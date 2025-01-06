Bases: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp

Holoviz visualization operator using Holoviz module.

This is a Vulkan-based visualizer.

==Named Inputs==

receiversmulti-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor and/or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this receivers port. This port can accept either VideoBuffers or Tensors. These inputs can be in either host or device memory. Each tensor or video buffer will result in a layer. The operator autodetects the layer type for certain input types (e.g. a video buffer will result in an image layer). For other input types or more complex use cases, input specifications can be provided either at initialization time as a parameter or dynamically at run time (via input_specs ). On each call to compute , tensors corresponding to all names specified in the tensors parameter must be found or an exception will be raised. Any extra, named tensors not present in the tensors parameter specification (or optional, dynamic input_specs input) will be ignored. input_specslist[holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputSpec], optional A list of InputSpec objects. This port can be used to dynamically update the overlay specification at run time. No inputs are required on this port in order for the operator to compute . render_buffer_inputnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, optional An empty render buffer can optionally be provided. The video buffer must have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and be in device memory. This input port only exists if enable_render_buffer_input was set to True , in which case compute will only be called when a message arrives on this input.

==Named Outputs==

render_buffer_outputnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, optional Output for a filled render buffer. If an input render buffer is specified, it is using that one, else it allocates a new buffer. The video buffer will have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and will be in device memory. This output is useful for offline rendering or headless mode. This output port only exists if enable_render_buffer_output was set to True . camera_pose_outputstd::array<float, 16> or nvidia::gxf::Pose3D, optional The camera pose. Depending on the value of camera_pose_output_type this outputs a 4x4 row major projection matrix (type std::array<float, 16> ) or the camera extrinsics model (type nvidia::gxf::Pose3D ). This output port only exists if enable_camera_pose_output was set to True .

==Device Memory Requirements==

If render_buffer_input is enabled, the provided buffer is used and no memory block will be allocated. Otherwise, when using this operator with a holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool , a single device memory block is needed ( storage_type=1 ). The size of this memory block can be determined by rounding the width and height up to the nearest even size and then padding the rows as needed so that the row stride is a multiple of 256 bytes. C++ code to calculate the block size is as follows

Copy Copied! def get_block_size(height, width): height_even = height + (height & 1) width_even = width + (width & 1) row_bytes = width_even * 4 # 4 bytes per pixel for 8-bit RGBA row_stride = row_bytes if (row_bytes % 256 == 0) else ((row_bytes // 256 + 1) * 256) return height_even * row_stride

Parameters fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only) The fragment that the operator belongs to. allocatorholoscan.core.Allocator, optional Allocator used to allocate render buffer output. If None , will default to holoscan.core.UnboundedAllocator . receiverssequence of holoscan.core.IOSpec, optional List of input receivers. tensorssequence of dict, optional List of input tensors. Each tensor is defined by a dictionary where the "name" key must correspond to a tensor sent to the operator’s input. See the notes section below for further details on how the tensor dictionary is defined. color_lutlist of list of float, optional Color lookup table for tensors of type color_lut . Should be shape (n_colors, 4) . window_titlestr, optional Title on window canvas. Default value is "Holoviz" . display_namestr, optional In exclusive display or fullscreen mode, name of display to use as shown with xrandr or hwinfo –monitor . Default value is "" . widthint, optional Window width or display resolution width if in exclusive display or fullscreen mode. Default value is 1920 . heightint, optional Window height or display resolution width if in exclusive display or fullscreen mode. Default value is 1080 . frameratefloat, optional Display framerate in Hz if in exclusive display mode. Default value is 60.0 . use_exclusive_displaybool, optional Enable exclusive display. Default value is False . fullscreenbool, optional Enable fullscreen window. Default value is False . headlessbool, optional Enable headless mode. No window is opened, the render buffer is output to port render_buffer_output . Default value is False . framebuffer_srgbbool, optional Enable sRGB framebuffer. If set to true, the operator will use an sRGB framebuffer for rendering. If set to false, the operator will use a linear framebuffer. Default value is False . vsyncbool, optional Enable vertical sync. If set to true the operator waits for the next vertical blanking period of the display to update the current image. Default value is False . display_color_spaceholoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ColorSpace, optional Set the display color space. Supported color spaces depend on the display setup. ‘ColorSpace::SRGB_NONLINEAR’ is always supported. In headless mode, only ‘ColorSpace::PASS_THROUGH’ is supported since there is no display. For other color spaces the display needs to be configured for HDR. Default value is ColorSpace::AUTO . enable_render_buffer_inputbool, optional If True , an additional input port, named "render_buffer_input" is added to the operator. Default value is False . enable_render_buffer_outputbool, optional If True , an additional output port, named "render_buffer_output" is added to the operator. Default value is False . enable_camera_pose_outputbool, optional If True , an additional output port, named "camera_pose_output" is added to the operator. Default value is False . camera_pose_output_typestr, optional Type of data output at "camera_pose_output" . Supported values are projection_matrix and extrinsics_model . Default value is projection_matrix . camera_eyesequence of three floats, optional Initial camera eye position. Default value is (0.0, 0.0, 1.0) . camera_look_atsequence of three floats, optional Initial camera look at position. Default value is (0.0, 0.0, 0.0) . camera_upsequence of three floats, optional Initial camera up vector. Default value is (0.0, 1.0, 0.0) . key_callbackCallable[HolovizOp.Key, HolovizOp.KeyAndButtonAction, HolovizOp.KeyModifiers], optional The callback function is called when a key is pressed, released or repeated. unicode_char_callbackCallable[int], optional The callback function is called when a Unicode character is input. mouse_button_callbackCallable[HolovizOp.MouseButton, HolovizOp.KeyAndButtonAction, HolovizOp.KeyModifiers], optional The callback function is called when a mouse button is pressed or released. scroll_callbackCallable[float, float], optional The callback function is called when a scrolling device is used, such as a mouse scroll wheel or the scroll area of a touch pad. cursor_pos_callbackCallable[float, float], optional The callback function is called when the cursor position changes. Coordinates are provided in screen coordinates, relative to the upper left edge of the content area. framebuffer_size_callbackCallable[int, int], optional The callback function is called when the framebuffer is resized. window_size_callbackCallable[int, int], optional The callback function is called when the window is resized. font_pathstr, optional File path for the font used for rendering text. Default value is "" . cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is None . window_close_conditionholoscan.conditions.BooleanCondition, optionally This is the BooleanCondition on the operator that will cause it to stop executing if the display window is closed. By default, this condition is created automatically during initialize. The user may want to provide it if, for example, there are multiple HolovizOp operators and you want to share the same window close condition across both. By sharing the same condition, if one of the display windows is closed it would also close the other(s). namestr, optional (constructor only) The name of the operator. Default value is "holoviz_op" .

Notes

The tensors argument is used to specify the tensors to display. Each tensor is defined using a dictionary, that must, at minimum include a ‘name’ key that corresponds to a tensor found on the operator’s input. A ‘type’ key should also be provided to indicate the type of entry to display. The ‘type’ key will be one of { "color" , "color_lut" , "crosses" , "lines" , "lines_3d" , "line_strip" , "line_strip_3d" , "ovals" , "points" , "points_3d" , "rectangles" , "text" , "triangles" , "triangles_3d" , "depth_map" , "depth_map_color" , "unknown" }. The default type is "unknown" which will attempt to guess the corresponding type based on the tensor dimensions. Concrete examples are given below.

