
     allocator: allocator
 - name: entity_serializer
   type: nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer
   parameters:
     component_serializers: [component_serializer]
 - type: MyRecorder
   parameters:
     receiver: input
     serializer: entity_serializer
     out_directory: "/tmp"
     basename: "tensor_out"
 - type: nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm
   parameters:
     receiver: input
     min_size: 1


Note

The Holoscan C++ API already provides the holoscan::StdEntitySerializer class which wraps the nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer GXF component, used here as serializer.

Building your GXF operator

There are no differences in CMake between building a GXF operator and building a native C++ operator, since the GXF codelet is actually loaded through a GXF extension as a plugin, and does not need to be added to target_link_libraries(my_operator ...).

Using your GXF Operator in an Application

There are no differences in CMake between using a GXF operator and using a native C++ operator in an application. However, the application will need to load the GXF extension library which holds the wrapped GXF codelet symbols, so the application needs to be configured to find the extension library in its yaml configuration file, as documented here.

Interoperability between GXF and native C++ operators

To support sending or receiving tensors to and from operators (both GXF and native C++ operators), the Holoscan SDK provides the C++ classes below:

  • A class template called holoscan::Map which inherits from std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<T>>. The template parameter T can be any type, and it is used to specify the type of the std::shared_ptr objects stored in the map.

  • A holoscan::TensorMap class defined as a specialization of holoscan::Map for the holoscan::Tensor type.

When a message with a holoscan::TensorMap is emitted from a native C++ operator, the message object is always converted to a holoscan::gxf::Entity object and sent to the downstream operator.

Then, if the sent GXF Entity object holds only Tensor object(s) as its components, the downstream operator can receive the message data as a holoscan::TensorMap object instead of a holoscan::gxf::Entity object.

Fig. 16 shows the relationship between the holoscan::gxf::Entity and nvidia::gxf::Entity classes and the relationship between the holoscan::Tensor and nvidia::gxf::Tensor classes.

holoscan_tensor_interoperability.png

Fig. 16 Supporting Tensor Interoperability

Both holoscan::gxf::Tensor and nvidia::gxf::Tensor are interoperable with each other because they are wrappers around the same underlying DLManagedTensorContext struct holding a DLManagedTensor object.

The holoscan::TensorMap class is used to store multiple tensors in a map, where each tensor is associated with a unique key. The holoscan::TensorMap class is used to pass multiple tensors between operators, and it is used in the same way as a std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>> object.

Since both holoscan::TensorMap and holoscan::gxf::Entity objects hold tensors which are interoperable, the message data between GXF and native C++ operators are also interoperable.

Fig. 17 illustrates the use of the holoscan::TensorMap class to pass multiple tensors between operators. The GXFSendTensorOp operator sends a nvidia::gxf::Entity object (containing a nvidia::gxf::Tensor object as a GXF component named “tensor”) to the ProcessTensorOp operator, which processes the tensors and then forwards the processed tensors to the GXFReceiveTensorOp operator.

Consider the following example, where GXFSendTensorOp and GXFReceiveTensorOp are GXF operators, and where ProcessTensorOp is a Holoscan native operator in C++:

graphviz-bc6140f2577c7728c727ffec27e276500e615f63.png

Fig. 17 The tensor interoperability between C++ native operator and GXF operator

The following code shows how to implement ProcessTensorOp’s compute() method as a C++ native operator communicating with GXF operators. Focus on the use of the holoscan::gxf::Entity:

Listing 12 examples/tensor_interop/cpp/tensor_interop.cpp

Copy
Copied!
            

            
  void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
               ExecutionContext& context) override {
    // The type of `in_message` is 'holoscan::TensorMap'.
    auto in_message = op_input.receive<holoscan::TensorMap>("in").value();
    // The type of out_message is TensorMap
    TensorMap out_message;

    for (auto& [key, tensor] : in_message) {  // Process with 'tensor' here.
      cudaError_t cuda_status;
      size_t data_size = tensor->nbytes();
      std::vector<uint8_t> in_data(data_size);
      CUDA_TRY(cudaMemcpy(in_data.data(), tensor->data(), data_size, cudaMemcpyDeviceToHost));
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("ProcessTensorOp Before key: '{}', shape: ({}), data: [{}]",
                        key,
                        fmt::join(tensor->shape(), ","),
                        fmt::join(in_data, ","));
      for (size_t i = 0; i < data_size; i++) { in_data[i] *= 2; }
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("ProcessTensorOp After key: '{}', shape: ({}), data: [{}]",
                        key,
                        fmt::join(tensor->shape(), ","),
                        fmt::join(in_data, ","));
      CUDA_TRY(cudaMemcpy(tensor->data(), in_data.data(), data_size, cudaMemcpyHostToDevice));
      out_message.insert({key, tensor});
    }
    // Send the processed message.
    op_output.emit(out_message);
  };


Note

A complete example of the C++ native operator that supports interoperability with GXF operators is available in the examples/tensor_interop/cpp directory.

