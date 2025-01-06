holoscan.conditions
This module provides a Python API to underlying C++ API Conditions.
|
holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition
|Asynchronous condition class.
|
holoscan.conditions.BooleanCondition
|Boolean condition.
|
holoscan.conditions.CountCondition
|Count condition.
|
holoscan.conditions.CudaBufferAvailableCondition
|Condition based on data availability in a cuda buffer.
|
holoscan.conditions.CudaEventCondition
|Condition class to indicate data availability on CUDA stream completion via an event.
|
holoscan.conditions.CudaStreamCondition
|Condition class to indicate data availability on CUDA stream completion.
|
holoscan.conditions.DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition
|Condition that permits execution when the downstream operator can accept new messages.
|
holoscan.conditions.ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition
|Condition that tries to wait for specified number of messages in receiver.
|
holoscan.conditions.MessageAvailableCondition
|Condition that permits execution when an upstream message is available.
|
holoscan.conditions.MultiMessageAvailableCondition
|Condition that checks the number of messages available across multiple inputs.
|
holoscan.conditions.MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition
|Condition that checks the number of messages available across multiple inputs.
|
holoscan.conditions.PeriodicCondition
|Condition class to support periodic execution of operators.
- class holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Asynchronous condition class.
Used to control whether an entity is executed.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
event_state
Event state property
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.AsynchronousCondition, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, name: str = 'noname_async_condition') → None
Asynchronous condition.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property event_state
Event state property
AsynchronousEventState.READY
AsynchronousEventState.WAIT
AsynchronousEventState.EVENT_WAITING
AsynchronousEventState.EVENT_DONE
AsynchronousEventState.EVENT_NEVER
-
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- class holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousEventState
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
READY
WAIT
EVENT_WAITING
EVENT_DONE
EVENT_NEVER
Attributes
name
value
- EVENT_DONE = <AsynchronousEventState.EVENT_DONE: 3>
- EVENT_NEVER = <AsynchronousEventState.EVENT_NEVER: 4>
- EVENT_WAITING = <AsynchronousEventState.EVENT_WAITING: 2>
- READY = <AsynchronousEventState.READY: 0>
- WAIT = <AsynchronousEventState.WAIT: 1>
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.AsynchronousEventState, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- class holoscan.conditions.BooleanCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Boolean condition.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- enable_tickbool, optional
Boolean value for the condition.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
check_tick_enabled(self)
Check whether the condition is
True.
disable_tick(self)
Set condition to
False.
enable_tick(self)
Set condition to
True.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.BooleanCondition, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, enable_tick: bool = True, name: str = 'noname_boolean_condition') → None
Boolean condition.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- enable_tickbool, optional
Boolean value for the condition.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- check_tick_enabled(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.BooleanCondition) → bool
Check whether the condition is
True.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- disable_tick(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.BooleanCondition) → None
Set condition to
False.
- enable_tick(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.BooleanCondition) → None
Set condition to
True.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- class holoscan.conditions.CountCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Count condition.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- countint
The execution count value used by the condition.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
count
The execution count associated with the condition
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.CountCondition, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, count: int = 1, name: str = 'noname_count_condition') → None
Count condition.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- countint
The execution count value used by the condition.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property count
The execution count associated with the condition
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- class holoscan.conditions.CudaBufferAvailableCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Condition based on data availability in a cuda buffer.
A component which specifies the availability of data at the receiver based on the cuda buffers present in incoming messages.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the condition.
receiver
The receiver associated with the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.CudaBufferAvailableCondition, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, name: str = 'noname_cuda_buffer_available_condition') → None
Condition based on data availability in a cuda buffer.
A component which specifies the availability of data at the receiver based on the cuda buffers present in incoming messages.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- property receiver
The receiver associated with the condition.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- class holoscan.conditions.CudaEventCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Condition class to indicate data availability on CUDA stream completion via an event.
A condition which specifies the availability of data at the receiver on completion of the work on the provided cuda stream with the help of cuda event. This condition will keep polling on the event provided to check for data availability for consumption.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with.