To show a single 2D RGB or RGBA image, use a list containing a single tensor of type "color" .

Copy Copied! tensors = [dict(name="video", type="color", opacity=1.0, priority=0)]

Here, the optional key opacity is used to scale the opacity of the tensor. The priority key is used to specify the render priority for layers. Layers with a higher priority will be rendered on top of those with a lower priority.

If we also had a "boxes"` tensor representing rectangular bounding boxes, we could display them on top of the image like this.

Copy Copied! tensors = [ dict(name="video", type="color", priority=0), dict(name="boxes", type="rectangles", color=[1.0, 0.0, 0.0], line_width=2, priority=1), ]

where the color and line_width keys specify the color and line width of the bounding box.

The details of the dictionary is as follows:

name : name of the tensor containing the input data to display type: str

type : input type (default "unknown" ) type: str possible values: unknown : unknown type, the operator tries to guess the type by inspecting the tensor. color : RGB or RGBA color 2d image. color_lut : single channel 2d image, color is looked up. points : point primitives, one coordinate (x, y) per primitive. lines : line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0) and (x1, y1) per primitive. line_strip : line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1). triangles : triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0), (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) per primitive. crosses : cross primitive, a cross is defined by the center coordinate and the size (xi, yi, si). rectangles : axis aligned rectangle primitive, each rectangle is defined by two coordinates (xi, yi) and (xi+1, yi+1). ovals : oval primitive, an oval primitive is defined by the center coordinate and the axis sizes (xi, yi, sxi, syi). text : text is defined by the top left coordinate and the size (x, y, s) per string, text strings are defined by InputSpec member text . depth_map : single channel 2d array where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3d object using points, lines or triangles. The color for the elements can be specified through depth_map_color . Supported formats for the depth map: 8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit depth component 32-bit signed float format that has a single 32-bit depth component depth_map_color : RGBA 2d image, same size as the depth map. One color value for each element of the depth map grid. Supported format: 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit B component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3.

opacity : layer opacity, 1.0 is fully opaque, 0.0 is fully transparent (default: 1.0 ) type: float

priority : layer priority, determines the render order, layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority values (default: 0 ) type: int

image_format : color image format, used if type is color , color_lut or depth_map_color . (default: auto_detect ). type: str

color : RGBA color of rendered geometry (default: [1.F, 1.F, 1.F, 1.F] ) type: List[float]

line_width : line width for geometry made of lines (default: 1.0 ) type: float

point_size : point size for geometry made of points (default: 1.0 ) type: float

text : array of text strings, used when type is text (default: [] ) type: List[str]

yuv_model_conversion : YUV model conversion (default: yuv_601 ) type: str possible values: yuv_601 : color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.601 yuv_709 : color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.709 yuv_2020 : color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.2020

yuv_range : YUV range (default: itu_full ) type: str possible values: itu_full : the full range of the encoded values are valid and interpreted according to the ITU “full range” quantization rules itu_narrow : headroom and foot room are reserved in the numerical range of encoded values, and the remaining values are expanded according to the ITU “narrow range” quantization rules

x_chroma_location : Location of downsampled chroma component samples relative to the luma samples. (default: cosited_even ) type: str possible values: cosited_even : downsampled chroma samples are aligned with luma samples with even coordinates midpoint : downsampled chroma samples are located half way between each even luma sample and the nearest higher odd luma sample

y_chroma_location : Location of downsampled chroma component samples relative to the luma samples. (default: cosited_even ) type: str possible values: cosited_even : downsampled chroma samples are aligned with luma samples with even coordinates midpoint : downsampled chroma samples are located half way between each even luma sample and the nearest higher odd luma sample

depth_map_render_mode : depth map render mode (default: points ) type: str possible values: points : render as points lines : render as lines triangles : render as triangles



Displaying Color Images Image data can either be on host or device (GPU). For tensors the image format is derived from the component count and component type if image_format is auto_detect (the default). These image formats are supported in auto detect mode gray 8 bit signed normalized

gray 8 bit unsigned normalized

gray 16 bit signed normalized

gray 16 bit unsigned normalized

gray 32 bit signed normalized

gray 32 bit unsigned normalized

gray 32 bit float

RGB 8 bit signed normalized

RGB 8 bit unsigned normalized

RGBA 8 bit signed normalized

RGBA 8 bit unsigned normalized

RGBA 16 bit signed normalized

RGBA 16 bit unsigned normalized

RGBA 32 bit float Additionally the image_format can be set to these values “r8_uint”

“r8_sint”

“r8_unorm”

“r8_snorm”

“r8_srgb”

“r16_uint”

“r16_sint”

“r16_unorm”

“r16_snorm”

“r16_sfloat”

“r32_uint”

“r32_sint”

“r32_sfloat”

“r8g8b8_unorm”

“r8g8b8_snorm”

“r8g8b8_snorm”

“r8g8b8a8_unorm”

“r8g8b8a8_snorm”

“r8g8b8a8_srgb”

“r16g16b16a16_unorm”

“r16g16b16a16_snorm”

“r16g16b16a16_sfloat”

“r32g32b32a32_sfloat”

“a2b10g10r10_unorm_pack32”

“a2r10g10b10_unorm_pack32”

“b8g8r8a8_unorm”

“b8g8r8a8_srgb”

“a8b8g8r8_unorm_pack32”

“y8u8y8v8_422_unorm”

“u8y8v8y8_422_unorm”

“y8_u8v8_2plane_420_unorm”

“y8_u8v8_2plane_422_unorm”

“y8_u8_v8_3plane_420_unorm”

“y8_u8_v8_3plane_422_unorm”

“y16_u16v16_2plane_420_unorm”

“y16_u16v16_2plane_422_unorm”

“y16_u16_v16_3plane_420_unorm”

“y16_u16_v16_3plane_422_unorm” When the type parameter is set to color_lut the final color is looked up using the values from the color_lut parameter. For color lookups these image formats are supported R 8 bit signed

R 8 bit unsigned

R 16 bit signed

R 16 bit unsigned

R 32 bit signed

R 32 bit unsigned Drawing Geometry In all cases, x and y are normalized coordinates in the range [0, 1] . The x and y correspond to the horizontal and vertical axes of the display, respectively. The origin (0, 0) is at the top left of the display. Geometric primitives outside of the visible area are clipped. Coordinate arrays are expected to have the shape (N, C) where N is the coordinate count and C is the component count for each coordinate. Points are defined by a (x, y) coordinate pair.

Lines are defined by a set of two (x, y) coordinate pairs.

Lines strips are defined by a sequence of (x, y) coordinate pairs. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.

Triangles are defined by a set of three (x, y) coordinate pairs.

Crosses are defined by (x, y, size) tuples. size specifies the size of the cross in the x direction and is optional, if omitted it’s set to 0.05 . The size in the y direction is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window to make the crosses square.

Rectangles (bounding boxes) are defined by a pair of 2-tuples defining the upper-left and lower-right coordinates of a box: (x1, y1), (x2, y2) .