Python Operators

When assembling a Python application, two types of operators can be used:

  1. Native Python operators: custom operators defined in Python, by creating a subclass of holoscan.core.Operator. These Python operators can pass arbitrary Python objects around between operators and are not restricted to the stricter parameter typing used for C++ API operators.

  2. Python wrappings of C++ Operators: operators defined in the underlying C++ library by inheriting from the holoscan::Operator class. These operators have Python bindings available within the holoscan.operators module. Examples are VideoStreamReplayerOp for replaying video files, FormatConverterOp for format conversions, and HolovizOp for visualization.

Note

It is possible to create an application using a mixture of Python wrapped C++ operators and native Python operators. In this case, some special consideration to cast the input and output tensors appropriately must be taken, as shown in a section below.

Native Python Operator

Operator Lifecycle (Python)

The lifecycle of a holoscan.core.Operator is made up of three stages:

  • start() is called once when the operator starts, and is used for initializing heavy tasks such as allocating memory resources and using parameters.

  • compute() is called when the operator is triggered, which can occur any number of times throughout the operator lifecycle between start() and stop().

  • stop() is called once when the operator is stopped, and is used for deinitializing heavy tasks such as deallocating resources that were previously assigned in start().

All operators on the workflow are scheduled for execution. When an operator is first executed, the start() method is called, followed by the compute() method. When the operator is stopped, the stop() method is called. The compute() method is called multiple times between start() and stop().

If any of the scheduling conditions specified by Conditions are not met (for example, the CountCondition would cause the scheduling condition to not be met if the operator has been executed a certain number of times), the operator is stopped and the stop() method is called.

We will cover how to use Conditions in the Specifying operator inputs and outputs (Python) section of the user guide.

Typically, the start() and the stop() functions are only called once during the application’s lifecycle. However, if the scheduling conditions are met again, the operator can be scheduled for execution, and the start() method will be called again.

graphviz-d5bf8fa022b9f3584e20248ff54a8f06a49e3b63.png

Fig. 18 The sequence of method calls in the lifecycle of a Holoscan Operator

We can override the default behavior of the operator by implementing the above methods. The following example shows how to implement a custom operator that overrides start, stop and compute methods.

Listing 13 The basic structure of a Holoscan Operator (Python)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
from holoscan.core import (
    ExecutionContext,
    InputContext,
    Operator,
    OperatorSpec,
    OutputContext,
)


class MyOp(Operator):

    def __init__(self, fragment, *args, **kwargs):
        super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)

    def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
        pass

    def start(self):
        pass

    def compute(self, op_input: InputContext, op_output: OutputContext, context: ExecutionContext):
        pass

    def stop(self):
        pass


setup() method vs initialize() vs __init__()

The setup() method aims to get the “operator’s spec” by providing a OperatorSpec object as a spec param. When __init__() is called, it calls C++’s Operator::spec method (and also sets the self.spec class member) and calls the setup method so that the Operator’s spec property holds the operator’s specification. (See the source code for more details.)

Since the setup() method can be called multiple times with other OperatorSpec objects (e.g., to enumerate the operator’s description), in the setup() method, a user shouldn’t initialize something. Such initialization needs to be done by overriding the initialize() method.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
def initialize(self):
        pass

The __init__() method is for creating the Operator object and can be used to initialize the operator object itself by passing various arguments. Note that it doesn’t initialize the corresponding GXF entity object. The underlying GXF entity object is initialized when the operator is scheduled for execution.

Please do not forget to call the base class constructor (super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)) at the end of the __init__ method.

Creating a custom operator (Python)

To create a custom operator in Python it is necessary to create a subclass of holoscan.core.Operator. A simple example of an operator that takes a time-varying 1D input array named “signal” and applies convolution with a boxcar (i.e. rect) kernel.

For simplicity, this operator assumes that the “signal” that will be received on the input is already a numpy.ndarray or is something that can be cast to one via (np.asarray). We will see more details in a later section on how we can interoperate with various tensor classes, including the GXF Tensor objects used by some of the C++-based operators.

Code Snippet: examples/numpy_native/convolve.py

Listing 14 examples/numpy_native/convolve.py

Copy
Copied!
            

            
import os

from holoscan.conditions import CountCondition
from holoscan.core import Application, Operator, OperatorSpec
from holoscan.logger import LogLevel, set_log_level

import numpy as np


class SignalGeneratorOp(Operator):
    """Generate a time-varying impulse.