- event_nameevent, optional
The event name on which the cudaEventQuery API is called to get the status.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the condition.
receiver
The receiver associated with the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.CudaEventCondition, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, event_name: str = '', name: str = 'noname_cuda_event_condition') → None
Condition class to indicate data availability on CUDA stream completion via an event.
A condition which specifies the availability of data at the receiver on completion of the work on the provided cuda stream with the help of cuda event. This condition will keep polling on the event provided to check for data availability for consumption.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with.
- event_nameevent, optional
The event name on which the cudaEventQuery API is called to get the status.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- property receiver
The receiver associated with the condition.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- class holoscan.conditions.CudaStreamCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Condition class to indicate data availability on CUDA stream completion.
This condition will register a callback function which will be called once the work on the specified CUDA stream completes indicating that the data is available for consumption.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the condition.
receiver
The receiver associated with the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.CudaStreamCondition, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, name: str = 'noname_cuda_stream_condition') → None
Condition class to indicate data availability on CUDA stream completion.
This condition will register a callback function which will be called once the work on the specified CUDA stream completes indicating that the data is available for consumption.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- property receiver
The receiver associated with the condition.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- class holoscan.conditions.DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Condition that permits execution when the downstream operator can accept new messages.
Satisfied when the receiver queue of any connected downstream operators has at least a certain number of elements free. The minimum number of messages that permits the execution of the entity is specified by min_size. It can be used for operators to prevent operators from sending a message when the downstream operator is not ready to receive it.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- min_sizeint
The minimum number of free slots present in the back buffer.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
min_size
The minimum number of free slots required for the downstream entity's back buffer.
name
The name of the condition.
transmitter
The transmitter associated with the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, min_size: int = 1, name: str = 'noname_downstream_affordable_condition') → None
Condition that permits execution when the downstream operator can accept new messages.
Satisfied when the receiver queue of any connected downstream operators has at least a certain number of elements free. The minimum number of messages that permits the execution of the entity is specified by min_size. It can be used for operators to prevent operators from sending a message when the downstream operator is not ready to receive it.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- min_sizeint
The minimum number of free slots present in the back buffer.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property min_size
The minimum number of free slots required for the downstream entity’s back buffer.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- property transmitter
The transmitter associated with the condition.
- class holoscan.conditions.ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Condition that tries to wait for specified number of messages in receiver. When the first message in the queue mature after specified delay since arrival it would fire regardless.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- max_batch_sizeint
The maximum number of messages to be batched together.
- max_delay_ns: int or datetime.timedelta
The maximum delay to wait from the time of the first message before submitting the workload anyway. If an int is provided, the value must be in nanoseconds. Any provided datetime.timedelta value will be converted internally to the corresponding number of nanoseconds to wait.
- clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional
The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
max_batch_size
The maximum number of messages to be batched together.
name
The name of the condition.
receiver
The receiver associated with the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
max_delay(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
max_delay_ns(self)
The maximum delay from first message to wait before submitting workload anyway.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
- __init__(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
__init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, max_batch_size: int, max_delay_ns: int, clock: holoscan.resources._resources.Clock = None, name: str = ‘noname_expiring_message_available_condition’) -> None
__init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, max_batch_size: int, max_delay_ns: datetime.timedelta, clock: holoscan.resources._resources.Clock = None, name: str = ‘noname_expiring_message_available_condition’) -> None
Condition that tries to wait for specified number of messages in receiver. When the first message in the queue mature after specified delay since arrival it would fire regardless.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- max_batch_sizeint
The maximum number of messages to be batched together.
- max_delay_ns: int or datetime.timedelta
The maximum delay to wait from the time of the first message before submitting the workload anyway. If an int is provided, the value must be in nanoseconds. Any provided datetime.timedelta value will be converted internally to the corresponding number of nanoseconds to wait.
- clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional
The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
-
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property max_batch_size
The maximum number of messages to be batched together.
- max_delay(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
max_delay(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition, arg0: int) -> None
The maximum delay from first message to wait before submitting workload anyway.
max_delay(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition, arg0: datetime.timedelta) -> None
The maximum delay from first message to wait before submitting workload anyway.