Ovals are defined by (x, y, size_x, size_y) tuples. size_x and size_y are optional, if omitted they are set to 0.05 .

Texts are defined by (x, y, size) tuples. size specifies the size of the text in y direction and is optional, if omitted it’s set to 0.05 . The size in the x direction is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window. The index of each coordinate references a text string from the text parameter and the index is clamped to the size of the text array. For example, if there is one item set for the text parameter, e.g. text=["my_text"] and three coordinates, then my_text is rendered three times. If text=["first text", "second text"] and three coordinates are specified, then first text is rendered at the first coordinate, second text at the second coordinate and then second text again at the third coordinate. The text string array is fixed and can’t be changed after initialization. To hide text which should not be displayed, specify coordinates greater than (1.0, 1.0) for the text item, the text is then clipped away.

3D Points are defined by a (x, y, z) coordinate tuple.

3D Lines are defined by a set of two (x, y, z) coordinate tuples.

3D Lines strips are defined by a sequence of (x, y, z) coordinate tuples. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.

3D Triangles are defined by a set of three (x, y, z) coordinate tuples. Displaying Depth Maps When type is depth_map the provided data is interpreted as a rectangular array of depth values. Additionally a 2d array with a color value for each point in the grid can be specified by setting type to depth_map_color . The type of geometry drawn can be selected by setting depth_map_render_mode . Depth maps are rendered in 3D and support camera movement. The camera is controlled using the mouse: Orbit (LMB)

Pan (LMB + CTRL | MMB)

Dolly (LMB + SHIFT | RMB | Mouse wheel)

Look Around (LMB + ALT | LMB + CTRL + SHIFT)

Zoom (Mouse wheel + SHIFT) Output By default a window is opened to display the rendering, but the extension can also be run in headless mode with the headless parameter. Using a display in exclusive mode is also supported with the use_exclusive_display parameter. This reduces the latency by avoiding the desktop compositor. The rendered framebuffer can be output to render_buffer_output .

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component. conditions Conditions associated with the operator. description YAML formatted string describing the operator. fragment The fragment ( holoscan.core.Fragment ) that the operator belongs to. id The identifier of the component. is_metadata_enabled Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled. metadata The metadata dictionary ( holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary ) associated with the operator. metadata_policy The metadata dictionary ( holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy ) associated with the operator. name The name of the operator. operator_type The operator type. resources Resources associated with the operator. spec The operator spec ( holoscan.core.OperatorSpec ) associated with the operator.

Methods

InputSpec InputSpec for the HolovizOp operator. add_arg (*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function. compute (self, arg0, arg1, arg2) Operator compute method. initialize (self) Operator initialization method. resource (self, name) Resources associated with the operator. setup (self, arg0) Operator setup method. start (self) Operator start method. stop (self) Operator stop method.

ChromaLocation ColorSpace DepthMapRenderMode ImageFormat InputType Key KeyAndButtonAction KeyModifiers MouseButton OperatorType YuvModelConversion YuvRange

class ChromaLocation Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object Members: COSITED_EVEN MIDPOINT Attributes name value COSITED_EVEN = <ChromaLocation.COSITED_EVEN: 0> MIDPOINT = <ChromaLocation.MIDPOINT: 1> __init__ ( self : holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.ChromaLocation , value : int ) → None property name property value

class ColorSpace Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object Members: AUTO SRGB_NONLINEAR EXTENDED_SRGB_LINEAR BT2020_LINEAR HDR10_ST2084 PASS_THROUGH BT709_LINEAR Attributes name value AUTO = <ColorSpace.AUTO: -1> BT2020_LINEAR = <ColorSpace.BT2020_LINEAR: 2> BT709_LINEAR = <ColorSpace.BT709_LINEAR: 5> EXTENDED_SRGB_LINEAR = <ColorSpace.EXTENDED_SRGB_LINEAR: 1> HDR10_ST2084 = <ColorSpace.HDR10_ST2084: 3> PASS_THROUGH = <ColorSpace.PASS_THROUGH: 4> SRGB_NONLINEAR = <ColorSpace.SRGB_NONLINEAR: 0> __init__ ( self : holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.ColorSpace , value : int ) → None property name property value

class DepthMapRenderMode Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object Members: POINTS LINES TRIANGLES Attributes name value LINES = <DepthMapRenderMode.LINES: 1> POINTS = <DepthMapRenderMode.POINTS: 0> TRIANGLES = <DepthMapRenderMode.TRIANGLES: 2> __init__ ( self : holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.DepthMapRenderMode , value : int ) → None property name property value

class ImageFormat Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object Members: AUTO_DETECT R8_UINT R8_SINT R8_UNORM R8_SNORM R8_SRGB R16_UINT R16_SINT R16_UNORM R16_SNORM R16_SFLOAT R32_UINT R32_SINT R32_SFLOAT R8G8B8_UNORM R8G8B8_SNORM R8G8B8_SRGB R8G8B8A8_UNORM R8G8B8A8_SNORM R8G8B8A8_SRGB R16G16B16A16_UNORM R16G16B16A16_SNORM R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT D16_UNORM X8_D24_UNORM D32_SFLOAT A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32 A2R10G10B10_UNORM_PACK32 B8G8R8A8_UNORM B8G8R8A8_SRGB A8B8G8R8_UNORM_PACK32 A8B8G8R8_SRGB_PACK32 Y8U8Y8V8_422_UNORM U8Y8V8Y8_422_UNORM Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_420_UNORM Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_422_UNORM Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_420_UNORM Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_422_UNORM Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_420_UNORM Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_422_UNORM Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_420_UNORM Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_422_UNORM Attributes name value A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32 = <ImageFormat.A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32: 26> A2R10G10B10_UNORM_PACK32 = <ImageFormat.A2R10G10B10_UNORM_PACK32: 27> A8B8G8R8_SRGB_PACK32 = <ImageFormat.A8B8G8R8_SRGB_PACK32: 31> A8B8G8R8_UNORM_PACK32 = <ImageFormat.A8B8G8R8_UNORM_PACK32: 30> AUTO_DETECT = <ImageFormat.AUTO_DETECT: -1> B8G8R8A8_SRGB = <ImageFormat.B8G8R8A8_SRGB: 29> B8G8R8A8_UNORM = <ImageFormat.B8G8R8A8_UNORM: 28> D16_UNORM = <ImageFormat.D16_UNORM: 23> D32_SFLOAT = <ImageFormat.D32_SFLOAT: 25> R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT = <ImageFormat.R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT: 21> R16G16B16A16_SNORM = <ImageFormat.R16G16B16A16_SNORM: 20> R16G16B16A16_UNORM = <ImageFormat.R16G16B16A16_UNORM: 19> R16_SFLOAT = <ImageFormat.R16_SFLOAT: 9> R16_SINT = <ImageFormat.R16_SINT: 6> R16_SNORM = <ImageFormat.R16_SNORM: 8> R16_UINT = <ImageFormat.R16_UINT: 5> R16_UNORM = <ImageFormat.R16_UNORM: 7> R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT = <ImageFormat.R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT: 22> R32_SFLOAT = <ImageFormat.R32_SFLOAT: 12> R32_SINT = <ImageFormat.R32_SINT: 11> R32_UINT = <ImageFormat.R32_UINT: 10> R8G8B8A8_SNORM = <ImageFormat.R8G8B8A8_SNORM: 17> R8G8B8A8_SRGB = <ImageFormat.R8G8B8A8_SRGB: 18> R8G8B8A8_UNORM = <ImageFormat.R8G8B8A8_UNORM: 16> R8G8B8_SNORM = <ImageFormat.R8G8B8_SNORM: 14> R8G8B8_SRGB = <ImageFormat.R8G8B8_SRGB: 15> R8G8B8_UNORM = <ImageFormat.R8G8B8_UNORM: 13> R8_SINT = <ImageFormat.R8_SINT: 1> R8_SNORM = <ImageFormat.R8_SNORM: 3> R8_SRGB = <ImageFormat.R8_SRGB: 4> R8_UINT = <ImageFormat.R8_UINT: 0> R8_UNORM = <ImageFormat.R8_UNORM: 2> U8Y8V8Y8_422_UNORM = <ImageFormat.U8Y8V8Y8_422_UNORM: 33> X8_D24_UNORM = <ImageFormat.X8_D24_UNORM: 24> Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_420_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_420_UNORM: 38> Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_422_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_422_UNORM: 39> Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_420_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_420_UNORM: 40> Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_422_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_422_UNORM: 41> Y8U8Y8V8_422_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y8U8Y8V8_422_UNORM: 32> Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_420_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_420_UNORM: 34> Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_422_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_422_UNORM: 35> Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_420_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_420_UNORM: 36> Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_422_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_422_UNORM: 37> __init__ ( self : holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.ImageFormat , value : int ) → None property name property value