Transmits an array of zeros with a single non-zero entry of a
specified `height`. The position of the non-zero entry shifts
to the right (in a periodic fashion) each time `compute` is
called.

Parameters
----------
fragment : holoscan.core.Fragment
The Fragment (or Application) the operator belongs to.
height : number
The height of the signal impulse.
size : number
The total number of samples in the generated 1d signal.
dtype : numpy.dtype or str
The data type of the generated signal.
"""

    def __init__(self, fragment, *args, height=1, size=10, dtype=np.int32, **kwargs):
        self.count = 0
        self.height = height
        self.dtype = dtype
        self.size = size
        super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)

    def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
        spec.output("signal")

    def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):

        # single sample wide impulse at a time-varying position
        signal = np.zeros((self.size,), dtype=self.dtype)
        signal[self.count % signal.size] = self.height
        self.count += 1

        op_output.emit(signal, "signal")


class ConvolveOp(Operator):
    """Apply convolution to a tensor.

Convolves an input signal with a "boxcar" (i.e. "rect") kernel.

Parameters
----------
fragment : holoscan.core.Fragment
The Fragment (or Application) the operator belongs to.
width : number
The width of the boxcar kernel used in the convolution.
unit_area : bool, optional
Whether or not to normalize the convolution kernel to unit area.
If False, all samples have implitude one and the dtype of the
kernel will match that of the signal. When True the sum over
the kernel is one and a 32-bit floating point data type is used
for the kernel.
"""

    def __init__(self, fragment, *args, width=4, unit_area=False, **kwargs):
        self.count = 0
        self.width = width
        self.unit_area = unit_area
        super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)

    def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
        spec.input("signal_in")
        spec.output("signal_out")

    def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):

        signal = op_input.receive("signal_in")
        assert isinstance(signal, np.ndarray)

        if self.unit_area:
            kernel = np.full((self.width,), 1/self.width, dtype=np.float32)
        else:
            kernel = np.ones((self.width,), dtype=signal.dtype)

        convolved = np.convolve(signal, kernel, mode='same')

        op_output.emit(convolved, "signal_out")


class PrintSignalOp(Operator):
    """Print the received signal to the terminal."""

    def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
        spec.input("signal")

    def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
        signal = op_input.receive("signal")
        print(signal)


class ConvolveApp(Application):
    """Minimal signal processing application.

Generates a time-varying impulse, convolves it with a boxcar kernel, and
prints the result to the terminal.

A `CountCondition` is applied to the generate to terminate execution
after a specific number of steps.
"""

    def compose(self):
        signal_generator = SignalGeneratorOp(
            self,
            CountCondition(self, count=24),
            name="generator",
            **self.kwargs("generator"),
        )
        convolver = ConvolveOp(self, name="conv", **self.kwargs("convolve"))
        printer = PrintSignalOp(self, name="printer")
        self.add_flow(signal_generator, convolver)
        self.add_flow(convolver, printer)


def main(config_file):
    app = ConvolveApp()
    # if the --config command line argument was provided, it will override this config_file`
    app.config(config_file)
    app.run()


if __name__ == "__main__":
    config_file = os.path.join(os.path.dirname(__file__), 'convolve.yaml')
    main(config_file=config_file)


Code Snippet: examples/numpy_native/convolve.yaml

Listing 15 examples/numpy_native/convolve.yaml

Copy
Copied!
            

            
signal_generator:
  height: 1
  size: 20
  dtype: int32

convolve:
  width: 4
  unit_area: false


In this application, three native Python operators are created: SignalGeneratorOp, ConvolveOp and PrintSignalOp. The SignalGeneratorOp generates a synthetic signal such as [0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0] where the position of the non-zero entry varies each time it is called. ConvolveOp performs a 1D convolution with a boxcar (i.e. rect) function of a specified width. PrintSignalOp just prints the received signal to the terminal.

As covered in more detail below, the inputs to each operator are specified in the setup() method of the operator. Then inputs are received within the compute method via op_input.receive() and outputs are emitted via op_output.emit().

Note that for native Python operators as defined here, any Python object can be emitted or received. When transmitting between operators, a shared pointer to the object is transmitted rather than a copy. In some cases, such as sending the same tensor to more than one downstream operator, it may be necessary to avoid in-place operations on the tensor in order to avoid any potential race conditions between operators.