-
- max_delay_ns(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition) → int
The maximum delay from first message to wait before submitting workload anyway.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- property receiver
The receiver associated with the condition.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- class holoscan.conditions.MessageAvailableCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Condition that permits execution when an upstream message is available.
Satisfied when the associated receiver queue has at least a certain number of elements. The receiver is specified using the receiver parameter of the scheduling term. The minimum number of messages that permits the execution of the entity is specified by min_size. An optional parameter for this scheduling term is front_stage_max_size, the maximum front stage message count. If this parameter is set, the scheduling term will only allow execution if the number of messages in the queue does not exceed this count. It can be used for operators which do not consume all messages from the queue.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- min_sizeint
The total number of messages over a set of input channels needed to permit execution.
- front_stage_max_sizeint
Threshold for the number of front stage messages. Execution is only allowed if the number of front stage messages does not exceed this count.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
front_stage_max_size
Threshold for the number of front stage messages.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
min_size
The total number of messages over a set of input channels needed to permit execution.
name
The name of the condition.
receiver
The receiver associated with the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.MessageAvailableCondition, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, min_size: int = 1, front_stage_max_size: int = 1, name: str = 'noname_message_available_condition') → None
Condition that permits execution when an upstream message is available.
Satisfied when the associated receiver queue has at least a certain number of elements. The receiver is specified using the receiver parameter of the scheduling term. The minimum number of messages that permits the execution of the entity is specified by min_size. An optional parameter for this scheduling term is front_stage_max_size, the maximum front stage message count. If this parameter is set, the scheduling term will only allow execution if the number of messages in the queue does not exceed this count. It can be used for operators which do not consume all messages from the queue.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- min_sizeint
The total number of messages over a set of input channels needed to permit execution.
- front_stage_max_sizeint
Threshold for the number of front stage messages. Execution is only allowed if the number of front stage messages does not exceed this count.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property front_stage_max_size
Threshold for the number of front stage messages. Execution is only allowed if the number of front stage messages does not exceed this count.
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property min_size
The total number of messages over a set of input channels needed to permit execution.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- property receiver
The receiver associated with the condition.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- class holoscan.conditions.MultiMessageAvailableCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Condition that checks the number of messages available across multiple inputs.
This condition is used to check if a sufficient number of messages are available across multiple input ports. It can operator in one of two modes:
SUM_OF_ALL: The condition checks if the sum of messages available across all input ports
is greater than or equal to a given threshold. For this mode, min_sum should be specified.
PER_RECEIVER: The condition checks if the number of messages available at each input
port is greater than or equal to a given threshold. For this mode, min_sizes should be specified.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- sampling_mode{“SumOfAll”, “PerReceiver”} or MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode, optional
The sampling method to use when checking for messages in receiver queues.
- min_sumint, optional
The scheduling term permits execution if the sum of message counts of all receivers have at least the given number of messages available. This option is only intended for use with “SumOfAll” sampling_mode.
- min_sizeslist of int, optional
The scheduling term permits execution if all given receivers have at least the given number of messages available in this list. This option is only intended for use with “PerReceiver” sampling_mode. The length of min_sizes must match the number of receivers associated with the condition.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
min_sizes
Get the minimum number of messages that permits the execution of the entity.
min_sum
The total number of messages that permits the execution of the entity.
name
The name of the condition.
receivers
The receivers associated with the condition.
sampling_mode
The sampling mode for the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_min_size(self, value)
Append an integer value to the min_sizes vector.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition. SamplingMode
- class SamplingMode
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
SUM_OF_ALL
PER_RECEIVER
Attributes
name
value
- PER_RECEIVER = <SamplingMode.PER_RECEIVER: 1>
- SUM_OF_ALL = <SamplingMode.SUM_OF_ALL: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.MultiMessageAvailableCondition, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, sampling_mode: Union[holoscan.conditions._conditions.MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode, str] = <SamplingMode.SUM_OF_ALL: 0>, min_sum: Optional[int] = None, min_sizes: Optional[list[int]] = None, name: str = 'multi_message_condition') → None
Condition that checks the number of messages available across multiple inputs.