class InputSpec Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object InputSpec for the HolovizOp operator. Parameters tensor_namestr The tensor name for this input. typeholoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType or str The type of data that this tensor represents. Attributes type (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType) The type of data that this tensor represents. opacity (float) The opacity of the object. Must be in range [0.0, 1.0] where 1.0 is fully opaque. priority (int) Layer priority, determines the render order. Layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority. image_format (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ImageFormat) Color image format, used if type is HolovizOp.InputType.COLORR , HolovizOp.InputType.COLOR_LUT or HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR . color (4-tuple of float) RGBA values in range [0.0, 1.0] for rendered geometry. line_width (float) Line width for geometry made of lines. point_size (float) Point size for geometry made of points. text (sequence of str) Sequence of strings used when type is HolovizOp.InputType.TEXT . yuv_model_conversion (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.YuvModelConversion) YUV model conversion. yuv_range (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.YuvRange) YUV range. x_chroma_location (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ChromaLocation) chroma location in x direction for formats which are chroma downsampled in width (420 and 422). y_chroma_location (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ChromaLocation) chroma location in y direction for formats which are chroma downsampled in height (420). depth_map_render_mode (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.DepthMapRenderMode) The depth map render mode. Used only if type is HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP or HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR . views (list of HolovizOp.InputSpec.View) Sequence of layer views. By default a layer will fill the whole window. When using a view, the layer can be placed freely within the window. When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views. Methods View View for the InputSpec of a HolovizOp operator. description (self) Returns class View Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object View for the InputSpec of a HolovizOp operator. Notes Layers can also be placed in 3D space by specifying a 3D transformation matrix . Note that for geometry layers there is a default matrix which allows coordinates in the range of [0 … 1] instead of the Vulkan [-1 … 1] range. When specifying a matrix for a geometry layer, this default matrix is overwritten. When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views. It’s possible to specify a negative term for height, which flips the image. When using a negative height, one should also adjust the y value to point to the lower left corner of the viewport instead of the upper left corner. Attributes offset_x, offset_y (float) Offset of top-left corner of the view. (0, 0) is the upper left and (1, 1) is the lower right. width (float) Normalized width (range [0.0, 1.0]). height (float) Normalized height (range [0.0, 1.0]). matrix (sequence of float) 16-elements representing a 4x4 transformation matrix. __init__ ( self : holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec.View ) → None View for the InputSpec of a HolovizOp operator. Notes Layers can also be placed in 3D space by specifying a 3D transformation matrix . Note that for geometry layers there is a default matrix which allows coordinates in the range of [0 … 1] instead of the Vulkan [-1 … 1] range. When specifying a matrix for a geometry layer, this default matrix is overwritten. When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views. It’s possible to specify a negative term for height, which flips the image. When using a negative height, one should also adjust the y value to point to the lower left corner of the viewport instead of the upper left corner. Attributes offset_x, offset_y (float) Offset of top-left corner of the view. (0, 0) is the upper left and (1, 1) is the lower right. width (float) Normalized width (range [0.0, 1.0]). height (float) Normalized height (range [0.0, 1.0]). matrix (sequence of float) 16-elements representing a 4x4 transformation matrix. property height property matrix property offset_x property offset_y property width __init__ ( * args , ** kwargs ) Overloaded function. __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec, arg0: str, arg1: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputType) -> None InputSpec for the HolovizOp operator. Parameters tensor_namestr The tensor name for this input. typeholoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType or str The type of data that this tensor represents. Attributes type (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType) The type of data that this tensor represents. opacity (float) The opacity of the object. Must be in range [0.0, 1.0] where 1.0 is fully opaque. priority (int) Layer priority, determines the render order. Layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority. image_format (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ImageFormat) Color image format, used if type is HolovizOp.InputType.COLORR , HolovizOp.InputType.COLOR_LUT or HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR . color (4-tuple of float) RGBA values in range [0.0, 1.0] for rendered geometry. line_width (float) Line width for geometry made of lines. point_size (float) Point size for geometry made of points. text (sequence of str) Sequence of strings used when type is HolovizOp.InputType.TEXT . yuv_model_conversion (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.YuvModelConversion) YUV model conversion. yuv_range (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.YuvRange) YUV range. x_chroma_location (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ChromaLocation) chroma location in x direction for formats which are chroma downsampled in width (420 and 422). y_chroma_location (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ChromaLocation) chroma location in y direction for formats which are chroma downsampled in height (420). depth_map_render_mode (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.DepthMapRenderMode) The depth map render mode. Used only if type is HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP or HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR . views (list of HolovizOp.InputSpec.View) Sequence of layer views. By default a layer will fill the whole window. When using a view, the layer can be placed freely within the window. When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views. 2. __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec, arg0: str, arg1: str) -> None property color property depth_map_render_mode description ( self : holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec ) → str Returns descriptionstr YAML string representation of the InputSpec class. property image_format property line_width property opacity property point_size property priority property text property type property views property x_chroma_location property y_chroma_location property yuv_model_conversion property yuv_range

