Class ComponentSpec

Inheritance Relationships

Derived Type

Class Documentation

class ComponentSpec

Class to define the specification of a component.

Subclassed by holoscan::OperatorSpec

Public Functions

inline explicit ComponentSpec(Fragment *fragment = nullptr)

Construct a new ComponentSpec object.

Parameters

fragment – The pointer to the fragment that contains this component.

inline void fragment(Fragment *fragment)

Set the pointer to the fragment that contains this component.

Parameters

fragment – The pointer to the fragment that contains this component.

inline Fragment *fragment()

Get the pointer to the fragment that contains this component.

Returns

The pointer to the fragment that contains this component.

template<typename typeT>
inline void param(Parameter<typeT> &parameter, const char *key, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)

Define a parameter for this component.

Template Parameters

typeT – The type of the parameter.

Parameters

  • parameter – The parameter to define.

  • key – The key (name) of the parameter.

  • flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).

template<typename typeT>
inline void param(Parameter<typeT> &parameter, const char *key, const char *headline, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)

Define a parameter for this component.

Template Parameters

typeT – The type of the parameter.

Parameters

  • parameter – The parameter to define.

  • key – The key (name) of the parameter.

  • headline – The headline of the parameter.

  • flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).

template<typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT> &parameter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)

Define a parameter for this component.

Template Parameters

typeT – The type of the parameter.

Parameters

  • parameter – The parameter to define.

  • key – The key (name) of the parameter.

  • headline – The headline of the parameter.

  • description – The description of the parameter.

  • flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).

template<typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT> &parameter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, std::initializer_list<void*> init_list)

Define a parameter for this component.

This method is to catch the following case:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
...
    spec.param(int64_value_, "int64_param", "int64_t param", "Example int64_t parameter.", {});
...
private:
 Parameter<int64_t> int64_param_;

Otherwise, {} will be treated as ParameterFlag::kNone instead of std::initializer_list.

Template Parameters

typeT – The type of the parameter.

Parameters

  • parameter – The parameter to define.

  • key – The key (name) of the parameter.

  • headline – The headline of the parameter.

  • description – The description of the parameter.

  • init_list – The initializer list of the parameter.

template<typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT> &parameter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, const typeT &default_value, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)

Define a parameter that has a default value.

Template Parameters

typeT – The type of the parameter.

Parameters

  • parameter – The parameter to get.

  • key – The key (name) of the parameter.

  • headline – The headline of the parameter.

  • description – The description of the parameter.

  • default_value – The default value of the parameter.

  • flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).

template<typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT> &parameter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, typeT &&default_value, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)

Define a parameter that has a default value.

Template Parameters

typeT – The type of the parameter.

Parameters

  • parameter – The parameter to get.

  • key – The key (name) of the parameter.

  • headline – The headline of the parameter.

  • description – The description of the parameter.

  • default_value – The default value of the parameter.

  • flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).

inline std::unordered_map<std::string, ParameterWrapper> &params()

Get the parameters of this component.

Returns

The reference to the parameters of this component.

virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const

Get a YAML representation of the component spec.

Returns

YAML node including the parameters of this component.

std::string description() const

Get a description of the component spec.

See also

to_yaml_node()

Returns

YAML string.

Protected Attributes

Fragment *fragment_ = nullptr

The pointer to the fragment that contains this component.

std::unordered_map<std::string, ParameterWrapper> params_

The parameters of this component.

