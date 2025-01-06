The Holoscan SDK provides the Data Flow Tracking APIs as a mechanism to profile your application and analyze the fine-grained timing properties and data flow between operators in the graph of a fragment.

Currently, data flow tracking is only supported between the root operators and leaf operators of a graph and in simple cycles in a graph (support for tracking data flow between any pair of operators in a graph is planned for the future).

A root operator is an operator without any predecessor nodes.

A leaf operator (also known as a sink operator) is an operator without any successor nodes.

When data flow tracking is enabled, every message is tracked from the root operators to the leaf operators and in cycles. Then, the maximum (worst-case), average, and minimum end-to-end latencies of one or more paths can be retrieved using the Data Flow Tracking APIs.

Tip The end-to-end latency between a root operator and a leaf operator is the time taken between the start of a root operator and the end of a leaf operator. Data Flow Tracking enables the support to track the end-to-end latency of every message being passed between a root operator and a leaf operator.

The reported end-to-end latency for a cyclic path is the time taken between the start of the first operator of a cycle and the time when a message is again received by the first operator of the cycle.

The API also provides the ability to retrieve the number of messages sent from the root operators.