This condition is used to check if a sufficient number of messages are available across multiple input ports. It can operator in one of two modes:
SUM_OF_ALL: The condition checks if the sum of messages available across all input ports
is greater than or equal to a given threshold. For this mode, min_sum should be specified.
PER_RECEIVER: The condition checks if the number of messages available at each input
port is greater than or equal to a given threshold. For this mode, min_sizes should be specified.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- sampling_mode{“SumOfAll”, “PerReceiver”} or MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode, optional
The sampling method to use when checking for messages in receiver queues.
- min_sumint, optional
The scheduling term permits execution if the sum of message counts of all receivers have at least the given number of messages available. This option is only intended for use with “SumOfAll” sampling_mode.
- min_sizeslist of int, optional
The scheduling term permits execution if all given receivers have at least the given number of messages available in this list. This option is only intended for use with “PerReceiver” sampling_mode. The length of min_sizes must match the number of receivers associated with the condition.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
-
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- add_min_size(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.MultiMessageAvailableCondition, value: int) → None
Append an integer value to the min_sizes vector.
- Parameters
- valueint
The value to append to the min_sizes vector.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property min_sizes
Get the minimum number of messages that permits the execution of the entity. There is one value per receiver associated with this condition. This parameter is only used when sampling_mode is set to
MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode.PER_RECEIVER; otherwise, it is ignored.
- property min_sum
The total number of messages that permits the execution of the entity. This total is over all receivers associated with this condition. This parameter is only used when sampling_mode is set to
MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode.SUM_OF_ALL; otherwise, it is ignored.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- property receivers
The receivers associated with the condition.
- property sampling_mode
The sampling mode for the condition. This parameter determines how the minimum number of messages is calculated. The two possible values are:
MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode.SUM_OF_ALLand
MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode.PER_RECEIVER.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
-
- class holoscan.conditions.MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Condition that checks the number of messages available across multiple inputs.
This condition is used to check if a sufficient number of messages are available across multiple input ports. It can operator in one of two modes:
SUM_OF_ALL: The condition checks if the sum of messages available across all input ports
is greater than or equal to a given threshold. For this mode, min_sum should be specified.
PER_RECEIVER: The condition checks if the number of messages available at each input
port is greater than or equal to a given threshold. For this mode, min_sizes should be specified.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- execution_frequencystd::string
The ‘execution frequency’ indicates the amount of time after which the entity will be allowed to execute again, even if the specified number of messages have not yet been received. The period is specified as a string containing of a number and an (optional) unit. If no unit is given the value is assumed to be in nanoseconds. Supported units are: Hz, s, ms. Examples: “10ms”, “10000000”, “0.2s”, “50Hz”.
- sampling_mode{“SumOfAll”, “PerReceiver”} or MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition.SamplingMode, optional
The sampling method to use when checking for messages in receiver queues.
- min_sumint, optional
The scheduling term permits execution if the sum of message counts of all receivers have at least the given number of messages available. This option is only intended for use with “SumOfAll” sampling_mode.
- min_sizeslist of int, optional
The scheduling term permits execution if all given receivers have at least the given number of messages available in this list. This option is only intended for use with “PerReceiver” sampling_mode. The length of min_sizes must match the number of receivers associated with the condition.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition. SamplingMode
- class SamplingMode
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
SUM_OF_ALL
PER_RECEIVER
Attributes
name
value
- PER_RECEIVER = <SamplingMode.PER_RECEIVER: 1>
- SUM_OF_ALL = <SamplingMode.SUM_OF_ALL: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, execution_frequency: str, sampling_mode: Union[holoscan.conditions._conditions.MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode, str] = <SamplingMode.SUM_OF_ALL: 0>, min_sum: Optional[int] = None, min_sizes: Optional[list[int]] = None, name: str = 'multi_message_timeout_condition') → None
Condition that checks the number of messages available across multiple inputs.
This condition is used to check if a sufficient number of messages are available across multiple input ports. It can operator in one of two modes:
SUM_OF_ALL: The condition checks if the sum of messages available across all input ports
is greater than or equal to a given threshold. For this mode, min_sum should be specified.
