Ping Custom Op
In this section, we will modify the previous
ping_simple example to add a custom operator into the workflow. We’ve already seen a custom operator defined in the
hello_world example but skipped over some of the details.
In this example we will cover:
The details of creating your own custom operator class.
How to add input and output ports to your operator.
How to add parameters to your operator.
The data type of the messages being passed between operators.
The example source code and run instructions can be found in the examples directory on GitHub, or under
/opt/nvidia/holoscan/examples in the NGC container and the Debian package, alongside their executables.
Here is the diagram of the operators and workflow used in this example.
Fig. 6 A linear workflow with new custom operator
Compared to the previous example, we are adding a new PingMxOp operator between the PingTxOp and PingRxOp operators. This new operator takes as input an integer, multiplies it by a constant factor, and then sends the new value to PingRxOp. You can think of this custom operator as doing some data processing on an input stream before sending the result to downstream operators.
Our custom operator needs 1 input and 1 output port and can be added by calling
spec.input() and
spec.output() methods within the operator’s
setup() method.
This requires providing the data type and name of the port as arguments (for C++ API), or just the port name (for Python API). We will see an example of this in the code snippet below. For more details, see Specifying operator inputs and outputs (C++) or Specifying operator inputs and outputs (Python).
Operators can be made more reusable by customizing their parameters during initialization. The custom parameters can be provided either directly as arguments or accessed from the application’s YAML configuration file. We will show how to use the former in this example to customize the “multiplier” factor of our PingMxOp custom operator. Configuring operators using a YAML configuration file will be shown in a subsequent example. For more details, see Configuring operator parameters.
The code snippet below shows how to define the PingMxOp class.
#include <holoscan/holoscan.hpp>
#include <holoscan/operators/ping_tx/ping_tx.hpp>
#include <holoscan/operators/ping_rx/ping_rx.hpp>
namespace holoscan::ops {
class PingMxOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingMxOp)
PingMxOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<int>("in");
spec.output<int>("out");
spec.param(multiplier_, "multiplier", "Multiplier", "Multiply the input by this value", 2);
}
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
auto value = op_input.receive<int>("in");
std::cout << "Middle message value: " << value << std::endl;
// Multiply the value by the multiplier parameter
value *= multiplier_;
op_output.emit(value);
};
private:
Parameter<int> multiplier_;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
The
PingMxOpclass inherits from the
Operatorbase class (line
7).
The
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGSmacro (line
9) is syntactic sugar to help forward an operator’s constructor arguments to the
Operatorbase class, and is a convenient shorthand to avoid having to manually define constructors for your operator with the necessary parameters.
Input/output ports with the names “in”/”out” are added to the operator spec on lines
14and
15respectively. The port type of both ports are
intas indicated by the template argument
<int>.
We add a “multiplier” parameter to the operator spec (line
16) with a default value of 2. This parameter is tied to the private “multiplier_” data member.
In the
compute()method, we receive the integer data from the operator’s “in” port (line
20), print its value, multiply its value by the multiplicative factor, and send the new value downstream (line
27).
On line
20, note that the data being passed between the operators has the type
int.
The call to
op_output.emit(value)on line
27is equivalent to
op_output.emit(value, "out")since this operator has only 1 output port. If the operator has more than 1 output port, then the port name is required.
from holoscan.conditions import CountCondition
from holoscan.core import Application, Operator, OperatorSpec
from holoscan.operators import PingRxOp, PingTxOp
class PingMxOp(Operator):
"""Example of an operator modifying data.
This operator has 1 input and 1 output port:
input: "in"
output: "out"
The data from the input is multiplied by the "multiplier" parameter
"""
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.input("in")
spec.output("out")
spec.param("multiplier", 2)
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
value = op_input.receive("in")
print(f"Middle message value:{value}")
# Multiply the values by the multiplier parameter
value *= self.multiplier
op_output.emit(value, "out")
The
PingMxOpclass inherits from the
Operatorbase class (line
5).
Input/output ports with the names “in”/”out” are added to the operator spec on lines
17and
18, respectively.
We add a “multiplier” parameter to the operator spec with a default value of 2 (line
19).