Specifying operator parameters (Python)

In the example SignalGeneratorOp operator above, we added three keyword arguments in the operator’s __init__ method, used inside the compose() method of the operator to adjust its behavior:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
def __init__(self, fragment, *args, width=4, unit_area=False, **kwargs):
    # Internal counter for the time-dependent signal generation
    self.count = 0

    # Parameters
    self.width = width
    self.unit_area = unit_area

    # To forward remaining arguments to any underlying C++ Operator class
    super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)

Note

As an alternative closer to C++, these parameters can be added through the OperatorSpec attribute of the operator in its setup() method, where an associated string key must be provided as well as a default value.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
    spec.param("width", 4)
    spec.param("unit_area", False)

The parameters can then be accessed on the self object in the operator’s methods (including initialize(), start(), compute(), stop()) as self.width and self.unit_area.

Other kwargs properties can also be passed to spec.param, such as headline, description (used by GXF applications), or kind (used when Receiving any number of inputs (Python), which is deprecated since v2.3.0).

Note

Native operator parameters added via either of these methods must not have a name that overlaps with any of the existing attribute or method names of the base Operator class.

See the Configuring operator parameters section to learn how an application can set these parameters.

Specifying operator inputs and outputs (Python)

To configure the input(s) and output(s) of Python native operators, call the spec.input() and spec.output() methods within the setup() method of the operator.

The spec.input() and spec.output() methods should be called once for each input and output to be added. The holoscan.core.OperatorSpec object and the setup() method will be initialized and called automatically by the Application class when its run() method is called.

These methods (spec.input() and spec.output()) return an IOSpec object that can be used to configure the input/output port.

By default, the holoscan.conditions.MessageAvailableCondition and holoscan.conditions.DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition conditions are applied (with a min_size of 1) to the input/output ports. This means that the operator’s compute() method will not be invoked until a message is available on the input port and the downstream operator’s input port (queue) has enough capacity to receive the message.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
        spec.input("in")
        # Above statement is equivalent to:
        # spec.input("in")
        # .condition(ConditionType.MESSAGE_AVAILABLE, min_size = 1)
        spec.output("out")
        # Above statement is equivalent to:
        # spec.output("out")
        # .condition(ConditionType.DOWNSTREAM_MESSAGE_AFFORDABLE, min_size = 1)

In the above example, the spec.input() method is used to configure the input port to have the holoscan.conditions.MessageAvailableCondition with a minimum size of 1. This means that the operator’s compute() method will not be invoked until a message is available on the input port of the operator. Similarly, the spec.output() method is used to configure the output port to have a holoscan.conditions.DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition with a minimum size of 1. This means that the operator’s compute() method will not be invoked until the downstream operator’s input port has enough capacity to receive the message.

If you want to change this behavior, use the IOSpec.condition() method to configure the conditions. For example, to configure the input and output ports to have no conditions, you can use the following code:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
from holoscan.core import ConditionType, OperatorSpec
# ...
    def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
        spec.input("in").condition(ConditionType.NONE)
        spec.output("out").condition(ConditionType.NONE)

The example code in the setup() method configures the input port to have no conditions, which means that the compute() method will be called as soon as the operator is ready to compute. Since there is no guarantee that the input port will have a message available, the compute() method should check if there is a message available on the input port before attempting to read it.

The receive() method of the InputContext object can be used to access different types of input data within the compute() method of your operator class. This method takes the name of the input port as an argument (which can be omitted if your operator has a single input port).

For standard Python objects, receive() will directly return the Python object for input of the specified name.

The Holoscan SDK also provides built-in data types called Domain Objects, defined in the include/holoscan/core/domain directory. For example, the Tensor is a Domain Object class that is used to represent a multi-dimensional array of data, which can be used directly by OperatorSpec, InputContext, and OutputContext.

Tip

This holoscan.core.Tensor class supports both DLPack and NumPy’s array interface (__array_interface__ and __cuda_array_interface__) so that it can be used with other Python libraries such as CuPy, PyTorch, JAX, TensorFlow, and Numba. See the interoperability section for more details.

In both cases, it will return None if there is no message available on the input port:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# ...
    def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
        msg = op_input.receive("in")
        if msg:
            # Do something with msg

Receiving any number of inputs (Python)

Instead of assigning a specific number of input ports, it may be preferable to allow the ability to receive any number of objects on a port in certain situations.

Using IOSpec.ANY_SIZE for variable input handling

One way to achieve this is to define a multi-receiver input port by calling spec.input("port_name", IOSpec.ANY_SIZE) with IOSpec.ANY_SIZE as the second argument in the setup() method of the operator (as done for PingRxOp in the native operator ping example).

Copy
Copied!
            