class InputType Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object Members: UNKNOWN COLOR COLOR_LUT POINTS LINES LINE_STRIP TRIANGLES CROSSES RECTANGLES OVALS TEXT DEPTH_MAP DEPTH_MAP_COLOR POINTS_3D LINES_3D LINE_STRIP_3D TRIANGLES_3D Attributes name value COLOR = <InputType.COLOR: 1> COLOR_LUT = <InputType.COLOR_LUT: 2> CROSSES = <InputType.CROSSES: 7> DEPTH_MAP = <InputType.DEPTH_MAP: 11> DEPTH_MAP_COLOR = <InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR: 12> LINES = <InputType.LINES: 4> LINES_3D = <InputType.LINES_3D: 14> LINE_STRIP = <InputType.LINE_STRIP: 5> LINE_STRIP_3D = <InputType.LINE_STRIP_3D: 15> OVALS = <InputType.OVALS: 9> POINTS = <InputType.POINTS: 3> POINTS_3D = <InputType.POINTS_3D: 13> RECTANGLES = <InputType.RECTANGLES: 8> TEXT = <InputType.TEXT: 10> TRIANGLES = <InputType.TRIANGLES: 6> TRIANGLES_3D = <InputType.TRIANGLES_3D: 16> UNKNOWN = <InputType.UNKNOWN: 0> __init__ ( self : holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputType , value : int ) → None property name property value

class Key Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object Members: SPACE APOSTROPHE COMMA MINUS PERIOD SLASH ZERO ONE TWO THREE FOUR FIVE SIX SEVEN EIGHT NINE SEMICOLON EQUAL A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y LEFT_BRACKET BACKSLASH RIGHT_BRACKET GRAVE_ACCENT ESCAPE ENTER TAB BACKSPACE INSERT DELETE RIGHT LEFT DOWN UP PAGE_UP PAGE_DOWN HOME END CAPS_LOCK SCROLL_LOCK NUM_LOCK PRINT_SCREEN PAUSE F1 F2 F3 F4 F5 F6 F7 F8 F9 F10 F11 F12 F13 F14 F15 F16 F17 F18 F19 F20 F21 F22 F23 F24 F25 KP_0 KP_1 KP_2 KP_3 KP_4 KP_5 KP_6 KP_7 KP_8 KP_9 KP_DECIMAL KP_DIVIDE KP_MULTIPLY KP_SUBTRACT KP_ADD KP_ENTER KP_EQUAL LEFT_SHIFT LEFT_CONTROL LEFT_ALT LEFT_SUPER RIGHT_SHIFT RIGHT_CONTROL RIGHT_ALT RIGHT_SUPER MENU Attributes name value A = <Key.A: 65> APOSTROPHE = <Key.APOSTROPHE: 39> B = <Key.B: 66> BACKSLASH = <Key.BACKSLASH: 92> BACKSPACE = <Key.BACKSPACE: 259> C = <Key.C: 67> CAPS_LOCK = <Key.CAPS_LOCK: 280> COMMA = <Key.COMMA: 44> D = <Key.D: 68> DELETE = <Key.DELETE: 261> DOWN = <Key.DOWN: 264> E = <Key.E: 69> EIGHT = <Key.EIGHT: 56> END = <Key.END: 269> ENTER = <Key.ENTER: 257> EQUAL = <Key.EQUAL: 61> ESCAPE = <Key.ESCAPE: 256> F = <Key.F: 70> F1 = <Key.F1: 290> F10 = <Key.F10: 299> F11 = <Key.F11: 300> F12 = <Key.F12: 301> F13 = <Key.F13: 302> F14 = <Key.F14: 303> F15 = <Key.F15: 304> F16 = <Key.F16: 305> F17 = <Key.F17: 306> F18 = <Key.F18: 307> F19 = <Key.F19: 308> F2 = <Key.F2: 291> F20 = <Key.F20: 309> F21 = <Key.F21: 310> F22 = <Key.F22: 311> F23 = <Key.F23: 312> F24 = <Key.F24: 313> F25 = <Key.F25: 314> F3 = <Key.F3: 292> F4 = <Key.F4: 293> F5 = <Key.F5: 294> F6 = <Key.F6: 295> F7 = <Key.F7: 296> F8 = <Key.F8: 297> F9 = <Key.F9: 298> FIVE = <Key.FIVE: 53> FOUR = <Key.FOUR: 52> G = <Key.G: 71> GRAVE_ACCENT = <Key.GRAVE_ACCENT: 96> H = <Key.H: 72> HOME = <Key.HOME: 268> I = <Key.I: 73> INSERT = <Key.INSERT: 260> J = <Key.J: 74> K = <Key.K: 75> KP_0 = <Key.KP_0: 320> KP_1 = <Key.KP_1: 321> KP_2 = <Key.KP_2: 322> KP_3 = <Key.KP_3: 323> KP_4 = <Key.KP_4: 324> KP_5 = <Key.KP_5: 325> KP_6 = <Key.KP_6: 326> KP_7 = <Key.KP_7: 327> KP_8 = <Key.KP_8: 328> KP_9 = <Key.KP_9: 329> KP_ADD = <Key.KP_ADD: 334> KP_DECIMAL = <Key.KP_DECIMAL: 330> KP_DIVIDE = <Key.KP_DIVIDE: 331> KP_ENTER = <Key.KP_ENTER: 335> KP_EQUAL = <Key.KP_EQUAL: 336> KP_MULTIPLY = <Key.KP_MULTIPLY: 332> KP_SUBTRACT = <Key.KP_SUBTRACT: 333> L = <Key.L: 76> LEFT = <Key.LEFT: 263> LEFT_ALT = <Key.LEFT_ALT: 342> LEFT_BRACKET = <Key.LEFT_BRACKET: 91> LEFT_CONTROL = <Key.LEFT_CONTROL: 341> LEFT_SHIFT = <Key.LEFT_SHIFT: 340> LEFT_SUPER = <Key.LEFT_SUPER: 343> M = <Key.M: 77> MENU = <Key.MENU: 348> MINUS = <Key.MINUS: 45> N = <Key.N: 78> NINE = <Key.NINE: 57> NUM_LOCK = <Key.NUM_LOCK: 282> O = <Key.O: 79> ONE = <Key.ONE: 49> P = <Key.P: 80> PAGE_DOWN = <Key.PAGE_DOWN: 267> PAGE_UP = <Key.PAGE_UP: 266> PAUSE = <Key.PAUSE: 284> PERIOD = <Key.PERIOD: 46> PRINT_SCREEN = <Key.PRINT_SCREEN: 283> Q = <Key.Q: 81> R = <Key.R: 82> RIGHT = <Key.RIGHT: 262> RIGHT_ALT = <Key.RIGHT_ALT: 346> RIGHT_BRACKET = <Key.RIGHT_BRACKET: 93> RIGHT_CONTROL = <Key.RIGHT_CONTROL: 345> RIGHT_SHIFT = <Key.RIGHT_SHIFT: 344> RIGHT_SUPER = <Key.RIGHT_SUPER: 347> S = <Key.S: 83> SCROLL_LOCK = <Key.SCROLL_LOCK: 281> SEMICOLON = <Key.SEMICOLON: 59> SEVEN = <Key.SEVEN: 55> SIX = <Key.SIX: 54> SLASH = <Key.SLASH: 47> SPACE = <Key.SPACE: 32> T = <Key.T: 84> TAB = <Key.TAB: 258> THREE = <Key.THREE: 51> TWO = <Key.TWO: 50> U = <Key.U: 85> UP = <Key.UP: 265> V = <Key.V: 86> W = <Key.W: 87> X = <Key.X: 88> Y = <Key.Y: 89> ZERO = <Key.ZERO: 48> __init__ ( self : holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.Key , value : int ) → None property name property value

class KeyAndButtonAction Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object Members: PRESS RELEASE REPEAT Attributes name value PRESS = <KeyAndButtonAction.PRESS: 0> RELEASE = <KeyAndButtonAction.RELEASE: 1> REPEAT = <KeyAndButtonAction.REPEAT: 2> __init__ ( self : holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.KeyAndButtonAction , value : int ) → None property name property value

class KeyModifiers Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object Attributes alt caps_lock control num_lock shift __init__ ( * args , ** kwargs ) property alt property caps_lock property control property num_lock property shift

class MouseButton Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object Members: LEFT MIDDLE RIGHT Attributes name value LEFT = <MouseButton.LEFT: 0> MIDDLE = <MouseButton.MIDDLE: 1> RIGHT = <MouseButton.RIGHT: 2> __init__ ( self : holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.MouseButton , value : int ) → None property name property value

class OperatorType Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object Enum class for operator types used by the executor. NATIVE: Native operator.

