Enabling G-SYNC

For better performance and to keep up with the high refresh rate of Holoscan applications, we recommend the use of a G-SYNC display.

Follow these steps to ensure G-SYNC is enabled on your display:

Open the “NVIDIA Settings” Graphics application ( nvidia-settings in Terminal). Click on X Server Display Configuration then the Advanced button. This will show the Allow G-SYNC on monitor not validated as G-SYNC compatible option. Enable the option and click Apply :

Fig. 1 Enable G-SYNC for the current display

To show the refresh rate and G-SYNC label on the display window, click on OpenGL Settings for the selected display. Now click Allow G-SYNC/G-SYNC Compatible and Enable G-SYNC/G-SYNC Compatible Visual Indicator options, then click Quit . This step is shown in the image below. The Gsync indicator is at the top right of the screen once the application is running.

Fig. 2 Enable Visual Indicator for the current display