            
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
        spec.input("receivers", size=IOSpec.ANY_SIZE)

Code Snippet: examples/ping_multi_port/python/ping_multi_port.py

Listing 16 examples/ping_multi_port/python/ping_multi_port.py

Copy
Copied!
            

            
class PingRxOp(Operator):
    """Simple receiver operator.

This operator has:
input: "receivers"

This is an example of a native operator that can dynamically have any
number of inputs connected to is "receivers" port.
"""

    def __init__(self, fragment, *args, **kwargs):
        self.count = 1
        # Need to call the base class constructor last
        super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)

    def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
        # # Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, users can define a multi-receiver input port using
        # # 'spec.input()' with 'size=IOSpec.ANY_SIZE'.
        # # The old way is to use 'spec.param()' with 'kind="receivers"'.
        # spec.param("receivers", kind="receivers")
        spec.input("receivers", size=IOSpec.ANY_SIZE)

    def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
        values = op_input.receive("receivers")
        print(f"Rx message received (count:{self.count}, size:{len(values)})")
        self.count += 1
        print(f"Rx message value1:{values[0].data}")
        print(f"Rx message value2:{values[1].data}")


# Now define a simple application using the operators defined above


class MyPingApp(Application):
    def compose(self):
        # Define the tx, mx, rx operators, allowing the tx operator to execute 10 times
        tx = PingTxOp(self, CountCondition(self, 10), name="tx")
        mx = PingMxOp(self, name="mx", multiplier=3)
        rx = PingRxOp(self, name="rx")

        # Define the workflow
        self.add_flow(tx, mx, {("out1", "in1"), ("out2", "in2")})
        self.add_flow(mx, rx, {("out1", "receivers"), ("out2", "receivers")})


Then, once the following configuration is provided in the compose() method,

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    self.add_flow(mx, rx, {("out1", "receivers"), ("out2", "receivers")})

the PingRxOp will receive two inputs on the receivers port in the compute() method:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
values = op_input.receive("receivers")

Tip

When an input port is defined with IOSpec.ANY_SIZE, the framework creates a new input port for each input object received on the port. The input ports are named using the format <port_name>:<index>, where <port_name> is the name of the input port and <index> is the index of the input object received on the port. For example, if the receivers port receives two input objects, the input ports will be named receivers:0 and receivers:1.

The framework internally creates a parameter (receivers) with the type std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>, implicitly creates input ports (receivers:0 and receivers:1), and connects them (adding references of the input ports to the receivers vector). This way, when the receive() method is called, the framework can return the input data from the corresponding input ports as a tuple.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
values = op_input.receive("receivers")

If you add print(rx.description) at the end of the compose() method, you will see the description of the PingRxOp operator as shown below:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
id: -1
name: rx
fragment: ""
args:
  []
type: kNative
conditions:
  []
resources:
  []
spec:
  fragment: ""
  params:
    - name: receivers
      type: std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>
      description: ""
      flag: kNone
  inputs:
    - name: receivers:1
      io_type: kInput
      typeinfo_name: N8holoscan3gxf6EntityE
      connector_type: kDefault
      conditions:
        []
    - name: receivers:0
      io_type: kInput
      typeinfo_name: N8holoscan3gxf6EntityE
      connector_type: kDefault
      conditions:
        []
    - name: receivers
      io_type: kInput
      typeinfo_name: N8holoscan3gxf6EntityE
      connector_type: kDefault
      conditions:
        []
  outputs:
    []

Configuring input port queue size and message batch condition (Python)

If you want to receive multiple objects on a port and process them in batches, you can increase the queue size of the input port and set the min_size parameter of the MessageAvailableCondition condition to the desired batch size. This can be done by calling the connector() and condition() methods with the desired arguments, using the batch size as the capacity and min_size parameters, respectively.

Setting min_size to N will ensure that the operator receives N objects before the compute() method is called.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
        spec.input("receivers").connector(IOSpec.ConnectorType.DOUBLE_BUFFER, capacity=2).condition(
            ConditionType.MESSAGE_AVAILABLE, min_size=2
        )

Then, the receive() method can be called with the receivers port name to receive input data in batches.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
        values = []
        value = op_input.receive("receivers")
        while value:
            values.append(value)
            value = op_input.receive("receivers")

        print(f"Rx message received (size:{len(values)})")

In the above example, the operator receives input on a port called “receivers” with a queue size of 2 and a min_size of 2. The receive() method is called in a loop to receive the input data in batches of 2. Since the operator does not know the number of objects to be received in advance, the receive() method is called in a loop until it returns a None value. The input data is stored in a list, and the size of the list is logged after all the input data is received.