GXF: GXF operator.

VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors) Members: NATIVE GXF VIRTUAL Attributes name value GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1> NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0> VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2> __init__ ( self : holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType , value : int ) → None property name property value

class YuvModelConversion Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object Members: YUV_601 YUV_709 YUV_2020 Attributes name value YUV_2020 = <YuvModelConversion.YUV_2020: 2> YUV_601 = <YuvModelConversion.YUV_601: 0> YUV_709 = <YuvModelConversion.YUV_709: 1> __init__ ( self : holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.YuvModelConversion , value : int ) → None property name property value

class YuvRange Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object Members: ITU_FULL ITU_NARROW Attributes name value ITU_FULL = <YuvRange.ITU_FULL: 0> ITU_NARROW = <YuvRange.ITU_NARROW: 1> __init__ ( self : holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.YuvRange , value : int ) → None property name property value

__init__ ( self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, receivers: list[holoscan.core._core.IOSpec] = [], tensors: list[holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec] = [], color_lut: list[list[float]] = [], window_title: str = 'Holoviz', display_name: str = '', width: int = 1920, height: int = 1080, framerate: int = 60, use_exclusive_display: bool = False, fullscreen: bool = False, headless: bool = False, framebuffer_srgb: bool = False, vsync: bool = False, display_color_space: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.ColorSpace = <ColorSpace.AUTO: -1>, enable_render_buffer_input: bool = False, enable_render_buffer_output: bool = False, enable_camera_pose_output: bool = False, camera_pose_output_type: str = 'projection_matrix', camera_eye: Annotated[list[float], FixedSize(3)] = [0.0, 0.0, 1.0], camera_look_at: Annotated[list[float], FixedSize(3)] = [0.0, 0.0, 0.0], camera_up: Annotated[list[float], FixedSize(3)] = [0.0, 1.0, 1.0], key_callback: Callable[[holoscan::viz::Key, holoscan::viz::KeyAndButtonAction, holoscan::viz::KeyModifiers], None] = None, unicode_char_callback: Callable[[int], None] = None, mouse_button_callback: Callable[[holoscan::viz::MouseButton, holoscan::viz::KeyAndButtonAction, holoscan::viz::KeyModifiers], None] = None, scroll_callback: Callable[[float, float], None] = None, cursor_pos_callback: Callable[[float, float], None] = None, framebuffer_size_callback: Callable[[int, int], None] = None, window_size_callback: Callable[[int, int], None] = None, font_path: str = '', cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, window_close_condition: holoscan.conditions._conditions.BooleanCondition = None, name: str = 'holoviz_op' ) → None Holoviz visualization operator using Holoviz module. This is a Vulkan-based visualizer. ==Named Inputs== receiversmulti-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor and/or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this receivers port. This port can accept either VideoBuffers or Tensors. These inputs can be in either host or device memory. Each tensor or video buffer will result in a layer. The operator autodetects the layer type for certain input types (e.g. a video buffer will result in an image layer). For other input types or more complex use cases, input specifications can be provided either at initialization time as a parameter or dynamically at run time (via input_specs ). On each call to compute , tensors corresponding to all names specified in the tensors parameter must be found or an exception will be raised. Any extra, named tensors not present in the tensors parameter specification (or optional, dynamic input_specs input) will be ignored. input_specslist[holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputSpec], optional A list of InputSpec objects. This port can be used to dynamically update the overlay specification at run time. No inputs are required on this port in order for the operator to compute . render_buffer_inputnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, optional An empty render buffer can optionally be provided. The video buffer must have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and be in device memory. This input port only exists if enable_render_buffer_input was set to True , in which case compute will only be called when a message arrives on this input. ==Named Outputs== render_buffer_outputnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, optional Output for a filled render buffer. If an input render buffer is specified, it is using that one, else it allocates a new buffer. The video buffer will have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and will be in device memory. This output is useful for offline rendering or headless mode. This output port only exists if enable_render_buffer_output was set to True . camera_pose_outputstd::array<float, 16> or nvidia::gxf::Pose3D, optional The camera pose. Depending on the value of camera_pose_output_type this outputs a 4x4 row major projection matrix (type std::array<float, 16> ) or the camera extrinsics model (type nvidia::gxf::Pose3D ). This output port only exists if enable_camera_pose_output was set to True . ==Device Memory Requirements== If render_buffer_input is enabled, the provided buffer is used and no memory block will be allocated. Otherwise, when using this operator with a holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool , a single device memory block is needed ( storage_type=1 ). The size of this memory block can be determined by rounding the width and height up to the nearest even size and then padding the rows as needed so that the row stride is a multiple of 256 bytes. C++ code to calculate the block size is as follows Copy Copied! def get_block_size(height, width): height_even = height + (height & 1) width_even = width + (width & 1) row_bytes = width_even * 4 # 4 bytes per pixel for 8-bit RGBA row_stride = row_bytes if (row_bytes % 256 == 0) else ((row_bytes // 256 + 1) * 256) return height_even * row_stride Parameters fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only) The fragment that the operator belongs to. allocatorholoscan.core.Allocator, optional Allocator used to allocate render buffer output. If None , will default to holoscan.core.UnboundedAllocator . receiverssequence of holoscan.core.IOSpec, optional List of input receivers. tensorssequence of dict, optional List of input tensors. Each tensor is defined by a dictionary where the "name" key must correspond to a tensor sent to the operator’s input. See the notes section below for further details on how the tensor dictionary is defined. color_lutlist of list of float, optional Color lookup table for tensors of type color_lut . Should be shape (n_colors, 4) . window_titlestr, optional Title on window canvas. Default value is "Holoviz" . display_namestr, optional In exclusive display or fullscreen mode, name of display to use as shown with xrandr or hwinfo –monitor . Default value is "" . widthint, optional Window width or display resolution width if in exclusive display or fullscreen mode. Default value is 1920 . heightint, optional Window height or display resolution width if in exclusive display or fullscreen mode. Default value is 1080 . frameratefloat, optional Display framerate in Hz if in exclusive display mode. Default value is 60.0 . use_exclusive_displaybool, optional Enable exclusive display. Default value is False . fullscreenbool, optional Enable fullscreen window. Default value is False . headlessbool, optional Enable headless mode. No window is opened, the render buffer is output to port render_buffer_output . Default value is False . framebuffer_srgbbool, optional Enable sRGB framebuffer. If set to true, the operator will use an sRGB framebuffer for rendering. If set to false, the operator will use a linear framebuffer. Default value is False . vsyncbool, optional Enable vertical sync. If set to true the operator waits for the next vertical blanking period of the display to update the current image. Default value is False . display_color_spaceholoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ColorSpace, optional Set the display color space. Supported color spaces depend on the display setup. ‘ColorSpace::SRGB_NONLINEAR’ is always supported. In headless mode, only ‘ColorSpace::PASS_THROUGH’ is supported since there is no display. For other color spaces the display needs to be configured for HDR. Default value is ColorSpace::AUTO . enable_render_buffer_inputbool, optional If True , an additional input port, named "render_buffer_input" is added to the operator. Default value is False . enable_render_buffer_outputbool, optional If True , an additional output port, named "render_buffer_output" is added to the operator. Default value is False . enable_camera_pose_outputbool, optional If True , an additional output port, named "camera_pose_output" is added to the operator. Default value is False . camera_pose_output_typestr, optional Type of data output at "camera_pose_output" . Supported values are projection_matrix and extrinsics_model . Default value is projection_matrix . camera_eyesequence of three floats, optional Initial camera eye position. Default value is (0.0, 0.0, 1.0) . camera_look_atsequence of three floats, optional Initial camera look at position. Default value is (0.0, 0.0, 0.0) . camera_upsequence of three floats, optional Initial camera up vector. Default value is (0.0, 1.0, 0.0) . key_callbackCallable[HolovizOp.Key, HolovizOp.KeyAndButtonAction, HolovizOp.KeyModifiers], optional The callback function is called when a key is pressed, released or repeated. unicode_char_callbackCallable[int], optional The callback function is called when a Unicode character is input. mouse_button_callbackCallable[HolovizOp.MouseButton, HolovizOp.KeyAndButtonAction, HolovizOp.KeyModifiers], optional The callback function is called when a mouse button is pressed or released. scroll_callbackCallable[float, float], optional The callback function is called when a scrolling device is used, such as a mouse scroll wheel or the scroll area of a touch pad. cursor_pos_callbackCallable[float, float], optional The callback function is called when the cursor position changes. Coordinates are provided in screen coordinates, relative to the upper left edge of the content area. framebuffer_size_callbackCallable[int, int], optional The callback function is called when the framebuffer is resized. window_size_callbackCallable[int, int], optional The callback function is called when the window is resized. font_pathstr, optional File path for the font used for rendering text. Default value is "" . cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is None . window_close_conditionholoscan.conditions.BooleanCondition, optionally This is the BooleanCondition on the operator that will cause it to stop executing if the display window is closed. By default, this condition is created automatically during initialize. The user may want to provide it if, for example, there are multiple HolovizOp operators and you want to share the same window close condition across both. By sharing the same condition, if one of the display windows is closed it would also close the other(s). namestr, optional (constructor only) The name of the operator. Default value is "holoviz_op" . Notes The tensors argument is used to specify the tensors to display. Each tensor is defined using a dictionary, that must, at minimum include a ‘name’ key that corresponds to a tensor found on the operator’s input. A ‘type’ key should also be provided to indicate the type of entry to display. The ‘type’ key will be one of { "color" , "color_lut" , "crosses" , "lines" , "lines_3d" , "line_strip" , "line_strip_3d" , "ovals" , "points" , "points_3d" , "rectangles" , "text" , "triangles" , "triangles_3d" , "depth_map" , "depth_map_color" , "unknown" }. The default type is "unknown" which will attempt to guess the corresponding type based on the tensor dimensions. Concrete examples are given below. To show a single 2D RGB or RGBA image, use a list containing a single tensor of type "color" . Copy Copied! tensors = [dict(name="video", type="color", opacity=1.0, priority=0)] Here, the optional key opacity is used to scale the opacity of the tensor. The priority key is used to specify the render priority for layers. Layers with a higher priority will be rendered on top of those with a lower priority. If we also had a "boxes"` tensor representing rectangular bounding boxes, we could display them on top of the image like this. Copy Copied! tensors = [ dict(name="video", type="color", priority=0), dict(name="boxes", type="rectangles", color=[1.0, 0.0, 0.0], line_width=2, priority=1), ] where the color and line_width keys specify the color and line width of the bounding box. The details of the dictionary is as follows: name : name of the tensor containing the input data to display type: str

