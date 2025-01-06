holoscan.executors
This module provides a Python API for the C++ API Executor classes.
|
holoscan.executors.GXFExecutor
|GXF-based executor class.
- class holoscan.executors.GXFExecutor
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Executor
GXF-based executor class.
Attributes
context
The corresponding GXF context.
context_uint64
The corresponding GXF context represented as a 64-bit unsigned integer address
fragment
The fragment that the executor belongs to.
Methods
run(self, arg0)
Method that can be called to run the executor.
- __init__(self: holoscan.executors._executors.GXFExecutor, app: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) → None
GXF-based executor class.
- Parameters
- appholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment associated with the executor.
- property context
The corresponding GXF context. This will be an opaque PyCapsule object.
- property context_uint64
The corresponding GXF context represented as a 64-bit unsigned integer address
- property fragment
The fragment that the executor belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- run(self: holoscan.core._core.Executor, arg0: holoscan.graphs._graphs.OperatorGraph) → None
Method that can be called to run the executor.
Previous holoscan.decorator
Next holoscan.graphs