To simplify the above code, the Holoscan SDK provides a IOSpec.PRECEDING_COUNT constant as a second argument to the spec.input() method to specify the number of preceding connections to the input port (in this case, the number of connections to the receivers port is 2) as the batch size. This can be used to receive the input data in batches without the need to call the receive() method in a loop.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
        spec.input("receivers", size=IOSpec.PRECEDING_COUNT)

Then, the receive() method can be called with the receivers port name to receive the input data in batches.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
        values = op_input.receive("receivers")

        print(f"Rx message received (size:{len(values)})")

        print(f"Rx message value1:{values[0].data}")
        print(f"Rx message value2:{values[1].data}")

In the above example, the operator receives input on a port called “receivers” with a batch size of 2. The receive() method is called with the receivers port name to receive the input data in batches of 2. The input data is stored in a tuple, and the size of the tuple is logged after all the input data has been received.

If you want to use a specific batch size, you can use holoscan.IOSpec.IOSize(size : int) instead of holoscan.IOSpec.PRECEDING_COUNT to specify the batch size. Using IOSize in this way is equivalent to the more verbose condition() and connector() calls to update the capacity and min_size arguments shown near the start of this section.

The main reason to use condition() or connector() methods instead of the shorter IOSize is if additional parameter changes, such as the queue policy, need to be made. See more details on the use of the condition() and connector() methods in the advanced topics section below (Further customizing inputs and outputs).

Copy
Copied!
            

            
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
        spec.input("receivers", size=IOSpec.IOSize(2))

If you want to receive the input data one by one, you can call the receive() method with the kind="single" argument.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
        while True:
            value = op_input.receive("receivers", kind="single")
            if value is None:
                break
            # Process the input data
            print(f"Rx message received (value:{value.data})")

The above code will receive the input data one by one from the receivers port. The receive() method is called in a loop until it returns a None value. The input data is stored in a variable, and the value of the input data is logged.

Note

This approach (receiving the input data one by one) is not applicable for the IOSpec.ANY_SIZE case. With the IOSpec.ANY_SIZE argument, the framework creates a new input port for each input object received internally. Each implicit input port (named using the format <port_name>:<index>) is associated with a MessageAvailableCondition condition that has a min_size of 1. Therefore, the receive() method cannot be called with the kind="single" keyword argument to receive the input data one by one. Instead, it can be called without any kind argument or with the kind="multi" argument for the IOSpec.ANY_SIZE case.

If you really need to receive the input data one by one for IOSpec.ANY_SIZE case (though it is not recommended), you can receive the input data from each implicit input port (named <port_name>:<index>) one by one using the receive() method without the kind argument. (e.g., op_input.receive("receivers:0"), op_input.receive("receivers:1"), etc.). To avoid the error message (such as The operator does not have an input port with label 'receivers:X') when calling the receive() method for the implicit input port, you need to calculate the number of connections to the receivers port in advance and call the receive() method for each implicit input port accordingly.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
        input_count = len(self.spec.inputs) - 1  # -1 to exclude the 'receivers' input port
        for i in range(input_count):
            value = op_input.receive(f"receivers:{i}")
            if value is None:
                break
            # Process the input data
            print(f"Rx message received (value:{value.data})")

Attention

Using IOSpec.PRECEDING_COUNT or IOSpec.IOSize(2) appears to show the same behavior as IOSpec.ANY_SIZE in the above example. However, the difference is that since IOSpec.PRECEDING_COUNT or IOSpec.IOSize(2) doesn’t use separate MessageAvailableCondition conditions for each (internal) input port, it is not guaranteed that the operator will receive the input data in order.

This means the operator may receive the input data in a different order than the order in which the connections are made in the compose() method. Additionally, with the multithread scheduler, it is not guaranteed that the operator will receive the input data from each of the connections uniformly. The operator may receive more input data from one connection than from another.

If the order of the input data is important, it is recommended to use IOSpec.ANY_SIZE and call the receive() method to receive the input data in batches at once.

Please see the Python system test cases for more examples of receiving multiple inputs in Python operators.

Python wrapping of a C++ operator

Wrapping an operator developed in C++ for use from Python is covered in a separate section on creating C++ operator Python bindings.

Tip

As of Holoscan 2.1, there is a GXFCodeletOp class which can be used to easily wrap an existing GXF codelet from Python without having to first write an underlying C++ wrapper class for it. Similarly there is now also a GXFComponentResource class which allows a GXF Component to be used as a Holoscan resource from Python applications. A detailed example of how to use each of these is provided for Python applications in the examples/import_gxf_components folder.