In the
compute()method, we receive the integer data from the operator’s “in” port (line
22), print its value, multiply its value by the multiplicative factor, and send the new value downstream (line
28).
Now that the custom operator has been defined, we create the application, operators, and define the workflow.
class MyPingApp : public holoscan::Application {
public:
void compose() override {
using namespace holoscan;
// Define the tx, mx, rx operators, allowing tx operator to execute 10 times
auto tx = make_operator<ops::PingTxOp>("tx", make_condition<CountCondition>(10));
auto mx = make_operator<ops::PingMxOp>("mx", Arg("multiplier", 3));
auto rx = make_operator<ops::PingRxOp>("rx");
// Define the workflow: tx -> mx -> rx
add_flow(tx, mx);
add_flow(mx, rx);
}
};
int main(int argc, char** argv) {
auto app = holoscan::make_application<MyPingApp>();
app->run();
return 0;
}
The tx, mx, and rx operators are created in the
compose()method on lines
6-8.
The custom mx operator is created in exactly the same way with
make_operator()(line
7) as the built-in operators, and configured with a “multiplier” parameter initialized to 3 which overrides the parameter’s default value of 2 (in the
setup()method).
The workflow is defined by connecting tx to mx, and mx to rx using
add_flow()on lines
11-12.
class MyPingApp(Application):
def compose(self):
# Define the tx, mx, rx operators, allowing the tx operator to execute 10 times
tx = PingTxOp(self, CountCondition(self, 10), name="tx")
mx = PingMxOp(self, name="mx", multiplier=3)
rx = PingRxOp(self, name="rx")
# Define the workflow: tx -> mx -> rx
self.add_flow(tx, mx)
self.add_flow(mx, rx)
def main():
app = MyPingApp()
app.run()
if __name__ == "__main__":
main()
The tx, mx, and rx operators are created in the
compose()method on lines
4-6.
The custom mx operator is created in exactly the same way as the built-in operators (line
5), and configured with a “multiplier” parameter initialized to 3 which overrides the parameter’s default value of 2 (in the
setup()method).
The workflow is defined by connecting tx to mx, and mx to rx using
add_flow()on lines
9-10.
For the C++ API, the messages that are passed between the operators are the objects of the data type at the inputs and outputs, so the
value variable from lines 20 and 25 of the example above has the type
int. For the Python API, the messages passed between operators can be arbitrary Python objects so no special consideration is needed since it is not restricted to the stricter parameter typing used for C++ API operators.
Let’s look at the code snippet for the built-in PingTxOp class and see if this helps to make it clearer.
#include "holoscan/operators/ping_tx/ping_tx.hpp"
namespace holoscan::ops {
void PingTxOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) {
spec.output<int>("out");
}
void PingTxOp::compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) {
auto value = index_++;
op_output.emit(value, "out");
}
} // namespace holoscan::ops
The “out” port of the PingTxOp has the type
int(line
6).
An integer is published to the “out” port when calling
emit()(line
11).
The message received by the downstream PingMxOp operator when it calls
op_input.receive<int>()has the type
int.
class PingTxOp(Operator):
"""Simple transmitter operator.
This operator has a single output port:
output: "out"
On each tick, it transmits an integer to the "out" port.
"""
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.output("out")
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
op_output.emit(self.index, "out")
self.index += 1
No special consideration is necessary for the Python version, we simply call
emit()and pass the integer object (line
14).
For advanced use cases, e.g., when writing C++ applications where you need interoperability between C++ native and GXF operators, you will need to use the
holoscan::TensorMap type instead. See Interoperability between GXF and native C++ operators for more details. If you are writing a Python application which needs a mixture of Python wrapped C++ operators and native Python operators, see Interoperability between wrapped and native Python operators.
Running the application should give you the following output in your terminal:
Middle message value: 1
Rx message value: 3
Middle message value: 2
Rx message value: 6
Middle message value: 3
Rx message value: 9
Middle message value: 4
Rx message value: 12
Middle message value: 5
Rx message value: 15
Middle message value: 6
Rx message value: 18
Middle message value: 7
Rx message value: 21
Middle message value: 8
Rx message value: 24
Middle message value: 9
Rx message value: 27
Middle message value: 10
Rx message value: 30