Class BlockMemoryPool
Defined in File block_memory_pool.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Allocator(Class Allocator)
-
class BlockMemoryPool : public holoscan::Allocator
Block memory pool allocator.
This is a memory pool which provides a user-specified number of equally sized blocks of memory.
Public Functions
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit BlockMemoryPool(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
-
BlockMemoryPool() = default
-
inline BlockMemoryPool(int32_t storage_type, uint64_t block_size, uint64_t num_blocks, int32_t dev_id = 0)
-
BlockMemoryPool(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::BlockMemoryPool *component)
-
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
-
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
-
nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType storage_type() const
-
uint64_t num_blocks() const
-
nvidia::gxf::BlockMemoryPool *get() const
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
Previous Class AsynchronousCondition
Next Class BooleanCondition