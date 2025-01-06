Holoscan Application Package Specification (HAP)

The Holoscan Application Package (HAP) is a functional package designed to act on datasets of a prescribed format. A HAP is a container image that adheres to the specification provided in this document.

The primary component of a HAP is the application. The application is provided by an application developer and incorporated into the HAP using the Holoscan Application Packager.

All application code and binaries SHALL be in the /opt/holoscan/app/ folder, except for any dependencies installed by the Holoscan Application Packager during the creation of the HAP.

All AI models (PyTorch, TensorFlow, TensorRT, etc.) SHOULD be in separate sub-folders of the /opt/holoscan/models/ folder. In specific use cases where the app package developer is prevented from enclosing the model files in the package/container due to intellectual property concerns, the models can be supplied from the host system when the app package is run, e.g., via the volume mount mappings and the use of container env variables.

A HAP SHALL contain two manifests: the Application Manifest and the Package Manifest. The Package Manifest shall be stored in /etc/holoscan/pkg.json , and the Application Manifest shall be stored in /etc/holoscan/app.json . Once a HAP is created, its manifests are expected to be immutable.

Name Required Default Type Format Description apiVersion No 0.0.0 string semantic version Version of the manifest file schema. command Yes N/A string shell command Shell command used to run the Application. environment No N/A object object w/ name-value pairs An object of name-value pairs that will be passed to the application during execution. input Yes N/A object object Data structure which provides information about Application inputs. input.formats Yes N/A array array of objects List of input data formats accepted by the Application. input.path No input/ string relative file-system path Folder path relative to the working directory from which the application will read inputs. readiness No N/A object object An object of name-value pairs that defines the readiness probe. readiness.type Yes N/A string string Type of the probe: tcp , grpc , http-get or command . readiness.command Yes (when type is command ) N/A array shell command Shell command and arguments in string array form. readiness.port Yes (when type is tcp , grpc , or http-get ) N/A integer number The port number of readiness probe. readiness.path Yes (when type is http-get ) N/A string string HTTP path and query to access the readiness probe. readiness.initialDelaySeconds No 1 integer number Number of seconds after the container has started before the readiness probe is initialized and performed. readiness.periodSeconds No 10 integer number Number of seconds between performing the readiness probe. readiness.timeoutSeconds No 1 integer number Number of seconds after which the probe times out. readiness.failureThreshold No 3 integer number Number of retries to be performed before considering the application is unhealthy. liveness No N/A object object An object of name-value pairs that defines the liveness probe. Recommended for service applications. liveness.type Yes N/A string string Type of the probe: tcp , grpc , http-get or command . liveness.command Yes (when type is command ) N/A array shell command Shell command and arguments in string array form. liveness.port Yes (when type is tcp , grpc , or http-get ) N/A integer number The port number of the liveness probe. liveness.path Yes (when type is http-get ) N/A string string HTTP path and query to access the liveness probe. liveness.initialDelaySeconds No 1 integer number Number of seconds after the container has started before the liveness probe is initialized and performed. liveness.periodSeconds No 10 integer number Number of seconds between performing the liveness probe. liveness.timeoutSeconds No 1 integer number Number of seconds after which the probe times out. liveness.failureThreshold No 3 integer number Number of retries to be performed before considering the application is unhealthy. output Yes N/A object object Data structure which provides information about Application output. output.format Yes N/A object object Details about the format of the outputs produced by the application. output.path No output/ string relative file-system path Folder path relative to the working directory to which the application will write outputs. sdk No N/A string string SDK used for the Application. sdkVersion No 0.0.0 string semantic version Version of the SDK used the Application. timeout No 0 integer number The maximum number of seconds the application should execute before being timed out and terminated. Recommended for a single batch/execution type of applications. version No 0.0.0 string semantic version Version of the Application. workingDirectory No /var/holoscan/ string absolute file-system path Folder, or directory, in which the application will be executed.

The Application Manifest file provides information about the HAP’s Application.

The Application Manifest MUST define the type of the containerized application ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#type ). Type SHALL have the value of either service or application.

The Application Manifest MUST define the command used to run the Application ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#command ).

The Application Manifest SHOULD define the version of the manifest file schema ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#apiVersion ). The Manifest schema version SHALL be provided as a semantic version string. When not provided, the default value 0.0.0 SHALL be assumed.

The Application Manifest SHOULD define the SDK used to create the Application ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#sdk ).

The Application Manifest SHOULD define the version of the SDK used to create the Application ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#sdkVersion ). SDK version SHALL be provided as a semantic version string. When not provided, the default value 0.0.0 SHALL be assumed.

The Application Manifest SHOULD define the version of the application itself ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#version ). The Application version SHALL be provided as a semantic version string. When not provided, the default value 0.0.0 SHALL be assumed.

The Application Manifest SHOULD define the application’s working directory ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#workingDirectory ). The Application will execute with its current directory set to this value. The value provided must be an absolute path (the first character is / ). The default path /var/holoscan/ SHALL be assumed when not provided.

The Application Manifest SHOULD define the data input path, relative to the working directory, used by the Application ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#input.path ). The input path SHOULD be a relative to the working directory or an absolute file-system path to a directory. When the value is a relative file-system path (the first character is not / ), it is relative to the application’s working directory. When the value is an absolute file-system path (the first character is / ), the file-system path is used as-is. When not provided, the default value input/ SHALL be assumed.

The Application Manifest SHOULD define input data formats supported by the Application ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#input.formats ). Possible values include, but are not limited to, none , network , file .

The Application Manifest SHOULD define the output path relative to the working directory used by the Application ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#output.path ). The output path SHOULD be relative to the working directory or an absolute file-system path to a directory. When the value is a relative file-system path (the first character is not / ), it is relative to the application’s working directory. When the value is an absolute file-system path (the first character is / ), the file-system path is used as-is. When not provided, the default value output/ SHALL be assumed.

The Application Manifest SHOULD define the output data format produced by the Application ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#output.format ). Possible values include, but are not limited to, none , screen , file , network .

The Application Manifest SHOULD configure a check to determine whether or not the application is “ready.” The Application Manifest SHALL define the probe type to be performed ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#readiness.type ). Possible values include tcp , grpc , http-get , and command . The Application Manifest SHALL define the probe commands to execute when the type is command ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#readiness.command ). The data structure is expected to be an array of strings. The Application Manifest SHALL define the port to perform the readiness probe when the type is grpc , tcp , or http-get . ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#readiness.port ) The value provided must be a valid port number ranging from 1 through 65535. (Please note that port numbers below 1024 are root-only privileged ports.) The Application Manifest SHALL define the path to perform the readiness probe when the type is http-get ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#readiness.path ). The value provided must be an absolute path (the first character is / ). The Application Manifest SHALL define the number of seconds after the container has started before the readiness probe is initiated. ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#readiness.initialDelaySeconds ). The default value 0 SHALL be assumed when not provided. The Application Manifest SHALL define how often to perform the readiness probe ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#readiness.periodSeconds ). When not provided, the default value 10 SHALL be assumed. The Application Manifest SHALL define the number of seconds after which the probe times out ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#readiness.timeoutSeconds ) When not provided, the default value 1 SHALL be assumed. The Application Manifest SHALL define the number of times to perform the probe before considering the service is not ready ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#readiness.failureThreshold ) The default value 3 SHALL be assumed when not provided.

The Application Manifest SHOULD configure a check to determine whether or not the application is “live” or not. The Application Manifest SHALL define the type of probe to be performed ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#liveness.type ). Possible values include tcp , grpc , http-get , and command . The Application Manifest SHALL define the probe commands to execute when the type is command ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#liveness.command ). The data structure is expected to be an array of strings. The Application Manifest SHALL define the port to perform the liveness probe when the type is grpc , tcp , or http-get . ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#liveness.port ) The value provided must be a valid port number ranging from 1 through 65535. (Please note that port numbers below 1024 are root-only privileged ports.) The Application Manifest SHALL define the path to perform the liveness probe when the type is http-get ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#liveness.path ). The value provided must be an absolute path (the first character is / ). The Application Manifest SHALL define the number of seconds after the container has started before the liveness probe is initiated. ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#liveness.initialDelaySeconds ). The default value 0 SHALL be assumed when not provided. The Application Manifest SHALL define how often to perform the liveness probe ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#liveness.periodSeconds ). When not provided, the default value 10 SHALL be assumed. The Application Manifest SHALL define the number of seconds after which the probe times out ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#liveness.timeoutSeconds ) The default value 1 SHALL be assumed when not provided. The Application Manifest SHALL define the number of times to perform the probe before considering the service is not alive ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#liveness.failureThreshold ) When not provided, the default value 3 SHALL be assumed.

The Application Manifest SHOULD define any timeout applied to the Application ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#timeout ). When the value is 0 , timeout SHALL be disabled. When not provided, the default value 0 SHALL be assumed.

The Application Manifest MUST enable the specification of environment variables for the Application ( /etc/holoscan/app.json#environment ) The data structure is expected to be in "name": "value" members of the object. The field’s name will be the name of the environment variable verbatim and must conform to all requirements for environment variables and JSON field names. The field’s value will be the value of the environment variable and must conform to all requirements for environment variables.



Name Required Default Type Format Description apiVersion No 0.0.0 string semantic version Version of the manifest file schema. applicationRoot Yes /opt/holoscan/app/ string absolute file-system path Absolute file-system path to the folder which contains the Application modelRoot No /opt/holoscan/models/ string absolute file-system path Absolute file-system path to the folder which contains the model(s). models No N/A array array of objects Array of objects which describe models in the package. models[*].name Yes N/A string string Name of the model. models[*].path No N/A string Relative file-system path File-system path to the folder which contains the model that is relative to the value defined in modelRoot . resources No N/A object object Object describing resource requirements for the Application. resources.cpu No 1 decimal (2) number Number of CPU cores required by the Application or the Fragment. resources.cpuLimit No N/A decimal (2) number The CPU core limit for the Application or the Fragment. (1) resources.gpu No 0 decimal (2) number Number of GPU devices required by the Application or the Fragment. resources.gpuLimit No N/A decimal (2) number The GPU device limit for the Application or the Fragment. (1) resources.memory No 1Gi string memory size The memory required by the Application or the Fragment. resources.memoryLimit No N/A string memory size The memory limit for the Application or the Fragment. (1) resources.gpuMemory No N/A string memory size The GPU memory required by the Application or the Fragment. resources.gpuMemoryLimit No N/A string memory size The GPU memory limit for the Application or the Fragment. (1) resources.sharedMemory No 64Mi string memory size The shared memory required by the Application or the Fragment. resources.fragments No N/A object objects Nested objects which describe resources for a Multi-Fragment Application. resources.fragments.<fragment-name> Yes N/A string string Name of the fragment. resources.fragments.<fragment-name>.cpu No 1 decimal (2) number Number of CPU cores required by the Fragment. resources.fragments.<fragment-name>.cpuLimit No N/A decimal (2) number The CPU core limit for the Fragment. (1) resources.fragments.<fragment-name>.gpu No 0 decimal (2) number Number of GPU devices required by the Fragment. resources.fragments.<fragment-name>.gpuLimit No N/A decimal (2) number The GPU device limit for the Fragment. (1) resources.fragments.<fragment-name>.memory No 1Gi string memory size The memory required by the Fragment. resources.fragments.<fragment-name>.memoryLimit No N/A string memory size The memory limit for the Fragment. (1) resources.fragments.<fragment-name>.gpuMemory No N/A string memory size The GPU memory required by the Fragment. resources.fragments.<fragment-name>.gpuMemoryLimit No N/A string memory size The GPU memory limit for the Fragment. (1) resources.fragments.<fragment-name>.sharedMemory No 64Mi string memory size The shared memory required by the Fragment. version No 0.0.0 string semantic version Version of the package.

[Notes] (1) Use of resource limits depend on the orchestration service or the hosting environment’s configuration and implementation. (2) Consider rounding up to a whole number as decimal values may not be supported by all orchestration/hosting services.

The Package Manifest file provides information about the HAP’s package layout. It is not intended as a mechanism for controlling how the HAP is used or how the HAP’s Application is executed.