Interoperability between wrapped and native Python operators

As described in the Interoperability between GXF and native C++ operators section, holoscan::Tensor objects can be passed to GXF operators using a holoscan::TensorMap message that holds the tensor(s). In Python, this is done by sending dict type objects that have tensor names as the keys and holoscan Tensor or array-like objects as the values. Similarly, when a wrapped C++ operator that transmits a single holoscan::Tensor is connected to the input port of a Python native operator, calling op_input.receive() on that port will return a Python dict containing a single item. That item’s key is the tensor name and its value is the corresponding holoscan.core.Tensor.

Consider the following example, where VideoStreamReplayerOp and HolovizOp are Python wrapped C++ operators, and where ImageProcessingOp is a Python native operator:

graphviz-8cdb373b9b4010a5e5ba0fd13bbf5f2d32b72fc9.png

Fig. 19 The tensor interoperability between Python native operator and C++-based Python GXF operator

The following code shows how to implement ImageProcessingOp’s compute() method as a Python native operator communicating with C++ operators:

Listing 17 examples/tensor_interop/python/tensor_interop.py

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
        # in_message is a dict of tensors
        in_message = op_input.receive("input_tensor")

        # smooth along first two axes, but not the color channels
        sigma = (self.sigma, self.sigma, 0)

        # out_message will be a dict of tensors
        out_message = dict()

        for key, value in in_message.items():
            print(f"message received (count:{self.count})")
            self.count += 1

            cp_array = cp.asarray(value)

            # process cp_array
            cp_array = ndi.gaussian_filter(cp_array, sigma)

            out_message[key] = cp_array

        op_output.emit(out_message, "output_tensor")


  • The op_input.receive() method call returns a dict object.

  • The holoscan.core.Tensor object is converted to a CuPy array by using cupy.asarray() method call.

  • The CuPy array is used as an input to the ndi.gaussian_filter() function call with a parameter sigma. The result of the ndi.gaussian_filter() function call is a CuPy array.

  • Finally, a new dict object is created ,out_message, to be sent to the next operator with op_output.emit(). The CuPy array, cp_array, is added to it where the key is the tensor name. CuPy arrays do not have to explicitly be converted to a holocan.core.Tensor object first since they implement a DLPack (and __cuda__array_interface__) interface.

Note

A complete example of the Python native operator that supports interoperability with Python wrapped C++ operators is available in the examples/tensor_interop/python directory.

You can add multiple tensors to a single dict object , as in the example below:

Operator sending a message:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
out_message = {
            "video": output_array,
            "labels": labels,
            "bbox_coords": bbox_coords,
        }

        # emit the tensors
        op_output.emit(out_message, "outputs")

Operator receiving the message, assuming the outputs port above is connected to the inputs port below with add_flow()has the corresponding tensors:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
in_message = op_input.receive("inputs")
    # Tensors and tensor names
    video_tensor = in_message["video"]
    labels_tensor = in_message["labels"]
    bbox_coords_tensor = in_message["bbox_coords"]

Note

Some existing operators allow configuring the name of the tensors they send/receive. An example is the tensors parameter of HolovizOp, where the name for each tensor maps to the names of the tensors in the Entity (see the holoviz entry in apps/endoscopy_tool_tracking/python/endoscopy_tool_tracking.yaml).

A complete example of a Python native operator that emits multiple tensors to a downstream C++ operator is available in the examples/holoviz/python directory.

There is a special serialization code for tensor types for emit/receive of tensor objects over a UCX connection that avoids copying the tensor data to an intermediate buffer. For distributed apps, we cannot just send the Python object as we do between operators in a single fragment app, but instead we need to cast it to holoscan::Tensor to use a special zero-copy code path. However, we also transmit a header indicating if the type was originally some other array-like object and attempt to return the same type again on the other side so that the behavior remains more similar to the non-distributed case.

Transmitted object

Received Object
holoscan.Tensor holoscan.Tensor
dict of array-like dict of holoscan.Tensor
host array-like object (with __array_interface__) numpy.ndarray
device array-like object (with __cuda_array_interface__) cupy.ndarray

This avoids NumPy or CuPy arrays being serialized to a string via cloudpickle so that they can efficiently be transmitted and the same type is returned again on the opposite side. Worth mentioning is that ,if the type emitted was e.g. a PyTorch host/device tensor on emit, the received value will be a numpy/cupy array since ANY object implementing the interfaces returns those types.

Automated operator class creation

Holoscan also provides a holoscan.decorator module which provides ways to autogenerate Operators by adding decorators to an existing function or class. Please see the separate section on operator creation via holoscan.decorator.create_op.

Advanced Topics

Further customizing inputs and outputs

This section complements the information above on basic input and output port configuration given separately in the C++ and Python operator creation guides. The concepts described here are the same for either the C++ or Python APIs.

By default, both the input and output ports of an Operator will use a double-buffered queue that has a capacity of one message and a policy that is set to error if a message arrives while the queue is already full. A single MessageAvailableCondition (C++/Python)) condition is automatically placed on the operator for each input port so that the compute method will not be called until a single message is available at each port. Similarly each output port has a DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition (C++/Python) condition that does not let the operator call compute until any operators connected downstream have space in their receiver queue for a single message. These default conditions ensure that messages never arrive at a queue when it is already full and that a message has already been received whenever the compute method is called. These default conditions make it relatively easy to connect a pipeline where each operator calls compute in turn, but may not be suitable for all applications. This section covers how the default behavior can be overridden on request.

It is possible to modify the global default queue policy via the HOLOSCAN_QUEUE_POLICY environment variable. Valid options (case insensitive) are:

  • “pop”: a new item that arrives when the queue is full replaces the oldest item

  • “reject”: a new item that arrives when the queue is discarded

  • “fail”: terminate the application if a new item arrives when the queue is full

The default behavior is “fail” when HOLOSCAN_QUEUE_POLICY is not specified. If an operator’s setup method explicitly sets a receiver or transmitter via the connector (C++/Python) method as describe below, that connector’s policy will not be overridden by the default.

Note

Overriding operator port properties is an advanced topic. Developers may want to skip this section until they come across a case where the default behavior is not sufficient for their application.

To override the properties of the queue used for a given port, the connector (C++/Python) method can be used as shown in the example below. This example also shows how the condition (C++/Python) method can be used to change the condition type placed on the Operator by a port. In general, when an operator has multiple conditions, they are AND combined, so the conditions on all ports must be satisfied before an operator can call compute.

Consider the following code from within the holoscan::Operator::setup() method of an operator.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
spec.output<TensorMap>("out1")

spec.output<TensorMap>("out2").condition(ConditionType::kNone);

spec.output<TensorMap>("in")
        .connector(IOSpec::ConnectorType::kDoubleBuffer,
                   Arg("capacity", static_cast<uint64_t>(2)),
                   Arg("policy", static_cast<uint64_t>(1)))  // 0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault (default)
        .condition(ConditionType::kMessageAvailable,
                   Arg("min_size", static_cast<uint64_t>(2)),
                   Arg("front_stage_max_size", static_cast<size_t>(2)));

This would define

  • an output port named “out1” with the default properties

  • an output port named “out2” that still has the default connector (a holoscan::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter), but the default condition of ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordable is removed by setting ConditionType::kNone. This indicates that the operator will not check if any port downstream of “out2” has space available in its receiver queue before calling compute.

  • an input port named “in” where both the connector and condition have different parameters than the default. For example, the queue size is increased to 2 and policy=1 is “reject”, indicating that if a message arrives when the queue is already full, that message will be rejected in favor of the message already in the queue.

Consider the following code from within the holoscan::Operator::setup() method of an operator.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
spec.output("out1")

spec.output("out2").condition(ConditionType.NONE)

spec.input("in").connector(
    IOSpec.ConnectorType.DOUBLE_BUFFER,
    capacity=2,
    policy=1,  # 0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault (default)
).condition(ConditionType.MESSAGE_AVAILABLE, min_size=2, front_stage_max_size=2)

This would define

  • an output port named “out1” with the default properties

  • an output port named “out2” that still has the default connector (a holoscan.resources.DoubleBufferTransmitter), but the default condition of ConditionType.DOWNSTREAM_MESSAGE_AFFORDABLE is removed by setting ConditionType.NONE. This indicates that the operator will not check if any port downstream of “out2” has space available in its receiver queue before calling compute.

  • an input port named “in1” where both the connector and condition have different parameters than the default. For example, the queue size is increased to 2 and policy=1 is “reject”, indicating that if a message arrives when the queue is already full, that message will be rejected in favor of the message already in the queue.

To learn more about overriding connectors and/or conditions there is a multi_branch_pipeline example which overrides default conditions to allow two branches of a pipeline to run at different frame rates. There is also an example of increasing the queue sizes available in this Python queue policy test application.

Using the Holoscan SDK with Other Libraries

The Holoscan SDK enables seamless integration with various powerful, GPU-accelerated libraries to build efficient, high-performance pipelines.

Please refer to the Best Practices to Integrate External Libraries into Holoscan Pipelines tutorial in the HoloHub repository for detailed examples and more information on Holoscan’s tensor interoperability and handling CUDA libraries in the pipeline. This includes CUDA Python, CuPy, MatX for C++, cuCIM, CV-CUDA, and OpenCV for integration into Holoscan applications.
Previous Packaging Holoscan Applications
Next Logging
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 6, 2025