type : input type (default "unknown" ) type: str possible values: unknown : unknown type, the operator tries to guess the type by inspecting the tensor. color : RGB or RGBA color 2d image. color_lut : single channel 2d image, color is looked up. points : point primitives, one coordinate (x, y) per primitive. lines : line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0) and (x1, y1) per primitive. line_strip : line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1). triangles : triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0), (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) per primitive. crosses : cross primitive, a cross is defined by the center coordinate and the size (xi, yi, si). rectangles : axis aligned rectangle primitive, each rectangle is defined by two coordinates (xi, yi) and (xi+1, yi+1). ovals : oval primitive, an oval primitive is defined by the center coordinate and the axis sizes (xi, yi, sxi, syi). text : text is defined by the top left coordinate and the size (x, y, s) per string, text strings are defined by InputSpec member text . depth_map : single channel 2d array where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3d object using points, lines or triangles. The color for the elements can be specified through depth_map_color . Supported formats for the depth map: 8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit depth component 32-bit signed float format that has a single 32-bit depth component depth_map_color : RGBA 2d image, same size as the depth map. One color value for each element of the depth map grid. Supported format: 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit B component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3.

opacity : layer opacity, 1.0 is fully opaque, 0.0 is fully transparent (default: 1.0 ) type: float

priority : layer priority, determines the render order, layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority values (default: 0 ) type: int

image_format : color image format, used if type is color , color_lut or depth_map_color . (default: auto_detect ). type: str

color : RGBA color of rendered geometry (default: [1.F, 1.F, 1.F, 1.F] ) type: List[float]

line_width : line width for geometry made of lines (default: 1.0 ) type: float

point_size : point size for geometry made of points (default: 1.0 ) type: float

text : array of text strings, used when type is text (default: [] ) type: List[str]

yuv_model_conversion : YUV model conversion (default: yuv_601 ) type: str possible values: yuv_601 : color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.601 yuv_709 : color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.709 yuv_2020 : color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.2020

yuv_range : YUV range (default: itu_full ) type: str possible values: itu_full : the full range of the encoded values are valid and interpreted according to the ITU “full range” quantization rules itu_narrow : headroom and foot room are reserved in the numerical range of encoded values, and the remaining values are expanded according to the ITU “narrow range” quantization rules

x_chroma_location : Location of downsampled chroma component samples relative to the luma samples. (default: cosited_even ) type: str possible values: cosited_even : downsampled chroma samples are aligned with luma samples with even coordinates midpoint : downsampled chroma samples are located half way between each even luma sample and the nearest higher odd luma sample

y_chroma_location : Location of downsampled chroma component samples relative to the luma samples. (default: cosited_even ) type: str possible values: cosited_even : downsampled chroma samples are aligned with luma samples with even coordinates midpoint : downsampled chroma samples are located half way between each even luma sample and the nearest higher odd luma sample

depth_map_render_mode : depth map render mode (default: points ) type: str possible values: points : render as points lines : render as lines triangles : render as triangles

Displaying Color Images Image data can either be on host or device (GPU). For tensors the image format is derived from the component count and component type if image_format is auto_detect (the default). These image formats are supported in auto detect mode gray 8 bit signed normalized

gray 8 bit unsigned normalized

gray 16 bit signed normalized

gray 16 bit unsigned normalized

gray 32 bit signed normalized

gray 32 bit unsigned normalized

gray 32 bit float

RGB 8 bit signed normalized

RGB 8 bit unsigned normalized

RGBA 8 bit signed normalized

RGBA 8 bit unsigned normalized

RGBA 16 bit signed normalized

RGBA 16 bit unsigned normalized

RGBA 32 bit float Additionally the image_format can be set to these values “r8_uint”

“r8_sint”

“r8_unorm”

“r8_snorm”

“r8_srgb”

“r16_uint”

“r16_sint”

“r16_unorm”

“r16_snorm”

“r16_sfloat”

“r32_uint”

“r32_sint”

“r32_sfloat”

“r8g8b8_unorm”

“r8g8b8_snorm”

“r8g8b8_snorm”

“r8g8b8a8_unorm”

“r8g8b8a8_snorm”

“r8g8b8a8_srgb”

“r16g16b16a16_unorm”

“r16g16b16a16_snorm”

“r16g16b16a16_sfloat”

“r32g32b32a32_sfloat”

“a2b10g10r10_unorm_pack32”

“a2r10g10b10_unorm_pack32”

“b8g8r8a8_unorm”

“b8g8r8a8_srgb”

“a8b8g8r8_unorm_pack32”

“y8u8y8v8_422_unorm”

“u8y8v8y8_422_unorm”

“y8_u8v8_2plane_420_unorm”

“y8_u8v8_2plane_422_unorm”

“y8_u8_v8_3plane_420_unorm”

“y8_u8_v8_3plane_422_unorm”

“y16_u16v16_2plane_420_unorm”

“y16_u16v16_2plane_422_unorm”

“y16_u16_v16_3plane_420_unorm”

“y16_u16_v16_3plane_422_unorm” When the type parameter is set to color_lut the final color is looked up using the values from the color_lut parameter. For color lookups these image formats are supported R 8 bit signed

R 8 bit unsigned

R 16 bit signed

R 16 bit unsigned

R 32 bit signed

R 32 bit unsigned Drawing Geometry In all cases, x and y are normalized coordinates in the range [0, 1] . The x and y correspond to the horizontal and vertical axes of the display, respectively. The origin (0, 0) is at the top left of the display. Geometric primitives outside of the visible area are clipped. Coordinate arrays are expected to have the shape (N, C) where N is the coordinate count and C is the component count for each coordinate. Points are defined by a (x, y) coordinate pair.

Lines are defined by a set of two (x, y) coordinate pairs.

Lines strips are defined by a sequence of (x, y) coordinate pairs. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.

Triangles are defined by a set of three (x, y) coordinate pairs.

Crosses are defined by (x, y, size) tuples. size specifies the size of the cross in the x direction and is optional, if omitted it’s set to 0.05 . The size in the y direction is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window to make the crosses square.

Rectangles (bounding boxes) are defined by a pair of 2-tuples defining the upper-left and lower-right coordinates of a box: (x1, y1), (x2, y2) .

Ovals are defined by (x, y, size_x, size_y) tuples. size_x and size_y are optional, if omitted they are set to 0.05 .

Texts are defined by (x, y, size) tuples. size specifies the size of the text in y direction and is optional, if omitted it’s set to 0.05 . The size in the x direction is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window. The index of each coordinate references a text string from the text parameter and the index is clamped to the size of the text array. For example, if there is one item set for the text parameter, e.g. text=["my_text"] and three coordinates, then my_text is rendered three times. If text=["first text", "second text"] and three coordinates are specified, then first text is rendered at the first coordinate, second text at the second coordinate and then second text again at the third coordinate. The text string array is fixed and can’t be changed after initialization. To hide text which should not be displayed, specify coordinates greater than (1.0, 1.0) for the text item, the text is then clipped away.

3D Points are defined by a (x, y, z) coordinate tuple.

3D Lines are defined by a set of two (x, y, z) coordinate tuples.

3D Lines strips are defined by a sequence of (x, y, z) coordinate tuples. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.

3D Triangles are defined by a set of three (x, y, z) coordinate tuples. Displaying Depth Maps When type is depth_map the provided data is interpreted as a rectangular array of depth values. Additionally a 2d array with a color value for each point in the grid can be specified by setting type to depth_map_color . The type of geometry drawn can be selected by setting depth_map_render_mode . Depth maps are rendered in 3D and support camera movement. The camera is controlled using the mouse: Orbit (LMB)

Pan (LMB + CTRL | MMB)

Dolly (LMB + SHIFT | RMB | Mouse wheel)

Look Around (LMB + ALT | LMB + CTRL + SHIFT)

Zoom (Mouse wheel + SHIFT) Output By default a window is opened to display the rendering, but the extension can also be run in headless mode with the headless parameter. Using a display in exclusive mode is also supported with the use_exclusive_display parameter. This reduces the latency by avoiding the desktop compositor. The rendered framebuffer can be output to render_buffer_output .

add_arg ( * args , ** kwargs ) Overloaded function. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None Add an argument to the component. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None Add a list of arguments to the component. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None Add a condition or resource to the Operator. This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed. Parameters argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource The condition or resource to add.

property args The list of arguments associated with the component. Returns arglistholoscan.core.ArgList

compute ( self : holoscan.core._core.Operator , arg0 : holoscan.core._core.InputContext , arg1 : holoscan.core._core.OutputContext , arg2 : holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext ) → None Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.

property conditions Conditions associated with the operator.

property description YAML formatted string describing the operator.

property fragment The fragment ( holoscan.core.Fragment ) that the operator belongs to.

property id The identifier of the component. The identifier is initially set to -1 , and will become a valid value when the component is initialized. With the default executor ( holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor ), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID. Returns idint

initialize ( self : holoscan.core._core.Operator ) → None Operator initialization method.

property is_metadata_enabled Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.

property metadata The metadata dictionary ( holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary ) associated with the operator.

property metadata_policy The metadata dictionary ( holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy ) associated with the operator.

property name The name of the operator.

property operator_type The operator type. holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.

resource ( self : holoscan.core._core.Operator , name : str ) → Optional [ object ] Resources associated with the operator. Parameters namestr The name of the resource to retrieve Returns holoscan.core.Resource or None The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.

property resources Resources associated with the operator.

setup ( self : holoscan.core._core.Operator , arg0 : holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec ) → None Operator setup method.

property spec The operator spec ( holoscan.core.OperatorSpec ) associated with the operator.

start ( self : holoscan.core._core.Operator ) → None Operator start method.