PER_RECEIVER: The condition checks if the number of messages available at each input
port is greater than or equal to a given threshold. For this mode, min_sizes should be specified.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- execution_frequencystd::string
The ‘execution frequency’ indicates the amount of time after which the entity will be allowed to execute again, even if the specified number of messages have not yet been received. The period is specified as a string containing of a number and an (optional) unit. If no unit is given the value is assumed to be in nanoseconds. Supported units are: Hz, s, ms. Examples: “10ms”, “10000000”, “0.2s”, “50Hz”.
- sampling_mode{“SumOfAll”, “PerReceiver”} or MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition.SamplingMode, optional
The sampling method to use when checking for messages in receiver queues.
- min_sumint, optional
The scheduling term permits execution if the sum of message counts of all receivers have at least the given number of messages available. This option is only intended for use with “SumOfAll” sampling_mode.
- min_sizeslist of int, optional
The scheduling term permits execution if all given receivers have at least the given number of messages available in this list. This option is only intended for use with “PerReceiver” sampling_mode. The length of min_sizes must match the number of receivers associated with the condition.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
-
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
-
- class holoscan.conditions.PeriodicCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Condition class to support periodic execution of operators. The recess (pause) period indicates the minimum amount of time that must elapse before the compute() method can be executed again. The recess period can be specified as an integer value in nanoseconds.
For example: 1000 for 1 microsecond 1000000 for 1 millisecond, and 10000000000 for 1 second.
The recess (pause) period can also be specified as a datetime.timedelta object representing a duration. (see https://docs.python.org/3/library/datetime.html#timedelta-objects)
For example: datetime.timedelta(minutes=1), datetime.timedelta(seconds=1), datetime.timedelta(milliseconds=1) and datetime.timedelta(microseconds=1). Supported argument names are: weeks| days | hours | minutes | seconds | millisecons | microseconds This requires import datetime.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- recess_periodint or datetime.timedelta
The recess (pause) period value used by the condition. If an integer is provided, the units are in nanoseconds.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
last_run_timestamp(self)
Gets the integer representing the last run time stamp.
recess_period(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
recess_period_ns(self)
Gets the recess (pause) period value in nanoseconds.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
- __init__(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
__init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.PeriodicCondition, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, recess_period: int, name: str = ‘noname_periodic_condition’) -> None
__init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.PeriodicCondition, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, recess_period: datetime.timedelta, name: str = ‘noname_periodic_condition’) -> None
Condition class to support periodic execution of operators. The recess (pause) period indicates the minimum amount of time that must elapse before the compute() method can be executed again. The recess period can be specified as an integer value in nanoseconds.
For example: 1000 for 1 microsecond 1000000 for 1 millisecond, and 10000000000 for 1 second.
The recess (pause) period can also be specified as a datetime.timedelta object representing a duration. (see https://docs.python.org/3/library/datetime.html#timedelta-objects)
For example: datetime.timedelta(minutes=1), datetime.timedelta(seconds=1), datetime.timedelta(milliseconds=1) and datetime.timedelta(microseconds=1). Supported argument names are: weeks| days | hours | minutes | seconds | millisecons | microseconds This requires import datetime.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- recess_periodint or datetime.timedelta
The recess (pause) period value used by the condition. If an integer is provided, the units are in nanoseconds.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
-
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- last_run_timestamp(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.PeriodicCondition) → int
Gets the integer representing the last run time stamp.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- recess_period(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
recess_period(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.PeriodicCondition, arg0: int) -> None
Sets the recess (pause) period associated with the condition. The recess period can be specified as an integer value in nanoseconds or a datetime.timedelta object representing a duration.
recess_period(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.PeriodicCondition, arg0: datetime.timedelta) -> None
Sets the recess (pause) period associated with the condition. The recess period can be specified as an integer value in nanoseconds or a datetime.timedelta object representing a duration.
-
- recess_period_ns(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.PeriodicCondition) → int
Gets the recess (pause) period value in nanoseconds.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec