The following table shows various states of the scheduling status of an operator:

Scheduling Status Description NEVER Operator will never execute again READY Operator is ready for execution WAIT Operator may execute in the future WAIT_TIME Operator will be ready for execution after specified duration WAIT_EVENT Operator is waiting on an asynchronous event with unknown time interval

Note A failure in execution of any single operator stops the execution of all the operators.

Operators are naturally unscheduled from execution when their scheduling status reaches NEVER state.

By default, operators are always READY , meaning they are scheduled to continuously execute their compute() method. To change that behavior, some condition classes can be assigned to an operator. There are various conditions currently supported in the Holoscan SDK:

MessageAvailableCondition

ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition

MultiMessageAvailableCondition

MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition

DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition

CountCondition

BooleanCondition

PeriodicCondition

AsynchronousCondition

These conditions fall under various types as detailed below. Often, conditions are explicitly added to an operator by the application author, but it should also be noted that unless the default is overridden, a MessageAvailableCondition is automatically added for each of an operator’s input ports and a DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition is automatically added for each of it’s output ports.

Note Detailed APIs can be found here: C++/ Python .

Conditions are AND-combined